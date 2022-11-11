Restaurant header imageView gallery

Culinary Gangster Scottsdale

14891 North Northsight Boulevard

Suite #135

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Breakfast

Power Protein Wrap

Power Protein Wrap

$12.00

8 scrambled egg | sliced turkey breast | peppers | onions | tomatoes | reduced fat cheddar | tomato basil tortilla

Body Sculptor Wrap

Body Sculptor Wrap

$10.00

3 scrambled egg | tomatoes | peppers | onions | mushrooms | reduced fat cheddar cheese | tomato basil tortilla

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$13.00

3 scrambled eggs | roasted sweet potatoes | roasted cherry tomatoes | sauteed spinach | red onions | avocado | feta

Protein Granola Pancakes 1 Fruit choice (4)

Protein Granola Pancakes 1 Fruit choice (4)

$13.00

4 multi grain protein pancakes with granola and choice of fruit strawberry, banana or blueberries add extra whey isolate or soy protein for $ 2 17 grams of protein regular 39 with extra whey

Power Egg White Pancakes

Power Egg White Pancakes

$14.50

4 multi grain protein pancakes with granola and choice of fruit strawberry, banana or blueberries and layered with 6 scrambled egg whites add extra whey isolate or soy protein for $ 2 35 grams of protein regular 57 with extra whey added

Side of turkey bacon

Side of turkey bacon

$6.00
Cheese Omelet (Choice of Cheese)

Cheese Omelet (Choice of Cheese)

$11.00

3 egg omelet choice of cheese ,feta, goat,jack,cheddar,white american swiss sub egg whites for $1 served with a side of toast

BYO Omelet

BYO Omelet

$12.00

3 egg omelet choice of meats turkey, bacon or chicken choice of veggies peppers, onions,tomatoe,roatsed red pepper, mushrooms and cheese feta , goat,swiss, american, cheddar, or jack served with side of toast

Gyros omelet

Gyros omelet

$15.00

Kronos gyros, red onions , tomatoes, american cheese and Tzatzki sauce served with fries and choice of sourdough or multi grain toast

Half Stack Power Egg White Pancakes (2)

Half Stack Power Egg White Pancakes (2)

$9.00
Half Stack Protein Granola Pancakes (2) 1 Fruit

Half Stack Protein Granola Pancakes (2) 1 Fruit

$8.00

Salad | Wrap

Southwest

Southwest

$13.00

BBQ grilled chicken breast | Iceberg lettuce | black beans | sweet corn | diced tomatoes | scallions | monterey jack cheese | tortilla strips | Gangster ranch

Caesar

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce | grated parmesan | croutons | creamy balsamic dressing

Gangster

Gangster

$12.00

Spinach | quinoa | roasted tomatoes | avocado | black beans | roasted bell peppers | dried sweet corn | goat cheese | toasted pepitas | cilantro | lime vinaigrette

Raspberry Spinach

Raspberry Spinach

$11.00

Spinach | craisins | granny smith apples | walnuts | goat cheese | raspberry walnut champagne dressing

Greek

Greek

$11.00

Romaine lettuce | cucumbers | tomato | onion | feta | Tzatziki dressing

Tuna Cobb

Tuna Cobb

$13.00

Albacore tuna | romaine lettuce | cucumbers | carrots | onions | celery | tomato | lemon dijon vinaigrette

Buffalo

Buffalo

$13.00

Grilled buffalo chicken | romaine lettuce | celery | carrots | crumbled blue cheese | croutons | Gangster ranch

Bowls

Pesto Quinoa

Pesto Quinoa

$13.00

Quinoa | spinach | parmesan cheese | house made pesto

Chicken Avocado Quinoa

Chicken Avocado Quinoa

$13.00

Quinoa | bbq grilled chicken | black beans | sweet corn | tomatoes | scallions | avocado | monterey jack cheese | Gangster ranch

Buffalo Quinoa

Buffalo Quinoa

$13.00

Quinoa | grilled buffalo chicken | celery | carrots | crumbled blue cheese | Gangster ranch

