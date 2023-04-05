Culpepper Steak House 309 E I-30 Frontage Rd
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Culpepper Steakhouse is proud to serve prime steaks, fresh seafood and hand-crafted cocktails. We have grown over the last 40 years and are proud to continue our role in the community as a Rockwall landmark. We have one goal in mind - create fantastic memories that will last a lifetime.
309 E I-30 Frontage Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087
