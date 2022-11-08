Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American
Burgers

Cullom Knoll 3018 N Hickory Dr

review star

No reviews yet

3018 N Hickory Dr

McCullom Lake, IL 60050

Popular Items

12 Boneless Wings
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
12" Build Your Own

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a side of ranch or marinara sauce

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Homemade Salsa and Fresh Chips

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$20.95

two potato pancakes, cheese curds, pretzel nuggets, green bean crispers & four boneless wings

Southwest Chicken Bites

$8.95

Breaded green beans served with chipotle dipping sauce

Italian Beef Egg Rolls

$7.95
Loaded Spuds

Loaded Spuds

$9.95

Choice of fries, waffle fries or TATER tots. Topped with nacho cheese, onions, Tomatoes, bacon, & jalapenos

Mini Tacos

$7.95

Nachos

$9.50

homemade tortilla chips with cheddar cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives & jalapenos served with salsa & sour cream

Pretzels with Beer Cheese

Pretzels with Beer Cheese

$8.95

Pretzel nuggets served with our homemade beer cheese sauce

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$9.95

CREAMY ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP SERVED WITH GARLIC NAAN, TORTILLA CHIPS or both

Green Bean Crispers

Green Bean Crispers

$8.95

Spicy Pub Pickles

$7.95

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

$6.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

traditional caesar salad of romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$9.95

chopped romaine, ditalini pasta, bacon, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese & green ONIONS. tossed with house dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Julienne Salad

$9.95

Soup

Soup of the Day - Bowl

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$3.95

Soup of the Day - Cup

$2.95

Bowl of Chili

$4.95

Cup of Chili

$3.95

Burger

1/3 Lb Burger

$9.95

Build your own Certified Angus Beef® Burger

Double Burger

$14.95

Build your own burger with 2 Certified Angus Beef® Patties

2 Alarm Burger

$12.95

Certified Angus Beef® Patty with grilled jalapenos, bacon & pepper jack cheese

Lip Smacker Burger

Lip Smacker Burger

$12.95

Certified Angus Beef® Patty with peanut butter & jelly topped with cheddar cheese & grilled jalapenos

Quesadilla Burger

$10.95

Certified Angus Beef® Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, & Nacho Cheese folded in a tortilla

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$13.95

Certified Angus Beef® patty, fried egg, bacon, & smothered in homemade beer cheese

Patty Melt

$10.95

Certified Angus Beef® Patty on whole grain bread with swiss cheese & sauteed onions

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$12.95

Certified Angus Beef® Patty with bbq SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON & TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE ONION STRAWS

Sandwiches

Colossal BLT

Colossal BLT

$10.95

Applewood smoked Bacon, lettuce, tomato & side of mayo on toasted white or whole grain bread

Turkey Club

$12.95

Grand Grilled Cheese

$9.50

TRIPLE cheese blend on white or whole grain bread 7.95

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$11.95

thin slices of seasoned roast beef, simmered in au jus, with Mozzerella & giardiniera on a French Roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Knoll Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

6 oz Grilled or broasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & pickles served on a BRIOCHE bun

Steak Philly

$11.95

Chicken Philly

$11.95
The Cicero

The Cicero

$9.95

Homemade italian sausage patty with marinara sauce, sauteed green peppers & melted mozzarella on a garlic french roll

Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Smothered Steak Sandwich

$13.95

Entree

1/2 Broasted Chicken

1/2 Broasted Chicken

$14.95

Juicy 4 piece chicken dinner with a biscut, coleslaw & choice of side

Broiled Cod

$15.50

Icelandic cod broiled with choice of side. Served with melted butter, lemon & coleslaw

Full Slab Rib Dinner

Full Slab Rib Dinner

$22.50

1/2 Slab Rib Dinner

$15.95

Build Your Own Mac N Cheese

$8.95

Build Your Own Mac n Cheese from a vareity of different toppings and sauces

Pizza

12" Build Your Own

$12.50

12" Bacon Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.25

Bufflao chicken & bacon over our special blend of mild sauce and ranch dressing

12" BBQ Chicken Ranch

$17.25

BBQ Sauce, bacon, onions, green peppers and house cheese blend

12" BLT Pizza

12" BLT Pizza

$17.25

bacon, lettuce, tomato and drizzled with mayo

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.25

seasonsed ground beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles mayo, ketchup and mustard

