American
Bars & Lounges

Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!

339 Reviews

$$

2379 Chestnut

San Francisco, CA 94123

Truffle Caesar Salad
Sliders with Fries
Tomato Soup

Online Menu

Olives

Olives

$8.00

Castelvetrano olives

Sriracha Cashew

Sriracha Cashew

$8.00

Sriacha salt, Caspar Estate extra virgin olive oil

Hummus

Hummus

$15.00

Chickpea, sesame, Caspar Estate olive oil, crudités Suggested Pairing: Cultivar Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley, or 2020 Rosé Napa Valley

Squash and Burrata

Squash and Burrata

$17.00

Delicata squash & honey nut squash, granny smith apples, pomegranate arlis, pepitas, balsamic reduction, fried sage, lava salt, olive oil

Cheese & Charcuterie

Cheese & Charcuterie

$34.00

Selection of cheeses, prosciutto, and cured meats, Caspar Estate honey, slices of bread

Truffle Caesar Salad

Truffle Caesar Salad

$14.00

Pecorino Romano crouton crumble Suggested pairing: Chardonnay, Oak Knoll

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$16.00

Feta, granny smith apples, pears d'anjou, carmelized walnuts, cultivar bacon

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$25.00Out of stock

Ahi-tuna with avocado, mango salsa, micro cilantro, ponzu, & fried wontons.

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$10.50

Our Cultivar tomato soup made with Cultivar Cabernet and Caspar Estate Olive Oil, pairs well with Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Sourdough, cheddar cheese, Parmesan Reggiano Suggested Pairing: 2021 Caspar Estate Sauvignon Blanc

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$25.00

Hen of the woods mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, parmesean reggino

Sliders with Fries

Sliders with Fries

$19.00

grilled onions fennel garlic cheddar salt & vinegar aioli little gem red cabbage Suggested Pairing: Cultivar Leaky Lake Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Spiced and salted

Root Vegetables

Root Vegetables

$14.00

Beets, Parsnips, Carrots, Potatoes, with Romesco dip

Salmon

Salmon

$29.00

Grilled salmon served with summer squash, tomato sauce, balsamic reduction & English pea dust.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

House made ravioli stuffed with lobster, ricotta, fontina with served with tomato sauce

New York Steak

New York Steak

$41.00

New York Steak with mashed potatoes and chimichurri Suggested Pairing: Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon - either the Napa Valley or Coombsville

Chocolate Fudge Cheesecake

Chocolate Fudge Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate fudge cheesecake with whipping cream

Online Wine Menu

A powerful nose of red licorice, fennel, Bing cherries and sweet plums previews flavors of cola, creamy vanilla, baking cocoa and a sweet little kiss of cigar box. The tannins here are delicate but lingering, providing a structure to this wine that underlies its incredible balance. Though our Napa Valley Merlot is easy drinking, it has the fortitude to accompany Pot Roast or Braised Short Ribs.
2021 Cultivar Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

2021 Cultivar Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

$26.00

Cultivar’s popular Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc is a food-friendly and delightful wine you can enjoy all year long. The pale straw color of sunshine sparkles from the glass, while the fresh tropical aromas of Meyer lemon and a touch of lime will delight your senses. The palate comes alive with flavors of passion fruit, honeydew melon, and orange peel, wrapped in a mouthfeel that’s both vibrant and creamy. Winemaker Julien Fayard has created a Sauvignon Blanc that delivers classic Napa Valley texture, weight, and structure. The satisfying finish lingers just long enough to tease the next sip.

