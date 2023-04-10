Restaurant header imageView gallery

CULICHITOWN CAMARILLO 1755 East Daily Drive

No reviews yet

1755 East Daily Drive

Camarillo, CA 93010

Cold Bar

CHEVICHES

TUNA TOSTADITA

$20.00

Avocado layer, fresh tuna, crispy onion and chipotle dressing.

NAVOLATO

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in limejuice, octopus, scallops, cucumber, onions, cilantro and salsa negra.

VIP

$18.00

Cooked Shrimp, octopus, cucumbers, onions, tomato, cilantro, avocado and salsa negra.

ALTATA

$18.00

Cooked shrimp, mango, cucumber and salsa negra.

HOT CHEETOS CEVICHE

$18.00

Hot Cheetos, shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumber, onions, tomato, cilantro, chamoy and salsa negra.

COOKED SHRIMP

$18.00

Cooked shrimp, cucumber, onions, tomato, cilantro and salsa negra.

SINALOENSE

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, tomato, carrots, onions, cilantro, cucumber, and salsa negra.

HULK

$18.00

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumber, onions, cilantro and salsa verde.

FISH

$16.00

Fresh fish, fried corn, ahi, purple onions and cilantro.

AY MAMA

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in limejuice,jicama, cucumber, purple onions and a delicious 3 chili pepper sauce.

TOCHO MOROCHO

$18.00

Cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, cucumber,jicama, onions, carrots and salsa negra.

LA HEALTHY

$15.00

Mango, cucumber, jicama, purple onions served with our delicious salsa negra.

COCKTAILS

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$20.00

Cooked shrimp, shrimp broth, our delicious salsa negra, lime juice, tomato, cucumber, onions and cilantro.

SHRIMP AND OCTOPUS COCKTAIL

$25.00

Cooked shrimp, octopus, shrimp broth, our delicious salsa negra, lime juice, tomato, cucumber, onions and cilantro.

CAMPECHANA

$30.00

Cooked shrimp, octopus, shrimp in aguachile and scallops.

Sushi

NATURAL ROLLS

HOT CHEETOS ROLL

$18.00

IN: Philadelphia, avocado, shrimp and imitation crab. OUT: Hot cheetos, eel sauce and chipotle aioli.

ROCA ROLL

$18.00

IN: Philadelphia, avocado and spicy crab mix. OUT: Rock shrimp, drops of sriracha, sesame seed served over eel sauce.

LUPILLO ROLL

$18.00

IN: Philadelphia, avocado, shrimp, imitation crab. OUT: Philadelphia, avocado, spicy crab mix,breaded shrimp, sriracha and

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$18.00

IN: Philadelphia, cucumber, avocado, crispy tempura shrimp, topped with smoked salmon, OUT: Kanikama, masago, togarachi and eel sauce.

TENTATION ROLL

$20.00

IN: Philadelphia, Cucumber, Avocado, Crispy Tempura Shrimp, Topped with Smoked Salmon. OUT: Kanikama, masago, togarachi and eel sauce.

VEGGIE ROLL

$15.00

IN: Tempura asparagus, fried carrot and beets OUT: Avocado, spicy mango sauce and fried carrots.

BAKED ROLLS

SALMONCITO HOT

$20.00

IN: Philadelphia, avocado, imitation crab, covered in salmon. OUT: Kanikama spicy, fried beets, drizzled with eel sauce and a chipotle aioli.

BONITO ROLL

$20.00

IN: Philadelphia, avocado, shrimp covered in salmon OUT: Chipotle topping, eel sauce and avocado aioli.

STEAK ROLL

$20.00

IN: Philadelphia, avocado, onions and asparagus in tempura. OUT: Kanikama and prime steak . Served over eel sauce, avocado aioli, togarashi and fried carrots.

BREADED ROLL

CUAMUCHILITO ROLL

$18.00

IN: Philadelphia cream cheese and avocado, shrimp, imitation crab. OUT: Avocado and tampico. Served with eel sauce.

SKINNY ROLL

$18.00

IN: Avocado, philadelphia, tampico layer, tempura shrimp and tuna. OUT: Eel salsa, slices of jalapeño and togarashi.

TEMPURA ROLL

$18.00

IN: Philadelphia cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, imitation crab wrapped in OUT: Tampico and diced breaded shrimp. Served with anguila sauce; tempura.

TRES QUESOS ROLL

$18.00

IN: Philadelphia cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, prime skirt steak. OUT: Philadelphia cream cheese and mozzarella.

