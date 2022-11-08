Culinary Gangster imageView gallery
Culinary Gangster 1216 Waukegan Road

114 Reviews

$$

1216 Waukegan Road

Glenview, IL 60025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Cheese Fries
Popcorn Cauliflower

SMALL BITES

Popcorn Cauliflower

$12.00

Rice Flour Tempura | Scallions | Black Sesame Seeds | Sriracha Aioli *Vegetarian & Gf*

Onion Rings

$8.00

Chicken Tenders (3)

$12.00

Cup of Turkey Chili

$7.00

SALADS & BOWLS

Gyros In A Bowl

$14.00

Kronos Gyros | Tomato | Onions | Cucumber | Tzatziki Sauce

BBQ Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

Organic Quinoa | Black Beans | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Tomato| Scallions | Avocado | BBQ Grilled Chicken | Gangster Ranch |

Turkey Chili Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

Organic Quinoa | Turkey Chili | Cheddar Cheese | Scallions | sour cream

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

BBQ Grilled Chicken | Iceberg Lettuce | Tomatoes | Black Beans | Scallions | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Gangster Ranch | Corn Tortilla Strips *Add Avocado +$2

Raspberry Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach | Goat cheese | Craisins | Granny Smith Apple | Pine Nuts | Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette | Champagne Dressing + Add Grilled Chicken $3

BURGERS

Prime Beef Patty | Mushrooms | Grilled Onions | Mayo | Swiss cheese

Gangster Burger *SPICY

$13.00

Prime Beef Patty | Aged White Cheddar | Sliced Jalapeños | Pickles | Fried Onions | Sweet Chili Sauce | Habanero Spread | Brioche Bun

American Burger

$11.00

Prime Beef Patty | American Cheese | Ketchup | Brioche Bun

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$13.00

Prime Beef Patty | Merkts Cheddar | Bacon | Ketchup | Brioche Bun

Gyro Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb Prime Beef Patty | Gyros | Onions | | Tomatoes | Cucumber | Tzatziki Sauce | Brioche Bun

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$13.00

Prime Beef Patty | Cream Cheese | Jalapeño | Fried Onions | Jalapeño Aioli

Juicy Lucy Burger

$13.00

Two Prime beef patties stuffed with american cheese | Pickles | grilled onions | Brioche Bun

ChiTown Burger

$13.00

Two Prime Beef 4oz. Patties | Lettuce | Pickle | Onion | Secret Sauce | White American Cheese | Brioche Bun

Shroom Burger

$13.00

Prime Beef Patty | Mushrooms | Grilled Onions | Mayo | Swiss cheese

Build Your Own

$9.00

American Sliders (2) & Fries

$10.00

2 Sliders & Fries.

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Street Gyros

$14.00

Kronos Gyro | Tomatoes | Onions | Tzatziki Sauce | Pita

BBQ Wrap

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce | Scallions | Black Beans | Sweet Corn | Monterey Jack Cheese | Corn Tortilla Strips | BBQ Chicken | Tomato Basil Tortilla | Add Avocado $2

Raspberry Spinach Wrap

$11.00

Spinach | Grilled Organic Chicken | Goat Cheese | Craisins | Granny Smith Apples | Pine Nuts | Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette | Champagne Dressing | Tomato Basil Wrap + Grilled Chicken $3

Jax Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Tenders | Iceberg Lettuce | Bacon | Tomatoes | Cheese Sauce | Gangster Ranch | Corn Tortilla Trips | Tomato Basil Tortilla

Zeus Pita

$13.00

Grilled Organic Chicken | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Onions | Feta | Tzatziki Sauce

Hot Honey Chicken Tender Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Tenders | Lettuce | Pickles | Secret Ranch | Hot Honey | Brioche Bun

Chicken Caesar Pita

$13.00

Grilled Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Grilled Pita Choice of: Creamy Caesar or Creamy Balsamic Caesar

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Tomato Basil Tortilla Choice of: Creamy Caesar Dressing or Creamy Balsamic Dressing

Crunch Wrap (No Substituitions allowed )

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed, folded, sealed and grilled with Taco seasoned Ground Beef | Nacho Cheese | Crunchy Tostada | Lettuce | Tomato | Crema * NO SUBSTITUTIONS

FRIES

Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Gyro Fries

$14.00

Kronos Gyros | Onions | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Cheese Sauce | Tzatziki Sauce

Sriracha Cheese Fries

$8.00

Sriracha | Green Onions | Cheese sauce

Gangster Fries

$12.00

Gangster Ranch | Cheese sauce | Bacon bits | Hot Gangster Special Spice Blend

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Skirt Steak, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, Avocado crema sauce, queso fresco.

