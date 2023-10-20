Café Menu

Cafe Menu- Deli Bar

Sandwich and Chips Combo
$7.00
Sandwich - No Chips
$6.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$6.00

Romaine lettuce, chicken breast, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla

Chips
$1.00

Cafe Menu- Salad Bar

Salad and Soup Combo
$7.00
Salad No Soup
$5.00
Small Soup
$2.00
Large Soup
$3.00
Extra protein
$1.50
Garden Side Salad
$3.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and your choice of dressing

Spinach Side Salad

Spinach, cranberries, walnuts, strawberries, green onions, feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Side Salad

Romaine lettuce, chicken breast, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Caesar Side Salad

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Cafe Menu - Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito
$3.00
Bacon
$3.00
Breakfast Special
$7.50
Vegetarian Breakfast Special
$7.50
Eggs
$2.00

Cafe Menu - All Day Breakfast Options

Bagels
$2.00
Donuts
$2.00
Fruit Cup
$2.00
Fruit Parfait
$2.00
Orange Juice
$2.00

Cafe Menu - Vegetarian Chef's Special

Vegetarian Chef's Special
$9.25

Cafe Menu - Chef's Special

Chef's Special
$9.25
Chef's Special - No Sides
$7.25
Chef's Special - Sides Only
$4.00
1 Piece Cookie
$0.75
2 Pieces Cookie
$1.50
Brownie
$1.25
Lemon Bar
$1.25

Catering

Breakfast Packages

Down and Dirty Breakfast
$15.00
On the Go Breakfast
$20.00
From the Burner Breakfast
$24.00
Wrap It Up
$20.00

Cheddar and pepper jack cheese, roasted tomato and tomatillo salsa, sour cream and Greek yogurt, ketchup and hot sauce, and seasonal fresh fruit salad

Between the Bread
$18.00

Avocado, tomatoes, sweet vidalia onions, capers, whipped green onion, & plain cream cheese schmear, Tabasco and syrup, ketchup and hollandaise sauce, and fresh seasonal fruit salad

Avocado Toast Bar
$18.00

Whipped avocado spread toaster served with beets, chickpeas, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sprouts, spinach, radishes, pea shoots, sliced pears, smoked salmon, hard boiled egg, bacon, goat cheese, gorgonzola, sriracha, lemon, limes, and rosemary, basil, waln

Breakfast Options

Eggs
$6.00
Breakfast Proteins
$6.00
Fruit
$6.00
Specialty Breakfast Sandwiches
$11.00
Not Your Average Sides
$10.00
Yogurt Parfaits & Bowls
$9.00
Housemade Pastries
$6.00
Brunch Buffet Menu
$48.00

Beverage Packages

2 Hour Breakfast Beverage Package
2 Hour Afternoon Beverage Service
2 Hour Afternoon Beverage Service with Coffee
8 Hour All Day Beverage Service

1 refresh with lunch

2 Hour Beverage Services

With ice service

Sandwiches

Vegetarian
$16.00
Chicken
$16.00
Pork
$16.00
Seafood
$16.00
Turkey
$16.00
Beef
$16.00

Entrée Salads

Chicken*
$21.00
Steak
$21.00
Turkey*
$21.00
Vegetarian*
$21.00
Seafood*
$21.00

Build Your Own

Deli Bar
$24.00

Turkey breast, grilled chicken breast, roast beef and black forest ham,lemon chicken salad, tuna salad and egg salad, grilled seasonal vegetables, sliced tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, banana peppers, sprouts and red onion, avocado, brown and yellow mustards,

Salad Bar
$24.00

Mixed greens, romaine lettuce and spinach (kale available upon request). Proteins: black forest ham, turkey, and grilled chicken breast. Cheeses: Parmesan, bleu cheese & Cheddar cheese. Toppings: Hard-boiled eggs, mushrooms, red bell peppers, sprouts, broc

Pasta Bar
$24.00

Linguini, cheese raviolis, meat tortellini, marinara sauce, bolognese, alfredo, and pesto sauce, house-made beef meatballs with pomodoro sauce, grilled chicken breasts, add shrimp, add Italian sausage, black olives, marinated artichoke hearts, cannellini p

