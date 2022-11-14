Restaurant header imageView gallery

CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE

No reviews yet

9720 Deer Lake Court

Jacksonville, FL 32246

Order Again

Popular Items

Pub Pretzel
Sweet Shepherd's Pie
Kyle's Fish N' Chips

STARTERS

Sausage Rolls

Sausage Rolls

$11.00

A blend of Irish sausage and spices rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with our famous hot mustard.

Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$12.00

Two crispy wontons stuffed with Thumann's gourmet corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss with our famous hot mustard

Firecrackin Shrimp

Firecrackin Shrimp

$11.00

Beer battered shrimp, tossed in our Crackin sauce. Served on a bed of mixed greens and topped with sesame seeds and scallions

Salmon Dip

Salmon Dip

$13.00

House smoked salmon dip blended with cream cheese, red onions, scallions, horseradish, lemon and sriracha. Served with naan bread and crackers.

Garlic Chips

Garlic Chips

$12.00

Steak fries topped with creamy garlic sauce and Irish cheddar.

Poutine Chipper

Poutine Chipper

$10.00

Steak fries topped with Irish cheddar, demi gravy, and scallions

Scotch Egg

Scotch Egg

$11.00

Lightly crusted gourmet sausage wrapped around a boiled egg. Served over champ potatoes, hot mustard and demi gravy.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Classic fried onion rings served with pour Campfire Ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Breaded green tomatoes, house pimento cheese, bacon jam, mixed greens

Pub Pretzel

Pub Pretzel

$7.00

Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of beer cheese or hot mustard

Big Joe Pretzel

$14.00Out of stock

A bigger badder version of our pub pretzel. Plenty for sharing! Comes with hot mustard and beer cheese. Salted available

Tenders

Tenders

$12.00

Beer battered all natural chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch and served with celery and carrots Sauce options: Buffalo • Whiskey Glaze • Korean Chili• Sriracha Ranch • Peruvian • Jerk Rub

5 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$20.00

GREENS & SOUPS

Salad Dressings: Ranch | Bleu Cheese| Sisters Vinaigrette | Garlic Balsamic | Oil & Vinegar |Apple Vinaigrette Add Grilled/ Blackened Natural Chicken or Shrimp +5 or Salmon +7
Sisters Salad

Sisters Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine, Parmesan, cherry tomatoes, croutons, Sisters vinaigrette. Michelle's Favorite!

Culhane's Salad

Culhane's Salad

$9.00

Blend of artisan greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack, red onion, and croutons.

Beach Salad

$12.00

Artisan greens, mandarin oranges, red onion, cucumbers, goat cheese, and candied pecans.

Soup & Salad Combo

$13.00

Cup of soup with choice of Sisters Salad or Culhane's Salad

Potato & Leek Soup

Potato & Leek Soup

$5.95+Out of stock

"Happiness is Homemade" Traditional Irish creamy soup made with veggie stock, leeks, white onions and potatoes

Crock O' Stew

Crock O' Stew

$7.00

A smaller version of our delicious stew. Certified Angus Beef ® braised in Guinness, barley, portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions, diced potatoes in a savory demi gravy. Guy Fieri's Favorite!

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Salmon Bisque; roasted salmon, roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes, and cream

Add House Salad

$5.00

Add Sister Salad

$5.00

Crock O' Guinness Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized onions, beef broth, Irish chedar, Guinness, crustini, and leeks

Crock O' Guinness Onion Soup (Copy)

$8.00

Caramelized onions, beef broth, Irish chedar, Guinness, crustini, and leeks

ENTREES

Pasta Mac

Pasta Mac

$13.00+

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a garlic, sherry cream sauce. Topped with cheddar jack, goat cheese, and Parmesan. Add Shrimp, Natural Chicken +5

Bangers N' Mash

Bangers N' Mash

$12.00+

Gourmet Irish sausages served over garlic whipped potatoes and caramelized onion demi gravy. Regular 14 | Skinny 11

Corned Beef N' Cabbage

$20.00

Thumann’s gourmet corned beef brisket marinated in Guinness, slow roasted with herbs. Served with champ, sautéed cabbage, onions, and bacon.

Guinness Beef Stew

Guinness Beef Stew

$16.00

Certified Angus Beef® braised in Guinness, slow cooked with barley, baby portobello mushrooms, carrots, onions and diced potatoes in savory demi gravy. *Guy Fieri's Favorite!

Sweet Shepherd's Pie

Sweet Shepherd's Pie

$13.00+

Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes. Add cheese for a well rounded addition

FROM THE SEA

Whiskey Salmon

Whiskey Salmon

$20.00

Whiskey glazed Atlantic salmon with champ potatoes and veg o' day

Fish Pie

Fish Pie

$18.00

Fresh cod, salmon, shrimp, potatoes and peas in a Parmesan cream sauce. Encrusted with cheddar cheese and served with toast points. Guy Fieri's Favorite!

Fleming's Seafood Wrap

Fleming's Seafood Wrap

$15.00

Blackened or grilled cod, wrapped in a garlic and herb tortilla with romaine, cheddar jack, tomato, red onion and Crackin' sauce

Kyle's Fish N' Chips

Kyle's Fish N' Chips

$19.00

North Atlantic white fish, beer battered and fried golden brown. Served with steak fries, tartar, old bay coleslaw and lemon wedge.

Shrimp N' Grits

$19.00

Fresh shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic Parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!

FARM SIDES

Coleslaw

$3.00

Champ

$4.00

Cabbage

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Veg O Day

$5.00

Sauteed Green Beans.

