Sushi & Japanese
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Culichi's Urban Kitchen 8155 Arroyo Circle 11B

review star

No reviews yet

8155 Arroyo Circle 11B

Gilroy, CA 95020

Order Again

Appetizers

Camarones Culichi's/ Spicy Shrimp

$18.00

Caribenos

$16.00

Edamames

$10.00

Elotitis

$12.00

Guacamole & Tuna

$18.00

CALAMRI

$14.00

GUACAMOLE

$14.00

CEVICHE TRAYS

Aguachile Verde

$60.00

Mango Habanero

$60.00

Ceviche de Camaron

$60.00

Cold bar/Raw bar

Aguachile mango & habanero

$18.99

Shrimp in aguachile, with spicy mango sauce, red onion, cucumber and fresh micro cilantro

Alguachile de tamarindo

$18.99

Callo De Hacha

$26.00

Ceviche Mitotero

$19.00

Ceviche Patron

$19.99

CheviShrimp

$16.00

sinaloa traditional ceviche cooked in lime whit pico en side of special sauce ,avocado

Green aguachile

$18.99

Shrimp aguachile in serrano chili and jalapeño sauce, with cucumber, red onion, serrano skewers, diced avocado, cherry tomato and watermelon radish as decoration

Molcajete Culichis

$27.00

Molcajete Perron

$28.00

Ostinoes Imperials 6

$27.00

Ostiones 12

$28.00

Ostiones 6

$21.00

OSTIONES IMPERIALES 12

$47.00

Sashimi of tuna

$23.00

Shrimp cocktail

$19.99

32oz cooked shrimp cocktail with pico de gallo, shrimp broth, tomato juice and diced avocado

Viagra Shot/ oyster shot

$5.50

Vuelve a la Vida

$25.00

Desserts

mexican churros

$8.99

lava cake & ice cream

$9.99

Cheesecake

$9.99

House Dishes

A la diabla

$24.00

Shrimp 16/20 cooked in our special sauce ala diabla served with white butter rice and salad

Boston Shrimp

$19.97

Carne Asada

$28.00

Fetuccini culichis

$23.00

Fresh pasta in creamy green poblano pepper sauce with shrimp and mixtures of seafood whit parmesan chesse

Grilled Octopus

$32.00

New York Steak

$38.00

Salmon Hawaii

$26.00

8oz of fresh salmon cooked in fine herbs, with white rice and fresh

Surf and Turf Burger

$22.00

Shrimp medallion with traditional vegetables and a homemade chipotle mayonnaise

Trio Asada Tacos

$21.00

gringa

$18.00

CLASSIC BURGER

$14.00

MOLCAJETE MAR Y TIERRA

$37.00

KIDS Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$7.97

Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Icecream sundae

$3.50

kids quesadilla

$5.50

Mini Cheese Burger

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Sides

chips & salsa

$4.50

fries

$8.00

rice and beans

$5.00

chiles toreados

$4.50

tortillas

$3.00

tostadas

$3.00

1/2 avocado

$3.00

galleta saladas

$1.00

Sushi

3 Animales

$17.00

Avocado hot

$20.00

California roll

$14.00

Dishi

$17.00

shrimp, Philadelphia and avocado inside, spicy kanikama, avocado cubes, sesame and eel sauce on top, and striped with cilantro sauce

Gratinado especial

$18.00

beef, philadelphia shrimp and avocado inside topped with a special topping of breaded shrimp striped in an eel sauce and green onions

Guamuchilito

$16.00

roll stuffed with imitation crab and philadelphia inside, topped with special tampico, striped whit eel sauce and sesame seeds

Guerra roll

$15.00

shrimp roll breaded inside, wrapped whit slices of avocado and shrimp cooked with special tampico paste and sesame seed

Hot Cheeto Roll

$18.00

M.O.C ROLL

$18.00

Mar y tierra

$16.00

shrimp roll, beef, avocado and Philadelphia inside

Novo

$18.00

shrimp, beef, chicken, avocado, Philadelphia and imitation crab inside, gratin in mozzarella cheese with bacon and Serrano peper

Rainbow

$16.00

Rikki

$17.00

avocado and California on the inside, tuna and avocado on the outside, striped with eel sauce and spicy dressing, topped with kanikama, masago and green onions

Salmoncito Hot

$20.00

Tetu

$17.00

Roll stuffed with spicy tampico, ford with avocado, salmon and prickly pear on the outside ... topped with crab pate and masago

Tacos

Asada Taco

$6.50

Baja taco

$6.50

gringa

$15.00

Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.50

Puplitaco

$6.50

Taco de marlin

$6.50

Taco Gobernador

$5.00

Taco macho

$7.00

Taco Trio

$20.00

VEGGIE TACO

$5.00

NEW SUSHI ITEMS

DRAGON ROLL

$18.00

SALMON LEMON ROLL

$17.00

GOLDEN CALIFORNIA ROLL

$16.00

CULICHIS ROLL

$19.00

MANGO CRUNCH ROLL

$17.00

TROPICAL MANGO ROLL

$18.00

FIRECRACKER ROLL

$18.00

FORTY49NERS ROLL

$18.00

GILROY ROLL

$18.00

SINALOA ROLL

$18.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