PANCHITO ROLL

$18.00

IN: Philadelphia, avocado, shrimp, entraña prime. OUT: Philadelphia, mozzarella, crispy onion, eel sauce

MAR Y TIERRA ROLL

$16.00

IN: Philadelphia Cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, entraña prime.

ALIANZA ROLL

$18.00

IN: Philadelphia cream cheese, avocado, breaded shrimp. OUT: Spicy tampico, anguila sauce, chipotle and chives dressing.

Hot Bar

HOT KITCHEN

DIABLO SHRIMP

$20.00

Shrimp browned in butter and garlic, stewed in a spicy house sauce accompanied with rice and beans.

RANCHEROS SHRIMP

$20.00

Mexican Style Shrimp bathed in our Toasted Salsa accompanied with rice and beans.

CULICHI SHRIMP

$20.00

Shrimps stewed in our in-house creamy sauce of Chile Pasilla, mozzarella, accompanied with rice and beans.

FRIED FISH

$18.00

Mojarra seasoned Culichitown style accompanied with rice, beans, and salad.

ZARANDEADO FISH FILLET

$18.00

Marinated in our special zarandeado recipe, cooked on the griddle accompanied with rice and beans.

CRISPY CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken breaded in our in-house recipe accompanied with parmesan and parsley fries.

GRILL

ENTRAÑA PRIME WITH SHRIMP

$40.00

USDA entraña PRIME with zarandeado shrimp accompanied with asparagus, homemade fries with parmesan and parsley.

RIB EYE PRIME

$40.00

12oz USDA PRIME Ribeye accompanied with asparagus, homemade fries with parmesan and parsley.

ENTRAÑA PRIME

$30.00

10oz USDA PRIME Skirt Steak accompanied with asparagus, homemade fries with parmesan and parsley.

STEAK & FRIES

$45.00

140z T-Bone Steak accompanied by homemade fries with parmesan and parsley.

SURF N TURF

$43.00

80z USDA PRIME Skirt Steak, 1/2 lobster and grilled vegetables.

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$20.00

USDA PRIME angus steak, cheddar cheese, brioche bread, avocado, caramelized onion, tomato, homemade fries.

SALAD

FRESONA SALAD

Spinach, strawberries, green apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, fresh cheese and strawberry vinegrette.

CESAR SALAD

Lettuce, croutons, parmesan and cesar dressing

Food Menu

ENTREES

AGUACHILE

$25.00

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumber, onions, carrots and choice of sauce.

SCALLOP PLATTER

$41.00

Scallops cooked in lime juice, cucumber, onions and salsa negra.

BOTANA ESPECIAL

$35.00

Cooked shrimp, shrimp cooked in lime juice, octopus, scallops, cucumbers, onions, salsa negra with carrot and beet garnish.

SHRIMP PLATTER

$25.00

Cooked shrimp, çucumber, onions, salsa negra with carrot and beet garnish.

SHRIMP AND OCTOPUS PLATER

$30.00

Cooked shrimp, octopus, cucumber, onions, salsa negra with carrot and beet garnish.

TUNA SASHIMI

$25.00

Thinly sliced fresh tuna, bathed in a sauce consisting of sesame oil, lemon, soy sauce and our salsa negra. Topped with jalapeño and sesame seeds.

MOLCAJETE

$35.00

Cooked shrimp, shrimp cooked in lime juice, octopus, scallops, cucumber, onion, salsa negra and shrimp broth.

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

Avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.

SHRIMP EMPANADAS

$18.00

hree lightly empanadas filled with shrimp and melted cheese. Topped with fresh cheese, radish, micro cilantro, salsa chipotle, and salsa verde.

ROCK SHRIMP

$25.00

Tempura fried shrimp tossed in a sweet and sour sauce, served over a salad and topped with green onions and sesame seeds.

ROCK LOBSTER

$38.00

Delicious lobster chunks, covered in our sweet and sour sauce.

ZARANDEADO SHRIMP

$25.00

Shrimp bathed in our salsa zarandeada. accompanied with salsa verde served on a bed of salad.

SPICY CAJETA SHRIMP

$25.00

Delicious crispy shrimp opened in it's shell with our bittersweet sauce.

CUCARACHA SHRIMP

$25.00

Delicious crispy shrimp opened in it's shell with our salsa spicy.

CORAJUDOS SHRIMP

$25.00

Delicious crispy shrimp opened in it's shell with our salsa negra.

FISH CHICHARRON

$18.00

Skewed pieces of fish, seasoned, browned, made into cracklins accompanied with salad.

