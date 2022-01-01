A map showing the location of Culebra Meat Market NacogdochesView gallery

Culebra Meat Market Nacogdoches

No reviews yet

14100 Nacogdoches Rd. 172

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78247

Breakfast Tacos

Potato & Egg

$1.99

Bacon & Egg

$1.99

Chorizo & Egg

$1.99

Huevo a la Mexicana

$1.99

Ham & Egg

$1.99

Potato, Egg & Chorizo

$2.29

Bean & Egg

$1.99

Bean& Cheese

$1.99

Nopales & Egg

$1.99

Papas Racheras

$1.99

Papa & Chorizo

$1.99

Beans & Chorizo

$1.99

Sausage & Egg

$1.99

Sausage & beans

$1.99

Papa Ala Mex

$1.99

Papa & Bacon

$1.99

Papa Bacon Egg

$2.29

Egg Taco

$1.99

Bean & Bacon

$1.99

Chicharron &Egg

$4.49

All Day Tacos

Beef Fajita

$4.99

Al Pastor

$3.99

Chicharron

$3.99

Carne Asada

$3.99

Asada a la Mexicana

$3.99

Guisada

$3.99

Picadillo

$3.99

Chicken Fajita

$3.99

Carnitas Verdes

$3.99

Carnitas Rojas

$3.99

Carnitas

$3.99

Machacado

$4.99

Tripas

$5.99

Barbacoa Sat and Sun Only

$3.99

Lengua Sat and Sun Only

$4.49

Mini Tacos 4

$7.99

Mollejas

$3.99

Birria taco

$4.99

Mini tacos tripas 4ct

$10.99

Breakfast Plates

Ham & Egg plate

$6.99

Sausage & Egg plate

$6.99

Chorizo & Egg plate

$6.99

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Huevos a la Mexicana plate

$6.99

Nopales and egg plate

$6.99

Papas rancheras plate

$6.99

Tortas

Ham torta

$5.99

Carnitas torta

$5.99

Chicken torta

$5.99

Asada torta

$5.99

Al Pastor torta

$5.99

Milanesa Res torta

$5.99

Milanesa Pollo torta

$5.99

Tripas torta

$10.99

Menudo

16oz Menudo

$7.99

32oz Menudo

$9.99

64oz Menudo

$17.99

Sopes

Sope Asada

$3.99

Sope Picadillo

$3.99

Sope Al Pastor

$3.99

Sope Chorizo con papa

$3.99

Tostadas Siberia

Tostada Siberia

$6.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla single Asada

$4.99

Quesadilla single Chicken Fajita

$4.99

Quesadilla single Chorizo

$4.99

Quesadilla single Beef Fajita

$6.99

Quesadilla double Asada

$6.99

Quesadilla double Chicken Fajita

$6.99

Quesadilla double Beef Fajita

$8.99

Quesadilla Single Cheese only

$3.99

Quesadilla double Cheese only

$4.99

Quesadilla single cheese shrimp

$6.99

Quesadilla double cheese shrimp

$8.99

Quesadilla double chorizo

$6.99

Quesadilla single pastor

$4.99

Quesadilla double pastor

$6.99

Lunch Plates

AsadaPlate

$9.99

Asada a la Mexicana Plate

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Plate

$8.99

Beef Fajita Plate

$10.99

Carnitas Plate

$8.99

2 Carnitas verde Plate

$3.99

Carnitas Verdes Plate

$8.99

Flautas Plate

$8.99

Enchiladas Tex-Mex Plate

$8.99

Milanesa de Res Plate

$8.99

Chicken Milanesa Plate

$8.99

Chile Relleno Plate

$9.99

Mole Plate

$8.99

Parrillada Plate Plate

$15.99

Ribeye Plate

$12.99

Carne Deshebrada plate

$8.99

Machado plate

$9.99

Barbacoa plate

$11.99

Pork chop plate

$8.99

Quesadilla Dbl plate

$10.99

T-Bone steak plate

$12.99

Quesabirria 3ct

$7.99

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesas

$7.99

Hamburguesas with cheese

$8.99

Guisos

Rajas con queso

$7.99

Pork Belly guisado

$7.99

2 Carnitas Rojas plate

$3.99

Carnitas Verdes

$7.99

Mole

$7.99

Guisado de puerco

$7.99

Calabaza con queso

$7.99

Pollo deshebrado

$7.99

Nopales Rojos

$7.99

Nopales con Pico de Gallo

$7.99

Deshebrada de Res

$7.99

Costilla de Res con papas

$7.99

Lengua Guisada

$8.99

Caldos

Caldo de Res

$6.99

Caldo de Pollo

$6.99

Pozole

$6.99

Sides

8oz Beans

$2.79

16oz Beans

$3.79

32oz Beans

$6.79

8oz Rice

$2.79

16oz Rice

$3.79

32oz Rice

$6.79

8oz Daily Dish

$3.99

16oz Daily Dish

$6.99

32oz Daily Dish

$12.99

Extra tortilla flour

$0.55

Extra tortilla corn

$0.55

Gorditas

Chicken gordita

$3.99

Asada gordita

$3.99

Al pastor gordita

$3.99

Picadillo gordita

$3.99

Carnitas Gorditas

$3.99

Carnitas verdes gordita

$3.99

Carnitas Rojas gorditas

$3.99

Chicharrón guisado

$3.99

Chicharrón en salsa verde gordita

$3.99

Sweet Bread

All Bread

$1.29

Churros

$1.49

Cookies & Donuts

$1.29

Bag of 5 cookies

$2.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Canned Sodas

$1.19

Mexican Sodas

$2.99

Fountain Sodas large

$2.49

Fountain Sodas small

$1.99

Aguas Frescas large

$2.49

Aguas Frescas small

$1.99

12oz Mexican Drink

$2.99

20oz Sodas

$2.29

Cup of Ice

$0.65

Soda Refills

$0.75

Agua Fresca Refills

$1.00

Energy drinks

$2.99

Jarritos 12oz / topo chico

$2.99

Dasani / Ozarca / acuafina

$1.79

Nestle/ Niagara

$1.19

Coffee And Tea

Regular Coffee

$1.59

Decaf Coffee

$1.59

Tea large

$2.49

Tea small

$1.99

Champurrado 16oz

$1.99

Champurrado 32oz

$2.49

Aguas Frescas

Small agua fresca

$1.99

large agua fresca

$2.49

Elotes

Elote small

$2.49

Elote large

$3.49

Elote on the stick

$3.49

Carnitas en Salsa Special

2 Carnitas Rojas

$2.99

2 Carnitas Verdes

$2.99

Daily specials

Mini Tacos 4

$7.99

2 Carnitas verde Plate

$3.99

2 Carnitas Rojas plate

$3.99

Picadillo Special

2 picadillo special

$3.99

3 picadillo special

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14100 Nacogdoches Rd. 172, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78247

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

