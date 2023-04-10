CULICHITOWN CAMARILLO 1755 East Daily Drive
No reviews yet
1755 East Daily Drive
Camarillo, CA 93010
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Cold Bar
CHEVICHES
TUNA TOSTADITA
Avocado layer, fresh tuna, crispy onion and chipotle dressing.
NAVOLATO
Shrimp cooked in limejuice, octopus, scallops, cucumber, onions, cilantro and salsa negra.
VIP
Cooked Shrimp, octopus, cucumbers, onions, tomato, cilantro, avocado and salsa negra.
ALTATA
Cooked shrimp, mango, cucumber and salsa negra.
HOT CHEETOS CEVICHE
Hot Cheetos, shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumber, onions, tomato, cilantro, chamoy and salsa negra.
COOKED SHRIMP
Cooked shrimp, cucumber, onions, tomato, cilantro and salsa negra.
SINALOENSE
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, tomato, carrots, onions, cilantro, cucumber, and salsa negra.
HULK
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumber, onions, cilantro and salsa verde.
FISH
Fresh fish, fried corn, ahi, purple onions and cilantro.
AY MAMA
Shrimp cooked in limejuice,jicama, cucumber, purple onions and a delicious 3 chili pepper sauce.
TOCHO MOROCHO
Cooked shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, cucumber,jicama, onions, carrots and salsa negra.
LA HEALTHY
Mango, cucumber, jicama, purple onions served with our delicious salsa negra.
COCKTAILS
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Cooked shrimp, shrimp broth, our delicious salsa negra, lime juice, tomato, cucumber, onions and cilantro.
SHRIMP AND OCTOPUS COCKTAIL
Cooked shrimp, octopus, shrimp broth, our delicious salsa negra, lime juice, tomato, cucumber, onions and cilantro.
CAMPECHANA
Cooked shrimp, octopus, shrimp in aguachile and scallops.
Sushi
NATURAL ROLLS
HOT CHEETOS ROLL
IN: Philadelphia, avocado, shrimp and imitation crab. OUT: Hot cheetos, eel sauce and chipotle aioli.
ROCA ROLL
IN: Philadelphia, avocado and spicy crab mix. OUT: Rock shrimp, drops of sriracha, sesame seed served over eel sauce.
LUPILLO ROLL
IN: Philadelphia, avocado, shrimp, imitation crab. OUT: Philadelphia, avocado, spicy crab mix,breaded shrimp, sriracha and
SPICY TUNA ROLL
IN: Philadelphia, cucumber, avocado, crispy tempura shrimp, topped with smoked salmon, OUT: Kanikama, masago, togarachi and eel sauce.
TENTATION ROLL
IN: Philadelphia, Cucumber, Avocado, Crispy Tempura Shrimp, Topped with Smoked Salmon. OUT: Kanikama, masago, togarachi and eel sauce.
VEGGIE ROLL
IN: Tempura asparagus, fried carrot and beets OUT: Avocado, spicy mango sauce and fried carrots.
BAKED ROLLS
SALMONCITO HOT
IN: Philadelphia, avocado, imitation crab, covered in salmon. OUT: Kanikama spicy, fried beets, drizzled with eel sauce and a chipotle aioli.
BONITO ROLL
IN: Philadelphia, avocado, shrimp covered in salmon OUT: Chipotle topping, eel sauce and avocado aioli.
STEAK ROLL
IN: Philadelphia, avocado, onions and asparagus in tempura. OUT: Kanikama and prime steak . Served over eel sauce, avocado aioli, togarashi and fried carrots.
BREADED ROLL
CUAMUCHILITO ROLL
IN: Philadelphia cream cheese and avocado, shrimp, imitation crab. OUT: Avocado and tampico. Served with eel sauce.
SKINNY ROLL
IN: Avocado, philadelphia, tampico layer, tempura shrimp and tuna. OUT: Eel salsa, slices of jalapeño and togarashi.
TEMPURA ROLL
IN: Philadelphia cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, imitation crab wrapped in OUT: Tampico and diced breaded shrimp. Served with anguila sauce; tempura.
TRES QUESOS ROLL
IN: Philadelphia cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, prime skirt steak. OUT: Philadelphia cream cheese and mozzarella.
PANCHITO ROLL
IN: Philadelphia, avocado, shrimp, entraña prime. OUT: Philadelphia, mozzarella, crispy onion, eel sauce
MAR Y TIERRA ROLL
IN: Philadelphia Cream cheese, avocado, shrimp, entraña prime.
ALIANZA ROLL
IN: Philadelphia cream cheese, avocado, breaded shrimp. OUT: Spicy tampico, anguila sauce, chipotle and chives dressing.
