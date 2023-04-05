  • Home
Culpepper Steak House 309 E I-30 Frontage Rd

No reviews yet

309 E I-30 Frontage Rd

Rockwall, TX 75087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

CULPEPPER NA BEV

NA BEV

ACQUA PANA

$6.00

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

SPRITE

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

CULPEPPER DINNER

APPETIZERS

BISON MEATBALLS

$14.00

CRISPY CALAMARI

$16.00

FIRECRACKER LOBSTER & SHRIMP

$22.00

GIANT TIGER SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.00

GRILLED SLAB BACON

$14.00

SALADS AND SOUPS

CULPEPPER CLASSIC CAESAR

$13.00

THE HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

SPINACH & ARUGULA

$13.00

STEAKHOUSE WEDGE

$13.00
BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP

BOWL OF TOMATO SOUP

$7.00Out of stock

our version of the classic

CULPEPPER CLASSICS

16OZ PRIME SIRLOIN

$35.00

12OZ PRIME SIRLOIN

$29.00

8OZ PRIME SIRLOIN

$22.00

7OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF FILET MIGNON

$36.00

10OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF FILET MIGNON

$46.00

12OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF NY STRIP

$34.00

14OZ CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF RIBEYE

$48.00

PETIT FILET & FRIED LOBSTER

$43.00

THE REAL DEAL

12OZ PRIME NY STRIP

$62.00

12OZ PRIME RIBEYE

$69.00

CAB TOMAHAWK RIBEYE

$140.00

34OZ CAB PORTERHOUSE

$110.00

BONE IN PORK CHOP

$29.00

AIRLINE CHICKEN & SAUSAGE

$29.00

AIRLINE CHICKEN

$20.00

STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$17.00

MARKET FISH & SEAFOOD

VERLASSO SALMON

$34.00

FRIED LOBSTER TAILS

$53.00

TEXAS REDFISH

$38.00

SIDES

BAKED SWEET POTATO

$10.00
FRIES

FRIES

$8.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$12.00

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$24.00

MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

MASHED POTATOES

$7.00

ROASTED BRUSSELS & BACON

$13.00

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$9.00

cheddar, sour cream, green onions

WILD RICE PILAF

$8.00
PARMESAN FRIES

PARMESAN FRIES

$8.00

DESSERTS

CREME BRULEE

$12.00

NY CHEESECAKE

$12.00

A LA CARTE

CRAB OSCAR

$13.00

FRIED LOBSTER TAIL

$31.00

GRILLED LOBSTER TAIL

$31.00

GRILLED QUAIL

$12.00

GRILLED TIGER SHRIMP

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$10.00
SALMON

SALMON

$21.00

LOBSTER CROUTONS

$15.00

RANCH

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

CAESAR DRESSING

LEMON POPPYSEED VINAIGRETTE

OREGANO SHALLOT VINAIGRETTE

ROSEMARY GARLIC AIOLI

LEMON BUTTER

BLACK GARLIC PONZU BUTTER

PINK PEPPERCORN DEMI

$4.00

BEARNAISE

$4.00

CHIMICHURRI

$4.00

CULPEPPER KIDS MENU

KIDS MENU

KIDS MINI CORNDOGS

$12.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS STEAKHOUSE BURGER

$16.00

KIDS FILET 4OZ

$16.00

CULPEPPER WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

RED WINE 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

CHASING LIONS PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$30.00

HUMBERTO CANALE MERLOT BOTTLE

$26.00

KLINKER BRICK OLD VINE ZINFANDEL BOTTLE

$30.00

ROBERT BLALE PARTY LINE ZINFANDEL BOTTLE

$36.00

J BOOKWALTER READERS CAB BOTTLE

$34.00
MIRAVAL ROSÉ BOTTLE

MIRAVAL ROSÉ BOTTLE

$34.00

Provence, France

UNIQUE RED 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

ARPEPE NEBBIOLO BOTTLE

$37.50

BODEGA MATSU TEMPRANILLO BOTTLE