Meatball & Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches
$24.00

All beef and beyond meat meatballs, oven-baked chicken parmesan cutlets, eggplant parmesan steaks, hoagie rolls, onions rolls and lettuce cups, marinara, pesto and alfredo sauces, provolone, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses, lettuce, sprouts, tomatoes, arugula

Fish Taco Bar
$27.00

Baja spiced grilled white fish, roasted garlic shrimp, vegan hearts of palm warm salad spicy white and purple cabbage slaw pickled red onions, jalapeno and carrots roasted salsa, tomatillo salsa and Fuego salsa flour and corn tortillas and lettuce cups cot

Mac & Cheese Bar
$23.00

Served with: shiitake mushrooms, truffle oil, pesto, marinara, buffalo sauce, parmesan, and bleu cheese, green onions and caramelized onion, bacon and toasted pine nuts, peas, and corn, jalapenos and tomatoes, cauliflower and broccoli, green salad with ran

Spud & Polenta Bar
$27.00

Choose 2 sides: baked russet potatoes, whipped russet potatoes, whipped sweet potato, creamy parmesan polenta, crispy polenta cakes. Protein choices: choose 2, Sheppard pie beef, creamy vegetable chicken, white bean cassoulet or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetables

Sausage & Chili Bar
$24.00

Polish, hot links, chicken apple, hot dogs and vegetarian sausages. Seeded sausage buns, and vegan bread, Texas beef chili, bulgur vegetarian chili, cheddar cheese, onions, sour cream, jalapenos, diced tomatoes ketchup, yellow and brown mustards, sweet rel

Burger Bar
$23.00

Angus beef, chicken and beyond burgers assorted burger buns iceberg lettuce, tomato, sweet vidalia onion, pickles, banana peppers, bacon. Yellow and brown mustards, mayonnaise, ketchup, BBQ sauce sharp cheddar, provolone and pepper jack cheese sautéed mush

Thai Lettuce Cups & Wraps
$23.00

Thai ground basil chicken thai beef with chestnuts firecracker vegan tofu lettuce cups and flavored wraps cucumbers, lettuce, bean sprouts, jalapenos, pickled carrots and daikon, peanuts, cilantro, green onions & lime, roasted oyster mushrooms cilantro lim

Mediterranean Pita Bar
$23.00

Traditional gyro meat chicken gyro meat crispy falafels flat top toasted pitas and lettuce cups sundried tomato hummus, marinated beans, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, sweet onion, spinach peppercinis, sprouts and roasted peppers feta cheese, tzatziki and cit

Poke Bowls
$27.00

Diced seasoned ahi tuna, salmon or teriyaki chicken seasoned tofu hiyayakko sushi rice, brown rice or glass noodles Napa cabbage, bok choy, shitake and trumpet mushrooms egg, Japanese eggplant,, corn, bean sprouts, pickled wakame salad and edamame sliced b

Banh Mi Sandwiches
$22.00

Pork meatballs, sliced broiled chicken or flat top marinated beef (choose 2), seared marinated tofu banh mi rolls cucumbers, lettuce, bean sprouts, jalapenos, pickled carrots and daikon, peanuts mayonnaise, cilantro lime sauce, ponzu ginger sauce and peanu

Mexican Bar
$24.00

Please select 1: tacos, fajitas, burritos, tostadas, nachos. Protein select 2: spicy picadillo beef, pulled salsa chicken breast, grilled fajita chicken with peppers and onions, grilled steak with peppers and onions, house made carnitas, grilled achiote po

Pho Bowls
$24.00

Ramen noodles, and glass noodles sliced chicken and beef marinated tofu white miso broth, Pho chicken broth and vegetable broth, shredded Napa cabbage, bok choy, shitake and trumpet mushrooms egg, green onions, Japanese eggplant, corn, bean sprouts and wak

Buffet Package Examples

Farm to Mouth Menu
$21.00

Superfood kale salad - blueberries, quinoa, chickpeas, goat cheese, almonds, avocado, dijon honey vinaigrette Mediterranean stuffed chicken breasts with zucchini, tomato, red onions, lemon, feta, and mozzarella barley and spinach stuffed portabello with sw