Hot Bar
HOT KITCHEN
DIABLO SHRIMP
Shrimp browned in butter and garlic, stewed in a spicy house sauce accompanied with rice and beans.
RANCHEROS SHRIMP
Mexican Style Shrimp bathed in our Toasted Salsa accompanied with rice and beans.
CULICHI SHRIMP
Shrimps stewed in our in-house creamy sauce of Chile Pasilla, mozzarella, accompanied with rice and beans.
FRIED FISH
Mojarra seasoned Culichitown style accompanied with rice, beans, and salad.
ZARANDEADO FISH FILLET
Marinated in our special zarandeado recipe, cooked on the griddle accompanied with rice and beans.
CRISPY CHICKEN
Chicken breaded in our in-house recipe accompanied with parmesan and parsley fries.
GRILL
ENTRAÑA PRIME WITH SHRIMP
USDA entraña PRIME with zarandeado shrimp accompanied with asparagus, homemade fries with parmesan and parsley.
RIB EYE PRIME
12oz USDA PRIME Ribeye accompanied with asparagus, homemade fries with parmesan and parsley.
ENTRAÑA PRIME
10oz USDA PRIME Skirt Steak accompanied with asparagus, homemade fries with parmesan and parsley.
STEAK & FRIES
140z T-Bone Steak accompanied by homemade fries with parmesan and parsley.
SURF N TURF
80z USDA PRIME Skirt Steak, 1/2 lobster and grilled vegetables.
CALIFORNIA BURGER
USDA PRIME angus steak, cheddar cheese, brioche bread, avocado, caramelized onion, tomato, homemade fries.
SALAD
Food Menu
ENTREES
AGUACHILE
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumber, onions, carrots and choice of sauce.
SCALLOP PLATTER
Scallops cooked in lime juice, cucumber, onions and salsa negra.
BOTANA ESPECIAL
Cooked shrimp, shrimp cooked in lime juice, octopus, scallops, cucumbers, onions, salsa negra with carrot and beet garnish.
SHRIMP PLATTER
Cooked shrimp, çucumber, onions, salsa negra with carrot and beet garnish.
SHRIMP AND OCTOPUS PLATER
Cooked shrimp, octopus, cucumber, onions, salsa negra with carrot and beet garnish.
TUNA SASHIMI
Thinly sliced fresh tuna, bathed in a sauce consisting of sesame oil, lemon, soy sauce and our salsa negra. Topped with jalapeño and sesame seeds.
MOLCAJETE
Cooked shrimp, shrimp cooked in lime juice, octopus, scallops, cucumber, onion, salsa negra and shrimp broth.
APPETIZERS
GUACAMOLE
Avocado, jalapeño peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro.
SHRIMP EMPANADAS
hree lightly empanadas filled with shrimp and melted cheese. Topped with fresh cheese, radish, micro cilantro, salsa chipotle, and salsa verde.
ROCK SHRIMP
Tempura fried shrimp tossed in a sweet and sour sauce, served over a salad and topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
ROCK LOBSTER
Delicious lobster chunks, covered in our sweet and sour sauce.
ZARANDEADO SHRIMP
Shrimp bathed in our salsa zarandeada. accompanied with salsa verde served on a bed of salad.
SPICY CAJETA SHRIMP
Delicious crispy shrimp opened in it's shell with our bittersweet sauce.
CUCARACHA SHRIMP
Delicious crispy shrimp opened in it's shell with our salsa spicy.
CORAJUDOS SHRIMP
Delicious crispy shrimp opened in it's shell with our salsa negra.
FISH CHICHARRON
Skewed pieces of fish, seasoned, browned, made into cracklins accompanied with salad.
COSTA AZUL SHRIMP
Shrimp wrapped in hacon, filled with mozzarella, bathed in our sweet and sour sauce accompanied with salad.
KIDS MENU
TACO TIME
FISH TACO
Corn tortilla with battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, reddish, micro cilantro and salsa chipotle.
SHRIMP TACO
Corn tortilla with battered shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, reddish, micro cilantro and salsa chipotle.
GOBERNADOR TACO
Corn tortilla, Mexican style shrimp, reddish, micro cilantro and mozzarella cheese.
MARLÍN TACO
Mexican style marlin served on a lightly grilled tortilla, reddish, micro cilantro and mozzerella cheese.
ENTRANA PRIME TACO
Corn tortilla, burnt cheese layer, PRIME skirt steak, avocado, radish, micro cilantro and salsa chipotle.
SHRIMP QUESITACO
Corn tortilla, burnt cheese layer, spicy shrimp, avocado, reddish, micro cilantro and salsa chipotle.