$21.00

CROCUS BY PAUL BERTRAND BOTTLE

$37.50

DIAMANDES CAB FRANC BOTTLE

$30.00

DURIJUTTI BONARDA BOTTLE

$17.00

FORTEMASSO BEVVIOLO BOTTLE

$24.00

GARAGE WINE CO CAB FRANC BOTTLE

$37.50

HARMONIUM NERO DAVOLA BOTTLE

$37.50

HUDSON GRENACHE BOTTLE

$37.50

MERLOT 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

ANCIENT PEAKS BOTTLE

$25.00

BUCCELLA BOTTLE

$25.00

KENEFICK RANCH BOTTLE

$37.50

THORN BY DAVE PHINNEY BOTTLE

$37.50

ZINFANDEL 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

QUIVERA BOTTLE

$30.00

SEXTANT WHEELHOUSE BOTTLE

$24.00

MERITAGE & BLENDS 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

HOURGLASS HG III BOTTLE

$30.00

MASSAYA BOTTLE

$24.00

PARIS VALLEY ROAD BLEND BOTTLE

$20.00

REBELLIOUS BOTTLE

$24.00

ANCIENT PEAKS RENEGADE BOTTLE

$28.00

REYNOSO BOTTLE

$31.50

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

BARREL BOMB BOTTLE

$19.50

CHOP SHOP BOTTLE

$20.00

DOMAINE MAGDALENA BOTTLE

$37.00

HANNA RED RANCH BOTTLE

$37.00

KATHERINE GOLDSCHMIDTH BOTTLE

$23.50

MILBRANDT ESTATE BOTTLE

$28.00

OLEMA BOTTLE

$27.50

POST & BEAM BY FAR NIENTE BOTTLE

$160.00

TAMBER BEY STAINLESS BOTTLE

$37.50

THREAD FEATHERS BOTTLE

$37.50

VISTA RESERVE ATLAS PEAK BOTTLE

$37.50

WHITE WINE 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$26.00

VOLQUES ROSE BOTTLE

$26.00

DULIS MOSCATO DASTI BOTTLE

$24.00

HENDRY ALBARINO BOTTLE

$24.00

LUCHI PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$20.00

BACCHUS CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$26.00

CASTEGGIO PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$26.00

CHARDONNAY 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

CROSSBARN BY PAUL HOBBS BOTTLE

$24.00

DOMAINE CHEVEAU BOTTLE

$24.00

HARTFORD COURT CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$30.50

J VINEYARDS PINOT GRIS BOTTLE

$23.00

LA STORIA BOTTLE

$28.00

PATZ & HALL BOTTLE

$37.50

POSEIDON VINEYARDS BOTTLE

$22.50

ROAR BOTTLE

$37.50

ROMBAUER BOTTLE

$37.50

WILLA KENZIE ESTATE BOTTLE

$37.50

UNIQUE WHITE VARIETALS 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

ACUMEN SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$25.50

BERINGER WHITE ZIN BOTTLE

$14.00

BOCELLI PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$18.00

CAYMUS CONUMDRUM BLEND BOTTLE

$18.00

HENDRY ALBARINO BOTTLE

$24.00

LA SCOLCA GAVI DEI GAVI BOTTLE

$37.50

LA SOLITUDE COTES DU RHONE BOTTLE

$16.50

LANGE TWINS CHENIN BLANC BOTTLE

$22.00

LEFT COAST WHITE PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$23.50

PEDERNALES VIOGNIER BOTTLE

$19.50

POETS LEAP RIESLING BOTTLE

$20.00

SCHUG ROSE BOTTLE

$19.50

SERGENT DU ROY SANCERRE BOTTLE

$23.50

STOLLER PINOT ROSE BOTTLE

$24.00

TWO ARROWHEADS BLEND BOTTLE

$24.50

CHAMPAGNE & SPARKLING 1/2 OFF BOTTLES

PHILLIPPE FOURRIER BLANC DE NOIR BOTTLE

$35.00

PALADIN PROSECCO EXTRA DRY BOTTLE

$24.00

PAUL CHOLLET CREMANT DE BOURGOGNE BRUT BOTTLE

$32.50

PLATELLI BRUTE BOTTLE

$25.00

ROGER GOULART CAVA GRAN RESERVA BOTTLE

$26.00

SHARFFENBERGER BOTTLE

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Culpepper Steakhouse is proud to serve prime steaks, fresh seafood and hand-crafted cocktails. We have grown over the last 40 years and are proud to continue our role in the community as a Rockwall landmark. We have one goal in mind - create fantastic memories that will last a lifetime.

Location

309 E I-30 Frontage Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087

Directions

