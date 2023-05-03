BG picView gallery

Cult Burger 7000 West Lake Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

7000 West Lake Blvd.

Tahoma, CA 96142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

CULT BURGER MENU

BURGER

CULT

$15.00

Half pound smash burger served with American cheese and Cult sauce on a brioche bun.

LOBO

$17.00

Half pound smash burger served with aged white cheddar cheese, charred onions and Cult sauce on a brioche bun.

TAHOMA

$17.00

Half pound smash burger served with Havarti cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato jam and Cult sauce on a brioche bun.

TEJAS

$18.00

Half pound smash burger served with Shaft's blue cheese, smoked bacon, onion haystack and Cult sauce on a brioche bun.

FRIED CHICKEN

$17.00Out of stock

SPECIAL

$23.00

SIDES

COWBOY FRIES

$5.00

Hand-cut wedge fries.

CULT STYLE FRIES

$10.00

Hand-cut wedge fries, cheese sauce, onion haystack, smoked bacon.

PICKLES

$2.00

House made pickle.

EXTRAS

CULT SAUCE

$1.00

CHEESE SAUCE

$2.00

APPAREL

T-SHIRT

$25.00

STICKERS

$1.00

HAT

$30.00Out of stock

BUCKAROO

Kid's cheeseburger

BUCKAROO

$10.00

BUCKAROO MEAL

$13.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

BEVERAGES

BEVERAGE

COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

FLOAT

$8.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

MILK SHAKE 12OZ

$6.00

MILK SHAKE 24OZ

$10.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.00

PINEAPPLE CREAM

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SODA WATER

$1.00

WATER

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cult Burger is a neighborhood burger joint inspired by the wild west. We serve up an array of juicy burgers, hand cut fries, craft sodas, and frozen custards.

Location

7000 West Lake Blvd., Tahoma, CA 96142

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dog and Bear- Tahoma - 7000 W Lake Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
7000 W Lake Blvd Tahoma, CA 96142
View restaurantnext
West Shore Cafe and Inn
orange star4.4 • 1,709
5160 West Lake Blvd Homewood, CA 96141
View restaurantnext
Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
1850 west Lake Blvd. tahoe city, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Cedar House Pub at Granlibakken Tahoe
orange starNo Reviews
725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Rusty's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
G-Mobile Food Truck - Granlibakken Ski Hill -
orange starNo Reviews
725 Granlibakken Road Tahoe City, CA 96145
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Tahoma
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Reno
review star
Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston