Culichi Town Moreno Valley

BOTANAS

Aguachile Quemado

$22.00Out of stock

Botana Callo de Hacha

$41.00

Tiradito de Atun

$25.00

Aguachile salsa negra

$18.00

Aguachile salsa verde

$18.00

Aguachile salsa mango

$18.00

Aguachile salsa chiltepin

$18.00

Salsa Mod

Botana Aguachile con Callo

$35.50

Botana Especial

$35.00

Botana camaron

$25.00

Botana camaron y pulpo

$30.00

APPETIZERS

3 Empanadas de Camaron

$18.00

Camarones Roca

$25.00

Lobster Roca

$38.00

Burritos de Machaca

$15.00

Camarones Zarandeados

$25.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Camarones La Libra

$30.00

Camarones Negros

$20.00

Camarones Diablo

$25.00

Camarones Spicy

$25.00

Camarones Cajeta Spicy

$25.00

Salmon Balls

$20.00

Camarones Costa Azul

$20.00

Camarones Cucaracha

$25.00

Camarones empanizados

$20.00

Chicharrones de pescado

$18.00

Salmon balls

$20.00

Langostinos

$30.00

TACOS

Taco de Pescado

$5.00

Taco de Camaron

$5.00

Taco Gobernador

$4.00

Taco de Marlin

$5.00

Taco de Entraña Prime

$6.00

Taco Camarones a la Diabla

$5.00

2 Taco de Entraña Prime

$12.00

3 Taco de Pescado

$15.00

Quesitaco de Camaron

$7.00

BARRA FRIA

Tostada Navolato

$20.00

Tostada Altata

$18.00

Tostada VIP

$18.00

Tostada Hot Cheetos

$18.00

Tostada Camaron Cocido

$18.00

Tostada Sinaloense

$18.00

Tostada Hulk

$18.00

Tostada de Pescado

$16.00

Tostada Ay Mama

$20.00

Tostada de Soya

$15.00

VEGAN

Coctel de Camaron

$20.00

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$25.00

Campechana

$30.00

La Healthy

$15.00

Tostada Tocho Morocho

$18.00

Tostadita de atun

$20.00

SALADS

Ensalada Fresona

$18.00

Ensalada Cesar

$18.00

ROLLOS NATURALES

24K Roll

$30.00

Hot Cheetos Roll

$18.00

Roca Roll

$18.00

Lupillo Roll

$18.00

Spicy Roll

$18.00

Steak Roll

$20.00

Tentation Roll

$20.00

Veggie Roll

$15.00

VEGAN

Spicy Roll Tuna

$18.00

ROLLOS EMPANIZADOS

Guamuchilito Roll

$18.00

Skinny Roll

$18.00

Tempura Roll

$18.00

Tres Quesos Roll

$18.00

Mar y Tierra Roll

$16.00

Alianza Roll

$18.00

Panchito Roll

$18.00

ROLLOS HORNEADOS

Salmoncito Hot

$20.00

Bonito Roll

$20.00

BARRA CALIENTE

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.00

Camarones Rancheros

$20.00

Camarones Empanizados

$20.00

Camarones Culichi

$20.00

Pescado Frito

$18.00

Milanesa de Pollo

$18.00

Filete de pescado zarandeado

$18.00

CARNE PRIME

Entraña Prime de Camarones

$40.00

Ribeye Prime

$40.00

Entraña Prime

$30.00

Steak & Fries (T-BONE)

$45.00

Surf N Turf

$40.00

FAVORITOS DEL CHEF

Hamburgesa California

$18.00

Hamburguesa Canelo

$16.00

POSTRES

Cheesecake cumpleanos

Pastel red velvet

$10.00

Pastel de chocolate

$10.00

Carrito de nieves

$20.00

cookie love

$12.00

rock bites

$15.00

Flan Casero

$10.00

Cheesecake regular

$10.00

KIDS MENU

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Nuggets

$10.00

Fish tenders

$10.00

SIDES

Ord papas a la francesa

$8.00

Ord Aguacate

$3.99

Ord Tampico

$2.50

Ord Arroz

$5.00

Ord salsa de chiltepin

$3.99

Ord Pepino

$1.50

Ord Anguila

$2.50

Ord Chiles verdes

$4.99

Ord Chiles gueros

$4.99

Ord Frijol

$5.00

Ord Arroz blanco

$3.99

Old Hot Cheetos

$2.50

Ord Salsa de empanadas

$3.99

Ord Salsa de aguachile

$3.99

Ord tortillas

$1.99

Ord Chips

$1.99

SALSAS MISAEL GRO

SALSA HABANERA

$6.00

SALSA CHILTEPIN

$6.00

SALSA LA VERDE

$6.00

SALSA LA ESPECIAL

$6.00

GROUND CHILTEPIN

$11.25

Bebidas

Chocalate Milk

$2.50

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$5.00

Kids Drink

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Te de Jazmin

$5.00

Jugo de Cramberry

$5.00

Cherry Temple

$5.00

Strawberry Fanta

$5.00

Orange Fanta

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Agua Mineral Botella

$5.00

Employee soda

$1.00

Jugo/ leche kids

$1.00

Agua embotellada

$2.50

Limonada Berry

$5.00

Mango Chamoy

$9.00

Chabela

$9.00

Coco Horchata

$9.00

Limonada con chia

$5.00

Te de Jazmin

$5.00

Fresada

$9.00

Limonada de fresa

$5.00

Frappe

Frappe de Chocolate

$7.50

Frappe de Caramelo

$7.50

Frappe de Gansito

$7.50

Frappe de Oreo

$7.50

Frappe de Pinguino

$7.50

Frappe de Mazapan

$7.50

Frappe de Paleta Payaso

$7.50

Frappe de Ferrero

$7.50

Souvenirs

Gor Neg/Neg Culich

$19.95

Gor Roja/Neg Culich

$19.95

Gor Bco/Ver Culich

$19.95

Gor Vde Culichi

$19.95

Michelada Mix

$7.99

Rimming Dip Chamoy

$9.00

Salsa Hab Culich

$3.49

Salsa Negra Culich

$5.00

Pluma Souveni

$3.00

Pop Socket Souveni

$5.00

Taza Culichi

$10.00

Llavero Culichitown

$5.00

Rimming Dip Mango

$9.00

Rimming Dip Tamarindo

$9.00

Machaca

$20.00

Charolas To Go

Charola de tostada Navolato

$216.00

Charola de tostada Altata

$162.00

Charola de tostada VIP

$180.00

Charola de tostada Hot cheetos

$174.00

Charola de tostada de camarón cocido

$162.00

Charola de tostada Sinaloense

$162.00

Charola de tostada Hulk

$156.00

Charola de tostada de pescado

$141.00

Charola de tostada Ay mama!

$216.00

Charola de tostada Tocho morocho

$162.00

Charola de tostada La healthy

$130.00

SUSHI

Hot Cheetos Roll

Roca Roll

Lupillo Roll

Spicy Roll

Steak Roll

Tentation Roll

Veggie Roll

Spicy Roll Tuna

Guamuchilito Roll

Skinny Roll

Tempura Roll

Tres Quesos Roll

Mar y Tierra Roll

Alianza Roll

Sushi box

$120.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