COSTA AZUL SHRIMP

$20.00

Shrimp wrapped in hacon, filled with mozzarella, bathed in our sweet and sour sauce accompanied with salad.

KIDS MENU

KIDS WAFFLE

$7.00

Waffle topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and sprinkles.

KIDS BREAKFAST

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, 2 strips of bacon and 3 side of seasonal fruit.

KIDS MEAL

$8.00

TACO TIME

FISH TACO

$5.00

Corn tortilla with battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, reddish, micro cilantro and salsa chipotle.

SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

Corn tortilla with battered shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, reddish, micro cilantro and salsa chipotle.

GOBERNADOR TACO

$5.00

Corn tortilla, Mexican style shrimp, reddish, micro cilantro and mozzarella cheese.

MARLÍN TACO

$5.00

Mexican style marlin served on a lightly grilled tortilla, reddish, micro cilantro and mozzerella cheese.

ENTRANA PRIME TACO

$6.00

Corn tortilla, burnt cheese layer, PRIME skirt steak, avocado, radish, micro cilantro and salsa chipotle.

SHRIMP QUESITACO

$7.00

Corn tortilla, burnt cheese layer, spicy shrimp, avocado, reddish, micro cilantro and salsa chipotle.

DESSERT

HOMEMADE FLAN

$10.00

GERMAN CHOCOLATE

$10.00

RED VELVET

$10.00

COOKIE LOVE

$12.00

ROCK BITES

$15.00

ICE CREAM CART

$20.00

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHEESE CAKE

$1.00

CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

SIDES

FRIES

$6.00

SIDE BEANS

$4.00

SIDE RICE

$4.00

SALSA CHILTEPIN

$3.00

EEL SALSA

$1.50

SALSA EMPANADA

$2.50

SIDE TORRILLA FLOUR

$2.00

SIDE TORTILLA CORN

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

SIDE EGG

$4.00

Drinks Menu

Cocktails

Margarita

$15.00

Cucumber and cilantro margarita

$16.00

Lime with chia margarita

$16.00

Pineapple and jalapeno margarita

$16.00

Strawberry margarita

$16.00

Mango margarita

$16.00

Watermelon margarita

$16.00

Tamarind margarita

$16.00

Cadillac Margarita

$17.00

Hibiscus margarita

$16.00

La Diva

$16.00

El Diablito

$16.00

Puro Veneno

$16.00

La Ley Del Monte

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

El Juanga

$16.00

La Tostada

$16.00

Papasito

$16.00

Selena

$16.00

Kalaka

$16.00

La Dory

$16.00

Carajillo

$16.00

Red Sangria

$16.00

White Sangria

$16.00

Cantarito

$16.00

Cazuelita

$22.00

Pato

$80.00

Michelada Premium

$20.00

Paloma

$15.00

Mojito

$16.00

Coconut Mojito

$16.00

Strawberry mojito

$16.00

Mango mojito

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

AMF

$16.00

L.A. Water

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Cucumber martini

$15.00

Mazapan martini

$15.00

Mango martini

$15.00

Chocolate martini

$15.00

Dry martini

$15.00

Dirty martini

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$16.00

Mango Daiquiri

$16.00

Blueberry Daiquiri

$15.00

Pina Colada

$16.00

Strawberry Colada

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Cosmo

$16.00

Maitai

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Gin & Tonic

$16.00

Mezcalita

$17.00

Pineapple and jalapeno mezcalita

$17.00

Lime with chia mezcalita

$17.00

Hibiscus mezcalita

$17.00

Tamarind mezcalita

$17.00

Strawberry mezcalita

$17.00

Mango Mezcalita

$17.00

Watermelon mezcalita

$17.00

Cucumber and cilantro mezcalita

$17.00

Cucumber mezcalita

$17.00

Spicy mezcalita

$17.00

Jager Bomb

$17.00

Cerveza Botella/Lata

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Victoria

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Coors light

$7.00

XX Lager

$7.00

XX Ambar

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 0%

$7.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Cubeta cerveza

$40.00

Tecate Roja

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

N/A Beverage

COCA-COLA

$5.50

DIET COKE

$5.50

DR PEPPER

$5.50

SPRITE

$5.50

FANTA

$5.50

RASPBERRY TEA

$5.50

RASPBERRY UNSWEETED TEA

$5.50

SODA WATER

$4.50

LEMONADE

$5.00

JAMAICA

$5.00

HORCHATA

$5.00

CHIA LEMONADE

$5.00

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

JAZMINE TEA

$5.00

MANGO CHAMOY

$9.00

FRESADA

$9.00

CHABELA

$9.00

COCONUT HORCHATA

$9.00

PALETA PAYASO FRAPPE

$9.00

CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

$9.00

MAZAPAN FRAPPE

$9.00

CARAMEL FRAPPE

$9.00

MARGARITA NO ALCOHOL

$10.00

PINA COLADA NO ALCOHOL

$10.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$6.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

