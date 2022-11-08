Chicken
American
Burgers
Cullom Knoll 3018 N Hickory Dr
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Knoll is back! With our rustic look and family-friendly feel, it will feel like you’ve escaped to the northern woods. Our menu has American favorites such as mouth-watering 1/3 lb burgers, jumbo chicken wings and delicious thin-crust pizza. Try our famous Friday night fish fry/bake and savory homemade potato pancakes. Not to mention our newest menu item, Broasted Chicken. Our full bar includes 8 beers on tap. We offer daily drink and food specials.
3018 N Hickory Dr, McCullom Lake, IL 60050