12" Garden Pizza

12" Garden Pizza

$17.25

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives

12" Knoll Hawaiian Pizza

$17.25

seasonsed ground beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles mayo, ketchup and mustard

12" House Classic Pizza

$17.25

Sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.25

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni and bacon

12" Italian Beef Pizza

$15.50

14" Build Your Own

$14.50

14" Bacon Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.25

Bufflao chicken & bacon over our special blend of mild sauce and ranch dressing

14" BBQ Chicken Ranch

$20.25

BBQ Sauce, bacon, onions, green peppers and house cheese blend

14" BLT Pizza

14" BLT Pizza

$20.25

bacon, lettuce, tomato and drizzled with mayo

14" Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.25

seasonsed ground beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles mayo, ketchup and mustard

14" Garden Pizza

14" Garden Pizza

$20.25

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives

14" Knoll Hawaiian Pizza

$20.25

14" House Classic Pizza

$20.25

Sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.25

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni and bacon

14" Taco Pizza

$20.25

14" Italian Beef Pizza

$18.00

16" Build Your Own

$16.50

16" Bacon Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.26

Bufflao chicken & bacon over our special blend of mild sauce and ranch dressing

16" BBQ Chicken Ranch

$23.25

BBQ Sauce, bacon, onions, green peppers and house cheese blend

16" BLT Pizza

16" BLT Pizza

$23.25

bacon, lettuce, tomato and drizzled with mayo

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

$23.25

seasonsed ground beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles mayo, ketchup and mustard

16" Garden Pizza

16" Garden Pizza

$23.25

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$23.25

16" House Classic Pizza

$23.25

Sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$23.25

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni and bacon

16" Taco Pizza

$23.25

16" Italian Beef Pizza

$21.00

Wings

6 Bone-in Wings

6 Bone-in Wings

$8.25

Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery

6 Boneless Wings

$8.25

Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery

12 Bone-in Wings

$14.25

Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery

12 Boneless Wings

$14.25

Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery

18 Bone-in Wings

$20.25

Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery

18 Boneless Wings

18 Boneless Wings

$20.25

Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery

24 Bone-in Wings

$26.25

Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery

24 Boneless Wings

$26.25

Fresh, hand-Breaded JUMBO bone-in or boneless wings served with Ranch or bleu cheese and Carrots & Celery

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

chicken (grilled or breaded), mild buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles Lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing

Caesar Wrap

$10.95

grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, & creamy caesar dressing

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$10.95

chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, cheddar jack cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle mayo

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$10.95

chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese & honey mustard

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Chicken (grilled or breaded), bacon, cheddar jack cheese blend, lettuce, tomatoes & Ranch Dressing

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.95

Sides

Fry Basket

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$5.95

Waffle Fries Basket

$4.95

Onion Ring Basket

$6.95

Tots Basket

$4.95

Bacon

$3.00

Baked Potato Side

$3.95

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Coleslaw Side

$2.95

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Garlic Mashed

$4.95

Mac N Cheese Side

$4.95

Pickle

$0.75

Potato Pancake Side

$4.95

Veggies

$2.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Kids PB&J

$4.95

Kids Burger

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.95

Grab a slice of a local favorite, KT's Cheesecakes! New Flavors each week

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fuze Raspberry

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Barq Rootbeer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.50

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.50

Water

Pitcher of Soda

$8.00

SELTZERS

WHITE CLAW

$5.00

TRULY VODKA SELTZERS

$5.00

HIGH NOON VODKA SELTZERS

$5.00

Monday

Monday BYOB

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Knoll is back! With our rustic look and family-friendly feel, it will feel like you’ve escaped to the northern woods. Our menu has American favorites such as mouth-watering 1/3 lb burgers, jumbo chicken wings and delicious thin-crust pizza. Try our famous Friday night fish fry/bake and savory homemade potato pancakes. Not to mention our newest menu item, Broasted Chicken. Our full bar includes 8 beers on tap. We offer daily drink and food specials.

Website

Location

3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake, IL 60050

Directions

Gallery
Cullom Knoll image
Cullom Knoll image
Cullom Knoll image

