Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!

2021 Cultivar Rose California

$26.00

A pale, pink glow shines from the glass, underlying the delicate varietals we used to create this wine. On the nose, our Rosé bursts with floral notes of honeysuckle, jasmine, lilies and of course, roses. Crisp flavors of mandarin orange, Meyer lemon, and muddled strawberries greet the palate, with subtle, underlying notes of red licorice and Madagascar vanilla. Stainless steel fermentation highlights a light, clean finish with bright acid, making this wine perfect for both poolside sipping and picnics in the park. Julien Fayard has brought a Provencal flair to this incredible blend of southern Rhone varietals, mostly sourced from the unique terroir of the Sierra Foothills in California. Rosé is one of the most food-friendly wines you can find, so pair this with everything from charcuterie platters to seared scallops to grilled pork chops.