DESSERT
SIDES
Drinks Menu
Cocktails
Margarita
Cucumber and cilantro margarita
Lime with chia margarita
Pineapple and jalapeno margarita
Strawberry margarita
Mango margarita
Watermelon margarita
Tamarind margarita
Cadillac Margarita
Hibiscus margarita
La Diva
El Diablito
Puro Veneno
La Ley Del Monte
Long Island Iced Tea
El Juanga
La Tostada
Papasito
Selena
Kalaka
La Dory
Carajillo
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Cantarito
Cazuelita
Pato
Michelada Premium
Paloma
Mojito
Coconut Mojito
Strawberry mojito
Mango mojito
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
AMF
L.A. Water
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Mimosa
Strawberry Mimosa
Lemon Drop
Martini
Cucumber martini
Mazapan martini
Mango martini
Chocolate martini
Dry martini
Dirty martini
Manhattan
Negroni
Daiquiri
Strawberry Daiquiri
Mango Daiquiri
Blueberry Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Strawberry Colada
Bloody Mary
Gimlet
Cosmo
Maitai
Tom Collins
Gin & Tonic
Mezcalita
Pineapple and jalapeno mezcalita
Lime with chia mezcalita
Hibiscus mezcalita
Tamarind mezcalita
Strawberry mezcalita
Mango Mezcalita
Watermelon mezcalita
Cucumber and cilantro mezcalita
Cucumber mezcalita
Spicy mezcalita
Jager Bomb
Cerveza Botella/Lata
N/A Beverage
COCA-COLA
DIET COKE
DR PEPPER
SPRITE
FANTA
RASPBERRY TEA
RASPBERRY UNSWEETED TEA
SODA WATER
LEMONADE
JAMAICA
HORCHATA
CHIA LEMONADE
BLUEBERRY LEMONADE
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
JAZMINE TEA
MANGO CHAMOY
FRESADA
CHABELA
COCONUT HORCHATA
PALETA PAYASO FRAPPE
CHOCOLATE FRAPPE
MAZAPAN FRAPPE
CARAMEL FRAPPE
MARGARITA NO ALCOHOL
PINA COLADA NO ALCOHOL
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
ARNOLD PALMER
ROY ROGERS
MICHELADA AGUA MINERAL
AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA
JARRITO SPARKLING WATER
CLAMATO PREPARADO
VASO CON LIMON Y SAL
HOT TEA
Red Wine
Josh Cellars California
Veramonte Chile
Meiomi California
Termes Toro Spain
House Red wine
Terrazas Spain
Ruffino Italy
Josh Cellars California BTL
Veramonte Chile BTL
Meiomi California BTL
Termes Toro Spain BTL
House Red wine BTL
Terrazas Spain BTL
Ruffino Italy BTL
White Wine
House Chardonnay
Terlato Pinot Grigio Italy
J.P Chenet France
Meiomi California
Barternura D'Asti Italy
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley
Josh Cellars California
Terlato Pinot Grigio Italy BTL
J.P Chenet France BTL
Meiomi California BTL
Barternura D'Asti Italy BTL
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley BTL
Josh Cellars California BTL
Sparkling wine
Liquor
Absolut
Belvedere
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc
Ciroc coconut
Grey Goose
Tito's
Absolut DBL
Belvedere DBL
Ciroc Pineapple DBL
Ciroc DBL
Ciroc coconut DBL
Grey Goose DBL
Tito's DBL
Tanqueray
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray DBL
Bombay Saphire DBL
Hendricks DBL
Angostura 7 Year old
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Myers Dark Rum
Angostura 7 Year old DBL
Bacardi DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Myers Dark Rum DBL
House Tequila
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio 70
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Primavera
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron El Alto
Casa Dragones Silver
Casa Dragones Reposado
Casa Dragones Anejo
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
1800 Cristalino
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Gold
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Mi Familia Flores Reserva Suprema Anejo
Mandala Extra Anejo
Skelly Silver
Skelly Reposado
Hornitos Silver
Hornitos Reposado
Gran Maestro Diamante
Dos artes silver
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Buchanas 18 yr
Buchanas 12 Yr
Red Label
Black Label
Jim Beam
Jameson
Makers Mark
Jack Daniel's
Remy Martin
Hennesy Very Special
Hennesy XO
Crown Royal
Fireball
Crown Royal Apple
Martell VS
House Mezcal (Xicaru)
Mezcal el silencio (espadin)
Amaras Mezcal (cupreata)
Mezcal Casamigos (espadin)
Riazuleno (espadin)
Campari
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Bailey's
Rumchata
Draft Beer
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Culichi Town is a modern Mexican resturaunt that presents a brand new experience packed with live music, exciting cocktails, and gourmet food that’s perfect for any great night out! We are very passionate about Sinaloa food and drink, and we strive to show that passion through every dish and drink.
1755 East Daily Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010