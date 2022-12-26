Restaurant header imageView gallery

Culinary Misfits 208 S. Main Street

208 S. Main Street

Crown Point, IN 46307

Order Again

Foreplay

Arrachera Skewer

$17.00Out of stock

Beer Battered White Cheddar

$13.00

Big Ballers

$15.00

Big Papi's Steak Nachos

$15.00Out of stock

Bourbon Belly

$17.00

Chili Pork Skewer

$14.00

Grilled Bayou Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

Khachapuri

$12.00

Margherita Shrimp

$17.00

Shroomin

$12.00

Sweet N' Spicy Chicken Lollipops

$13.00

Vegetarian Big Ballers

$15.00

Eating Between The Buns

A So"FISH"ticated BLT

$18.00

All Rye, All Rye, All Rye

$15.00

Best Clucking Sandwich

$15.00

Classic Smashburger

$14.00

The Hot Chick

$15.00

Vegetarian Best Clucking Sandwich

$15.00

The Green Stuff

Just Beet It

$16.00

Misfits Tossed Salad

$16.00

The Bitchin Baja

$18.00Out of stock

Walla Walla

$16.00

Show Stopper

Colonel Who? Fried Chicken

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fyre Island Short Rib Bolognese

$21.00

Live...Laugh...Lasagna

$19.00

Pasta We Forgot To Name

$18.00

Salmon De Jonghe

$24.00

Talladega Chops

$22.00

Pizzas

Motowner

$18.00Out of stock

Plain Ole' Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Sausage Fest

$17.00

The OG

$17.00

Soups & Sides

Battered Fries

$6.00

Chicken and Barley

$6.00

Curried Couscous

$6.00

Heirloom Carrots

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Sweet Corn Creme Brulee

$8.00

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Linguine Marinara

$8.00

Sweeeeeet

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Dutch Apple Cheesecake

$5.00

Misfits Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Cream Soda

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Mug Rootbeer

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Sierra Mist

$2.49

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.49

Vanilla Milk

$1.99

Water

Bombs

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Lunch Box

$7.00

Shots

Apple Jack Shot

$7.00

Bachelorette Shot

$6.00

Bazooka Joe Shot

$8.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$6.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Kamikaze Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Mind Eraser Shot

$10.00

Mini Beer Shot

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$7.00

Read Headed Shot

$8.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

208 S. Main Street, Crown Point, IN 46307