ROY ROGERS

$6.50

MICHELADA AGUA MINERAL

$15.00

AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA

$7.00

JARRITO SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

CLAMATO PREPARADO

$8.00

VASO CON LIMON Y SAL

$2.00

HOT TEA

$5.00

Red Wine

Josh Cellars California

$14.00

Veramonte Chile

$12.00

Meiomi California

$14.50

Termes Toro Spain

$14.00

House Red wine

$6.00

Terrazas Spain

$11.00

Ruffino Italy

$9.00

Josh Cellars California BTL

$60.00

Veramonte Chile BTL

$55.00

Meiomi California BTL

$62.00

Termes Toro Spain BTL

$60.00

House Red wine BTL

Terrazas Spain BTL

$50.00

Ruffino Italy BTL

$45.00

White Wine

House Chardonnay

$6.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio Italy

$17.00

J.P Chenet France

$11.00

Meiomi California

$9.00

Barternura D'Asti Italy

$8.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley

$8.00

Josh Cellars California

$9.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio Italy BTL

$80.00

J.P Chenet France BTL

$50.00

Meiomi California BTL

$45.00

Barternura D'Asti Italy BTL

$40.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley BTL

$40.00

Josh Cellars California BTL

$45.00

Sparkling wine

Gambino Brut Italy

$9.00

Ruffino Prossecco

$8.00

Gambino Brut Italy BTL

$45.00

Ruffino Prossecco BTL

$40.00

Moet Imperial Rose BTL

$350.00

Moet Imperial Brut BTL

$300.00

Moet Imperial Ice BTL

$450.00

Dom Perignon Luminous BTL

$1,500.00

Armand De Brignac Brut (ace of spades) BTL

$1,500.00

Liquor

Absolut

$16.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$14.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Ciroc coconut

$14.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Tito's

$12.00

Absolut DBL

$32.00

Belvedere DBL

$32.00

Ciroc Pineapple DBL

$28.00

Ciroc DBL

$28.00

Ciroc coconut DBL

$28.00

Grey Goose DBL

$30.00

Tito's DBL

$24.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray DBL

$12.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$11.00

Hendricks DBL

$26.00

Angostura 7 Year old

$12.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Myers Dark Rum

$13.00

Angostura 7 Year old DBL

$24.00

Bacardi DBL

$26.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$22.00

Myers Dark Rum DBL

$26.00

House Tequila

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio 70

$21.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Primavera

$30.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Patron El Alto

$38.00

Casa Dragones Silver

$21.00

Casa Dragones Reposado

$25.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$45.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$13.00

1800 Cristalino

$20.00

Clase Azul Plata

$38.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$42.00

Clase Azul Gold

$85.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$17.00

Mi Familia Flores Reserva Suprema Anejo

$28.00

Mandala Extra Anejo

$75.00

Skelly Silver

$17.00

Skelly Reposado

$21.00

Hornitos Silver

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$13.00

Gran Maestro Diamante

$15.00

Dos artes silver

$27.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Buchanas 18 yr

$22.00

Buchanas 12 Yr

$13.00

Red Label

$15.00

Black Label

$18.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$13.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Hennesy Very Special

$16.00

Hennesy XO

$73.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Martell VS

$13.00

House Mezcal (Xicaru)

$12.00

Mezcal el silencio (espadin)

$11.00

Amaras Mezcal (cupreata)

$20.00

Mezcal Casamigos (espadin)

$18.00

Riazuleno (espadin)

$16.00

Campari

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Mathilde Cassis

$11.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Rumchata

$11.00

Draft Beer

Draft 16 oz

$7.50

Draft 32 oz

$15.00

Stuff

Gorra culichitown

$25.00
Sunday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 7:00 am - 3:59 am
Culichi Town is a modern Mexican resturaunt that presents a brand new experience packed with live music, exciting cocktails, and gourmet food that's perfect for any great night out! We are very passionate about Sinaloa food and drink, and we strive to show that passion through every dish and drink.

1755 East Daily Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010

