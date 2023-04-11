Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cult Classic Brewing 1169 Shopping Center RD

review star

No reviews yet

1169 Shopping Center RD

Stevensville, MD 21666

FOOD

PIZZA

14" Pizza

$16.00

From scratch dough tossed and topped with love. Say Cheese!

All The Meat Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

All The Veg Pizza

$19.50

Onion, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Mushroom, Bell Pepper

White Pizza

$19.00

Ricotta, Garlic, Olive Oil Mozzarella, Parm

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Buffalo, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Onion, Ranch Drizzle

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

BBQ, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Red Onion

KI Pie

$26.00

MD Crab Dip, Old Bay Crust, Mozzarella

WINGS

6-Pack Jumbo Wings

$10.00

6 mouth-watering, fresh-never-frozen wings with your choice of sauce/seasoning. Freak out with your beak out.

15-Pack Jumbo Wings

$20.00

15 mouth-watering, fresh-never-frozen wings with your choice of sauce/seasoning. Get clucked up.

SALAD

Hail! Caesar Salad

$7.00

Soylent greens are the best greens.

House Salad

$7.00

Mangia!

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.00

Margarita not included.

PUB BASKETS

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$16.00

Just like they make it in....

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

One if they're cold, 6 if they're deep fried.

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Someone said they're the best.

Buffalo Chicken Dip w/Fresh Bread

$13.50

Bubblin' hot shareable dish of Buffalo Chicken Dip with a fresh baked loaf of bread for tearin' & dipin'.

Maryland Crab Dip w/Fresh Bread

$18.50

10oz of fresh baked Maryland Crab Dip served with a fresh baked rippable and dippable loaf of bread. Serves lots!

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$12.00

Everyone else is doing it.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

These beer-battered beauties pair perfectly with an IPA or your favorite hop-forward creation. Grab a basket and select your sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp w/Fries

$13.50

A mountain of popcorn shrimp and seasoned fries. Climb on.

Bavarian Pretzel w/Queso & Pub Mustard

$15.00

Hot N Fresh out the oven, served with real fancy deli mustard and beer queso. Bring your own dirndl.

MAC & CHZ

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Homestyle baked mac & cheese. Top it up and we'll get it baked.

Bacon Jalapeño Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Spice is NICE

BBQ Chicken Baked Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Giddyup!

Buffalo Chicken Baked Mac & Cheese

$14.00

These are a few of your favorite things.

WRAP STARZ

Hail! Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Crispy or Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, house-made caesar dressing, parmesan cheese,

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy or Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, buffalo sauce, ranch, red onion.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Red Onion

Veggie Cheese "Steak"

$14.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Pepper, Onion & Garlic w/ Pepper Jack, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, S&P

Big Mac Wrap

$15.00

Seasoned Beef, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Onions in a griddled tortilla

All Day Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Bacon, egg & cheese, or Sausage, egg & cheese (or both, Carnivore).

2BUNZ

The Classic

$14.00

6 ounces of Angus beef, Crispy or Grilled Chicken topped on a brioche bun - You choose + Lettuce, tomato, mayo on a Brioche roll. Add CHEESE $1.

Kevin Bacon

$16.00

IT’S GOT BACON. (*product contains no Kevin) Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Brioche Roll.

The Hangover

$17.00

Bacon & American Cheese topped with a Fried Egg. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Brioche Roll.

The Last of Us

$16.00

MUSHROOMS & Swiss. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Brioche Roll

Black and Blue

$16.50

Cajun Seasoning, Grilled Onions, And Blue Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Brioche Roll.

Brewhouse

$16.50

Cheddar Cheese, Two Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Brioche Roll.

Dante's Inferno

$16.50

Ghost Pepper Cheese, SCORPION Sauce, Jalapeños. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Brioche Roll.

BBQ Gold

$14.00

BBQ Gold Sauce, Cheddar, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Roll

DESSERT

Brookie's Cookie

$10.00

MERCH

Schwaggggg

Beanie Hat

$25.00

Cap

$25.00

Work Shirt

$55.00

Wingo Jersey

$44.00

Green Cola Tee

$22.00

Red Cola Tee

$22.00

Goonies Tee

$22.00

Pulp Tee

$22.00

Cult Slim-Fit V-Neck

$22.00

Cult Crew Tee

$22.00

Pint Glasses

$5.00

Cult Sticker

$2.00

Cult Yoga Thumbie

$16.00

Cult Hawaiian

$33.00

Earplugs

$1.00

Glass Growler

$8.00

Tap Handle

$55.00

TIX

Event Tix

4/8/23

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A brewery, bar, restaurant and live music venue. Cult Classic brews all beer in-house.

Location

1169 Shopping Center RD, Stevensville, MD 21666

Directions