Sweet Potato Quinoa

Sweet Potato Quinoa

$13.00

Quinoa | roasted sweet potato | avocado | black beans | sweet corn | red onions | roasted red pepper | cilantro | spicy cilantro crema

Gyros Bowl

Gyros Bowl

$13.00

Kronos gyros | tomato | onion | cucumber | Tzatziki sauce

Sandwiches

Club

Club

$12.00

Turkey breast | alpine swiss | tomatoes | lettuce | turkey bacon | reduced fat mayo | multi-grain bread $12

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$12.00

Lean roast beef | roasted red peppers | red onions | tomatoes | blue cheese crumble | reduced fat mayo | sour dough bread

Street Gyros

Street Gyros

$13.00

Kronos gyros | tomato | red onion | tzatziki sauce | pita

Veggie

Veggie

$12.00

Cucumber | avocado | red onions | tomatoes | lettuce | portobello mushroom | swiss | honey mustard spread | multi-grain bread

The Zeus

The Zeus

$12.00

Grilled chicken | cucumber | tomato | red onion | lettuce | feta | tzatziki sauce | pita

Tuna Crunch Sandwich

Tuna Crunch Sandwich

$12.00

Albacore Tuna salad | tomato | red onion | lettuce | celery | pickle | sourdough bread

Caesar Pita

Caesar Pita

$12.00

Grilled chicken | romaine | croutons | parmesan cheese | creamy balsamic dressing | pita

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken | sauteed peppers | onion | monterey cheese | cheddar cheese | tomato basil tortilla | Gangster Ranch dipping sauce $12

Turkey

Turkey

$12.00

Burgers

Spicy Gangster Burger

Spicy Gangster Burger

$13.00

Prime beef patty | sliced jalapeno | pickles | fried onions | aged white cheddar | sweet chili sauce | habanero spread | brioche bun

American Burger

American Burger

$11.00

Prime beef patty | american cheese | ketchup | brioche bun

Cheddar Bacon Burger

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$13.00

Prime beef patty | merkts cheddar | bacon | ketchup | brioche bun

Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$14.00

Prime beef patty | gyros | onions | tomato | cucumber | tzatziki sauce | brioche bun

Jalapeno Popper Burger

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$13.00

Prime beef patty | cream cheese | jalapeno | fried onions | jalapeno aioli | brioche bun

Bonzai Burger

Bonzai Burger

$13.00

Prime beef patty | kimchi | cilantro | wanton strips | soy glaze | knock out sauce | brioche bun

Chi Town Burger

Chi Town Burger

$13.00

2 prime beef patties | lettuce | onion | pickle | white american cheese | sweet sauce | brioche bun

Shroom Burger

Shroom Burger

$12.00

Prime beef patty | mushrooms | grilled onions | swiss cheese | mayo | brioche bun

PBJ&B Burger

PBJ&B Burger

$13.00

Sides

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

Battered onion rings | gangster ranch dipping sauce

Popcorn Cauliflower

Popcorn Cauliflower

$14.00

Fries

Sriracha Cheese Fries

Sriracha Cheese Fries

$8.00

Sriracha | green onions | cheddar cheese sauce

Gangster Fries

Gangster Fries

$10.00

Bacon | cheddar cheese sauce | gangster ranch | hot gangster spice blend

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00
Regular Crispy Fries

Regular Crispy Fries

$4.00

Gyros Fries

$12.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Kids with fries

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger with fries

$9.00

Chicken Tenders with fries

$9.00

Drinks

Fountain 24oz

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Merchandise

Long Sleeve Shirts

Long Sleeve Shirts

$35.00
Mens Short Sleeve

Mens Short Sleeve

$25.00
Women's Short Sleeve

Women's Short Sleeve

$25.00
Knife Hat Grey

Knife Hat Grey

$40.00
Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$25.00
Knife Hat Brown

Knife Hat Brown

$40.00

Dessert

Cookie

$2.50

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Scottsdales family owned and operated restaurant serving up Burgers, Sandwiches, Quinoa Bowls, Wraps, Salads, and Breakfast.

Website

Location

14891 North Northsight Boulevard, Suite #135, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