The Executive Menu
$29.00

Kale salad with watermelon radish, pepitas, shredded beets, cranberries, roasted chickpeas with carrot ginger dressing sirloin steak with tomato, truffle burrata cheese, basil toss honey soy glazed salmon with grilled lemons keto cauliflower "Mac" and chee

Meal Proteins (Chicken)

Boneless Breast
$21.00
Shoulder
$20.00
B***
$20.00
Belly
$20.00
Boneless Thighs
$20.00
Bone In
$18.00

Meal Proteins (Beef)

Grill and Sauté
$22.00
Braising
$21.00
Roasted
$22.00
Ground

Meal Proteins (Pork)

Loin
$20.00
Shoulder*
$20.00
B****
$20.00
Belly*
$20.00
Ribs
$22.00
Chops
$20.00

Meal Proteins (Seafood)

Salmon
$22.00
White Fish
$20.00
White Shellfish
$20.00
Shrimp
$23.00

Meal Proteins (Turkey)

Breast
$22.00
Ground*
$20.00

Meal Proteins (Vegetarian)

Vegetarian**

Meal Proteins (Vegan)

Vegan
$20.00

Meal Proteins (Vegetable Sides)

Sautéed
Roasted*
Steamed/Creamed
Grilled

Meal Proteins (Starch Sides)

Potatoes
Sweet Potatoes
Pastas
Whole Grains
Rice
Risotto
Cornmeal
Beans

Meal Proteins (Side Salads)

Side Salads

Wood Fire Pizza Pricing

Pizza Party

2 hour event - 4 pizza choices pizza. Chef not included 4 hour minimum. Includes side of buffalo wings and buffalo cauliflower, ranch and bleu cheese, caesar salad, house baked cookies (chef not included)

Pizza Appetizers - 1 Hour Event

1 hour event - 4 pizza choices. Pizza chef not included 3 hour minimum

Pizza Appetizers - 2 Hour Event

2 hour event - 4 pizza choices. Pizza chef not included 4 hour minimum

Wood Fire Pizza Choices

Chicken**
Pork*
Beef*
Seafood**
Vegetarian***

Sliders

Beef**
Turkey**
Chicken***
Pork**
Lamb
Seafood***
Vegetarian****

Display Appetizers

Fruit Bouquet

20 person minimum. Bountiful assorted of cut and whole fruits to make an edible centerpiece

Seasonal Fruit Display

20 person minimum. A colorful display of watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, red flame grapes, strawberries, oranges

Tropical Fruit Display

20 person minimum. Pineapple tree display with seasonal mango, kiwi, papaya, guava, strawberries, pineapple, seasonal melon, and pomegranate (seasonal)

Domestic Cheese Display

20 person minimum. An assortment of Cheddar, Swiss, brie, gouda, havarti and seasonal flavored cheeses served with mixed nuts, dried apricots, dried figs, fresh red flame grapes sliced French baguette and assorted crackers

Imported Cheese Display

20 person minimum. Black truffle cheese, extra sharp Tillamook Cheddar, mustard grain Cheddar, Spanish manchego, cambozola, smoked Swiss, flavored chevre log, sage and port wine derby and seasonal flavored cheeses; served with mixed nuts, dried apricots, d

Crudite

20 person minimum. Seasonal garden vegetables displayed in glass jars served with buttermilk fresh ranch and curry yogurt dip. Vegetables include carrot and celery sticks, Persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, button mushrooms, red radishes, green and yellow

Heirloom Baby Vegetable Crudite

20 person minimum. Seasonal heirloom vegetables display in garden boxes served with smoked eggplant dip, beet and ricotta hummus and buttermilk ranch with fresh herbs. Vegetables include baby tri-color carrots, watermelon radish, tri-color cauliflower, ste

Grilled Vegetables

20 person minimum. Displayed on a pewter metal tray and bowls. Fresh grilled zucchini sticks, baby carrots,, baby Bella mushrooms, red and yellow peppers, sweet potato, eggplant and asparagus (seasonal). Served with roasted red pepper pesto and balsamic vi