Basket o' Bread

$3.00

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Colcannon

$6.00

PINT PARTNERS

Served with Steak Fries or Old Bay Coleslaw Add Culhane's Salad +3.5 SLAP On Extra Toppings
Dirty Slapper Burger

Dirty Slapper Burger

$14.00

Certified Angus Beef ® burger served on a Cinotti's potato bun with lettuce, tomato and onions.

Dirty Slapper Chicken

$14.00

Blackened or Grilled Chicken served on a Cinotti's potato bun with lettuce, tomato and onions.

Patty O' Melt

$16.00

Mary's Smash Sliders

$15.00

Two C.A.B. smashed burger patties, caramelized onions, tomato, on mini brioche buns. Served w/ a side of Campfire BBQ Ranch, seasoned steak fries, and gherkin pickle skewers

Big Arse Farmhouse Burger

$16.00

Melted Pimento cheese, caramelized onions, Applwood smoked bacon,and fried green tomatoes on a Kaiser roll

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Made from plant based ingredients. Vegan friendly, gluten and soy free. Served on a kaiser roll with romaine, red onion, tomato, and Truffle aioli. Go bunless for a gluten free option

LeeAn's Pimento Chicken

$15.00
Munster Reuben

Munster Reuben

$16.00

Thumann's gourmet corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss, and thousand island on Cinotti's thick marble rye. Lean Natural Corned Beef - No MSG!

Lamb Sliders

Lamb Sliders

$18.00

House seasoned gourmet American lamb served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a side of curry aioli on onion slider buns. Temp Medium & Up. Guy Fieri's "Mac Daddy" Fav!

Smoked Brisket Stacker

$17.00

House smoked Certified Angus Beef Brisket, onion rings, house pickles, cheddar, Terrapin bacon jam, on a Kaiser roll

Drunken Cheesesteak

Drunken Cheesesteak

$17.00+

Thinly sliced beef marinated in Guinness, and sautéed with onions, red peppers, mushrooms and cheddar on a grilled hoagie roll. Sub Natural Chicken - No Charge Award Winning Eats!

SWEET STUFF

Served with vanilla ice cream
Sister's Bundt Cake

Sister's Bundt Cake

$8.00

Sister's Vodka infused Bundt cake with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, Bailey's Cream Sauce, and seasonal berries

Brownie

$6.00

Warmed brownie served with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Warmed bread pudding served with Bailey's cream sauce, and whipped cream

KIDS

For the Wee Folk (ages 10 and under)

Kid's Brownie & Ice Cream

$4.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Cod Fingers

$9.00
Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

A smaller version of our C.A.B. patty. Comes with melted cheese, choice of side and drink

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00
Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kraft Mac n' Cheese, served with choice of drink and side

Kid's Tenders (3)

$8.00

ADD ON'S / EXTRAS

$ADD A BUN

$1.50

ADD BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

ADD BRISKET

$7.00

ADD CARAMELIZED ONIONS

$1.00

ADD SWISS

$1.00

ADD WHISKEY GLAZE

$0.50

CORKAGE FEE

$10.00

Local Fish Bites

$2.00

Azar Brat Dogs

$1.25

Catering Fee 50

$50.00

Add 5 Crackin' Shrimp

$6.00

ADD 4oz DEMI SIDE

$3.00

Add Colemans Mustard

$1.00

Add HP Sauce

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Sriracha Ranch

$0.75

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Irish Cheddar

$1.75

Side Campfire Ranch

$0.75

Side Whiskey Glaze

$0.75

(GF) GLUTEN FRIENDLY MENU

(GF) 5 Connor's Wings

$10.00

5 FOR $10

(GF) Culhane's Salad

$9.00

(GF) Dirty Slapper Burger

$13.00

(GF) Fish & Chips

$11.00+

(GF) Fish Pie

$19.00
Garlic Chips

Garlic Chips

$12.00

Steak fries topped with creamy garlic sauce and Irish cheddar.

(GF) Lamb Sliders

$17.00

(GF) Salmon Dinner

$20.00

(GF) Salmon Dip

$13.00Out of stock

(GF) Sarah's Tenders

$12.00

(GF) Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

(GF) Sister's Salad

$9.00

FROM THE SEA (DD)

Seafood locally sourced from Beaver Street Fisheries and Mayport C & C. All natural, premium grade, hand trimmed the old fashion way. Add Culhane's Salad to any entree +3.5
Whiskey Salmon

Whiskey Salmon

$21.00

Whiskey glazed Atlantic salmon with a choice of two of the following: Garlic whipped potatoes Jasmin Rice Cabbage Veg O' Day

Fish Pie

Fish Pie

$19.00

Fresh cod, salmon, shrimp, potatoes and peas in a Parmesan cream sauce. Encrusted with cheddar cheese and served with toast points. Guy Fieri's Favorite!

Shrimp N' Grits

$19.00

Fresh shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic Parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!

Baked Cod

Baked Cod

$20.00Out of stock

Baked cod filet with a compund herb butter, garlic, lemon, and choice of two of the following: Garlic whipped potatoes jasmin rice veg o' day cabbage

Fish N' Chips

$19.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Aquafina

$3.00

Bottle Root Beer

$4.00

Bottle Sparkling Water

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

fIJI Water

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Irish Tea

$4.00

Kid's Apple Juice

$1.00

Kid's Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.99

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

REBULL SUGARFREE

$4.25

Red Bull

$4.25

Saratoga Still 16oz (Plastic Bottle)

$3.00

Saratoga Still 28oz (Glass Bottle)

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Marg

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

SOUTHSIDE (SS) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Website

Location

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Directions

Gallery
Culhane’s Irish Pub image
Culhane’s Irish Pub image
Culhane’s Irish Pub image