SALADS & BOWLS

Pesto Quinoa

$13.00

Sautéed Spinach | Traditional Basil Pesto | Parmigiano-Reggiano | Grilled Chicken

Ceasar

$13.00

Romaine | Croutons | Parmigiano - Reggiano + Grilled Chicken $3

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sandwiches

$14.00

Nonnas Meatballs | Marinara sauce | Provolone Cheese | Toasted Garlic Hoagie Roll

Godfather Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken | Sautéed peppers | provolone cheese | Homemade Vodka Sauce | hoagie roll

Rustic Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Garlic rubbed Tuscan bread | Aged cheddar | American cheese | Tomato Soup

Italian Beef

$9.00

Italian Roast Beef | Au jus | Hoagie Roll Choice of Sweet or Hot pepper

PIZZAS

Sausage Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, sausage

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

San Marzano tomatoes | Mozzarella | Roma Tomatoes | drizzled with Pesto finishing oil and garnished with fresh basil

Mozzarella Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella | San Marzano tomatoe sauce

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella | prosciutto di Parma | baby arugula | shaved parmesan | garlic oil | balsamic glaze

Spicy Pepperoni

$19.00

San Marzano tomatoe sauce | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Red Chili Flakes | Calabrian Hot Honey (*optional)

PASTA

Rigatoni Vodka

$18.00

Sautéed red and yellow peppers | vodka sauce + Grilled Chicken $3 + GF Pasta Available (Penne Pasta) *sauce contains dairy and prosciutto

Quattro Formaggi Ravioli

$17.00

Four cheese ravioli | marinara or pesto

Bucattinii & Meatballs

$18.00

Marinara sauce and meatballs + GF Pasta Available (Penne Pasta)

Pesto & Parm

$17.00

Your Choice of Bucatinni or Rigatoni, Pesto, Parmesan Cheese + Grilled Chicken $3 + GF Pasta Available (Penne Pasta)

Taquitos

(3) Chicken Taquitos

$9.00

(3) Shredded chicken taquitos rolled in corn tortillas and fried, topped with queso fresco and crema.

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$4.50

Marinated shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and corn tortilla

Al pastor Taco

$4.50

Spit grilled pork, grilled pineapple. cilantro, grilled onions and corn tortilla

Classic Skirt Steak Taco

$5.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak, onions, cilantro and corn tortilla

Ground Beef Taco

$4.50

Prime Angus beef, mild house spice, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and corn tortilla

3 Taco Special with 12oz Drink

$12.50

Taco Dinner

$13.50

2 tacos (must be the same) side of cilantro lime rice and refried beans. Choice of meat: Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, skirt steak + $1

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Shredded chicken, grilled onions and peppers, chihuahua cheese melted in a flour tortilla with a side of signature dipping sauce

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Marinated grilled skirt steak, grilled onions and peppers, chihuahua cheese melted in a flour tortilla with a side of signature dipping sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Fries with nacho cheese

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Steak, onions. tomato, cilantro, queso fresco , avocado crema

Side

Side Crema

$1.00

Side of Roja

$1.00

Side of Verde

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Chips

$4.00

Side of rice

$3.00

Side of refried beans

$2.50

Burritos & Tortas

Burrito

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, rice, beans and sour cream. Choice of Salsa Roja or Verde one the side. Choice of meat: Al pastor, Chicken, Ground beef, skirt steak +$1

Tortas (coming soon)

Out of stock

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cannolli Cake

$10.00

NUTELLA PIZZA

$14.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$8.00

DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Half/Half

$2.00

Pellegrino water

$3.00

Pure leaf sweet tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf unsweetened

$3.00

Shirts & Hats

Shirts

$30.00

2 XL Shirts

$35.00

Hats

$25.00

Tapmango wallet group

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

30

$30.00

50

$50.00

100

$100.00

200

$200.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have 3 great menus to pick from Our famous Gangster Food truck with Gourmet Burgers & Fries, Pizza & Pasta or Tacos We Take our last order at 7:45 PM

Website

Location

1216 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL 60025

Directions

Gallery
Culinary Gangster image