Fresh, Grilled and Marinated Crudite

20 person minimum. Display on rustic platters and bowls. Fresh vegetables include carrot and celery sticks, Persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, watermelon radish. Grilled vegetables include asparagus, broccoli, zucchini. Marinated vegetables include mushro

Italian Antipasti

20 person minimum. Displayed on tiering marbles and bowls. Meats - Parma prosciutto, Italian salami, mortadella. Cheese - smoked provolone, hard Parmesan. Eggplant caviar and tuscan cheese spreads. Vegetables - marinated mushrooms, artichokes, tomatoes and

Charcuterie
$12.00

20 person minimum. Served on rustic wood platters and bowls. Meats - sopressata, hot coppa, prosciutto wrapped breadsticks, Genoa salami and Italian sausage. Cheese - gorgonzola dolce, cipollini onion aged Parmesan, and honey drizzled brie. Red pepper jam,

Latin Display

20 person minimum. Served in traditional Latin bowls and platters. House made tortilla chips and flour tortillas, guacamole, fire roasted and tomatillo salsas, chipotle black bean dip, traditional white fish ceviche with avocado, shredded lettuce, grilled

Spanish Tapas Display

20 person minimum. Served on traditional Spanish platter and bowls. Room temperature gambas al ajillo ( garlic shrimp), hot albondigas meatballs with spicy tomato sauce, bacon wrapped dates with goat cheese and pecans, grilled octopus salad, roasted red pe

Mediterranean Display

20 person minimum. Served on marbles and accompanying bowls. Rosemary walnuts, herb roasted olives and cherry tomatoes, provincial bean salad, roasted red pepper tapenade, smoked salmon stuffed new potatoes, 9 layer Greek dip, roasted beet hummus, mini chi

Roasted Turkey

Served on white platter and bowls. Brined and herb roasted whole sliced turkey, served with bacon onion jam, tomato date and green chili chutney, whole grain mustard aioli, blueberry BBQ sauce, house made flower pot focaccia bread, marinated roma tomatoes,

Spiral Honey Ham

20 person minimum. Served on a pewter platter and bowls. Honey baked spiral ham, bacon and pea salad, apple cole slaw, tarragon mustard sauce, brown sugar pineapple sauce, Cumberland sauce and chimichurri aioli, pickled red onions, cornichons, smoked Swiss

Upgrade to Beef Tenderloin Herb Roast Beef

20 person minimum. Served on marble and accompanying bowls. Herb crusted and roasted eye of round, roasted asparagus spears, béarnaise sauce, cranberry agrodolce sauce, mustard horseradish dill sauce, black truffle aioli, caramelized thyme French onions, a

Char Siu BBQ Pork

Served on traditional Chinese platters and bowls. Roasted char Siu BBQ pork slices, Snow pea, shitake mushroom, and green onions ramen noodle salad, cucumber sesame salad, hot Chinese mustard, sweet soy/hoisin sauce, 5 spice BBQ sauce, sesame roasted brocc

Gravlax Upgrade Smoked Salmon

20 person minimum. Served on pewter platters and bowls. Smoked salmon, cream cheese, sliced cucumber, diced shallots, avocados, cherry tomatoes, dill crème fraiche, capers, jelly eggs, everything spice, sliced lemon, cracked pepper. Served with herb crosti

Prawns 3 Way

20 person minimum. Served on white platters and bowls

Seared Ahi Tuna

20 person minimum. Served on black granite slabs. Signature seared and marinated ahi tuna, wasabi, black and red tobiko caviars, marinated vidalia onions, lemon slices, cucumber slices, pickled carrot and daikon radish, daikon sprouts, sesame seeds, and lo

Albacore Tuna Tataki

Served on granite slabs. Seared and marinated citrus ponzu albacore tuna, tataki dipping sauce, 5 spice daikon radish slaw, ponzu marinated onions, wasabi tobiko caviar, sliced lemons, macadamia nuts, avocado slices, garlic chips, wakame salad and grilled

Sushi

Served on Japanese wood displays. 10 pieces per person. 20 person minimum

Party Dips

20 person minimum. All served with appropriate bread, crackers or chips

House Made Meatballs

Meatball Choices

6 dozen minimum

Sauces

Brie Wheels

Brie Wheels

Wrapped in decorated puff pastry and served with sliced baguette, crackers and red flame grapes

Fondue

Cheese

Cubed French baguette, beef mini meatballs, chicken apple sausage, fresh mushrooms, red pepper strips, broccoli florets, roasted potato wedges, artichoke hearts, cauliflower, carrots, and zucchini chunks

Chocolate

Chocolate

Served with strawberries, banana slices, pineapple, apple wedges or pears, cantaloupe chunks, cake cubes, brownies, mini assorted cookies, pretzel sticks, mini cupcakes, orange segments, kiwi fruit, and marshmallows

Appetizers

Poultry
Chicken Wings

(20 person minimum). All styles served with appropriate sauces for dipping

Pork***
Beef***
Seafood****
Vegetarian*****
Soup Shooters
Deviled Eggs

Appetizer Party Samples

Display Appetizer Party
Passed and Displayed Appetizer Party

Appetizer Party Samples -Station Menu

Mini Poke Bowls
Sliders
Avocado Sundaes
Spuds and Polenta
Acai Bowls

Snacks

Rice Cakes with Peanut Butter
Seaweed Snacks
Seasonal Whole Fruit
Homemade Popsicles
Vanilla Yogurt Parfaits
Greek Yogurt Parfaits
Dried Fruit and Nuts
Steamed Togarashi Spiced Edamame Beans
Flavored Popcorn Bags
Flavored Popcorn Bulk
Homemade Cookies, Brownies and Dessert Bars
Mozzarella Snack Sticks
Cheese Cubes with Crackers and Breads
Pita Chips and Cucumber Slices with Hummus
Flavored Bagel Chips
Hardboiled Eggs
Cereal Cups
Granola Cups
Granola Bars
Protein Bars
Beef Jerky
Red Peppers with Cream Cheese
Apple Slices with Peanut Butter
Celery with Peanut Butter
Cottage Cheese with Flax Seeds and Cinnamon
Kale Chips
Dark Chocolate and Almonds
Cucumber Slices with Hummus
Whole Fruit Pieces
Cherry Tomatoes and Mozzarella
Chia Pudding
Carrots with Ranch
Pears Slices with Ricotta
Turkey Roll Ups
Spicy Avocado Halves
Prosciutto Wrapped Melon
Marinated Artichokes
Marinated Sundried Tomatoes
Ricotta Cheese with Cocoa Powder
Mixed Olives
Potato Chips and Dip

Wedding/Dinner Menus Samples

Winter
$54.00
Spring
$54.00
Summer
$54.00
Fall
$54.00

Out of the Box BBQ Menus

Option 1 30 Person Minimum
Option 2 30 Person Minimum
Option 3 30 Person Minimum
Option 4 30 Person Minimum
Option 5 30 Person Minimum

Build Your Own BBQ Pricing

BBQ Options

Included items. Buns and bread • lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, peppers, sauerkraut ( as needed) • mayonnaise, mustards( brown and yellow), ketchup, BBQ sauce, relish • sliced cheeses (as needed). (Minimum 30 guests). Choose 3 items

Additional Meat Options

Served with seasonal sauces and accompaniments

Build Your Own BBQ Pricing -Theme Grill Menus

American Grill
$22.00

Grilled 1/3 pound beef and turkey burgers, jumbo hot dogs, vegetarian: garden burgers, honey baked beans, oven roasted steak fries, pasta salad, and mixed green salad

Midwest Grill
$26.00

Grilled and carved Santa Maria seasoned tri-tip, Quartered BBQ chicken in our house BBQ sauce, vegetarian: tofu and vegetable skewers, herb roasted potatoes corn on the cob, tortellini primavera salad, and garlic toast

Mediterranean Grill
$24.00

Rosemary and lemon marinated chicken, grilled gourmet sausages, vegetarian: ratatouille of grilled vegetables, herb roasted potatoes with Cheddar cheese and green onions, roasted red potato salad with caramelized onions and sun dried tomatoes, baby greens

Southwest Grill
$28.00

Adobo baby back ribs, chicken mole quarters, vegetarian: tofu and mushroom skewers with tomatillo sauce, beans a la Chara, lime, and cilantro corn on the con, Caesar salad, and southwest corn bread

Pacific Northwestern Grill
$29.00

Grilled chicken skewers with pineapple soy marinade, grilled pacific salmon filets with a fresh herb baste, vegetarian: grilled portobello bleu cheese mushrooms, herb roasted potatoes, green beans in honey dijon vinaigrette, peppery greens salad with honey

Hawaiian Grill
$27.00

Polynesian glazed spare ribs, Island marinated BBQ chicken, vegetarian: brown sugar pecan sweet potato pone, chilled green beans with three citrus vinaigrette, pineapple macadamia nut rice pilaf, tossed green salad, Rolls and butter

Pan-Asian Grill

Grilled kahlua pork chops, teriyaki beef skewers, vegetarian: Asian style vegetable skewers, Polynesian rice, glazed carrots and walnuts, mixed green salad with citrus vinaigrette, and sweet bread

Greek Grill

Lemon, oregano and garlic marinated chicken 1/4's, Lamb shish kabobs with tzatziki sauce, Athenian BBQ chicken quarters, vegetarian: grilled eggplant, zucchini, and red pepper stacks, Greek lemon potato wedges, Greek salad with lemon herb vinaigrette, and

Louisiana Bayou

Spicy chicken and andouille sausage gumbo shrimp Jambalaya, vegetarian: vegetarian gumbo, dirty rice, Cajun spiced vegetables, peppery green salad, and fresh corn muffins

Desserts

Cookies
Dessert Bars
Cookies, Brownies, & Bars Combo
Pastries
Sheet and Banquet Cakes
10 " Cakes
Cheesecakes
Pies and Tarts

Bar Packages

Ruby Bar

A great option for many parties, showcasing a limited but fun menu shown above. We can add additional cocktails for an additional fee. This package serves the purpose of providing tremendous value. Equipment: tables, black linens, table risers, ice cooler,

Sapphire Bar

A premium and expanded selection for more refined beverage palettes. Spirits: Absolut vodka, Beefeater gin, Hornitos tequila, Bacardi rum, Jameson whiskey, Jim beam black, dewars scotch. Equipment: tables, black linens, table risers, ice cooler, chill tubs

Diamond Bar

An exceptional offering. Both are broader in variety and cater to high-end clients. Spirits: Grey goose vodka, Sapphire gin, patron tequila, Bacardi 8 yr rum, markers mark, Yamazaki toki, Knob Creek Rye, Johnnie Black, Glenlivet 12 yr. Wine: black ridge vi

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito
$3.00
Bacon
$3.00
Breakfast Special
$7.50
Eggs*
$2.50

All Day Breakfast Options

Bagels
$2.00
Donuts
$2.00
Fruit Cup
$2.00
Fruit Parfait
$2.00
Orange Juice
$2.00

Chef's Special (Changes Daily)

Chef's Special
$9.25
Chef's Special No Sides
$7.25
Chef's Special Sides Only
$4.00
1 Cookie Cookie
$0.75
2 Cookies Cookie
$1.50

Cloud Software BYO Salad Bar

Salad & Soup Combo
$7.00
Salad No Soup
$5.00
Small Soup
$2.00
Large Soup
$3.00

Cafe Menu

Sandwich & Chips Combo
$7.00
Sandwich No Chips
$6.00
Chips
$1.00

Assorted Desserts

Assorted Mini Desserts
$8.00

Halloween Faire Menu

Puking Pumpkin Guacamole & Chips
$28.00
MUMMY JALAPENOS....PASTRY WRAPPED JALAPEÑOS STUFFED WITH A CREAM CHEESE MIXTURE WITH EYES PEAKING THROUGH
TRADITIONAL FISH TACO DISPLAY