2021 Cultivar Rose California

2021 Cultivar Rose California

$26.00

A pale, pink glow shines from the glass, underlying the delicate varietals we used to create this wine. On the nose, our Rosé bursts with floral notes of honeysuckle, jasmine, lilies and of course, roses. Crisp flavors of mandarin orange, Meyer lemon, and muddled strawberries greet the palate, with subtle, underlying notes of red licorice and Madagascar vanilla. Stainless steel fermentation highlights a light, clean finish with bright acid, making this wine perfect for both poolside sipping and picnics in the park. Julien Fayard has brought a Provencal flair to this incredible blend of southern Rhone varietals, mostly sourced from the unique terroir of the Sierra Foothills in California. Rosé is one of the most food-friendly wines you can find, so pair this with everything from charcuterie platters to seared scallops to grilled pork chops.

2019 Cultivar Chardonnay Oakville

2019 Cultivar Chardonnay Oakville

$52.00

One pass under the nose of this gorgeous, pale, straw-yellow chardonnay and you know you’ve got something special in the glass. Honeysuckle, stone fruit and just a touch of vanilla – enough to entice but not overwhelm. The mouthfeel takes you a bit by surprise, with a creaminess that’s almost reminiscent of viognier. But make no mistake: this is valley floor Napa chardonnay, with hints of toasted coconut, candy apple and tropical sorbet. With only a touch of malolactic fermentation it has a unique salinity and minerality in its finish. Combined with a bright acidity, this is the perfect complement to Oysters Rockefeller, Pan-Seared Scallops, Cheese & Charcuterie, Pork Belly Bao and Lobster Pasta.

2016 Cultivar Field Blend Napa Valley

2016 Cultivar Field Blend Napa Valley

$44.00

An easy drinking wine, pairs well with many foods. Ripe dark fruits. Blueberry, plum and earthy pairs beautifully with our Mushroom Risotto

2019 Cultivar Pinot Noir Russian River

2019 Cultivar Pinot Noir Russian River

$48.00

GOLD MEDAL, 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. Swirling with aromas and flavors of cherry, mushroom, cola, mint, strawberry, and pomegranate, our Russian River Valley Pinot is ready to be your favorite food-pairing wine. Pair it with the Salmon or the Chicken with Morels.

2019 Cultivar Cabernet Franc Oak Knoll

2019 Cultivar Cabernet Franc Oak Knoll

$56.00

The pale ruby glow and garnet rim is the first clue that this Cabernet Franc is a bright and herbaceous. Eucalyptus, mint, and lavender greet the nose generously, while the notes of bell pepper that define this varietal lingers more in the background. On the palette, the flavors of cranberry and red fruit are evenly balanced with nutmeg, ginger, white pepper, and a hint of baking chocolate. The finish is medium and supple, but with lingering tannins. A very food friendly wine, pairs with Asian inspired dishes, grilled duck, grilled salmon, grilled cheese, tomato soup, sliders, chicken parmigiana and lasagna.

2019 Cultivar Bordeaux Blend Napa Valley

2019 Cultivar Bordeaux Blend Napa Valley

$72.00

On the nose, waves of plum and cassis, with underlying hints of eucalyptus. The palate is rewarded with flavors of cherries, blackberries, and ripe fruit without any jaminess, while the long, silky finish lingers with vanilla, pipe smoke, and baking spices. Pair this with roasted brussels sprouts, truffle Cesar salad, mushroom risotto, and even pan-seared chicken with morels.

2019 Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast

2019 Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast

$32.00

Silver Medal Winner at SF Chronicle Wine Competition! The palate is opulent, concentrated, and layered with complexity. The wine is dark purple, with hues of blues and vibrant reds peering through the glass. Aromas of black currant, plum, blackberries and a touch sweet vanilla waft towards you, while the palate is opulent, concentrated, and layered with complexity. You’ll be met with tons of dark fruits, cocoa, sweet vanilla and spice when you take your first sip. The finish will linger on your palate, with just the right amount of tannins and oak to compliment the rich fruit. This will be the perfect accompaniment to your favorite cut of prime beef or, even better, a brisket beef burger, Cultivar sliders.

2017 Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

2017 Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

$50.00

Aromas of blackcurrant, plum, black cherries and sweet vanilla with just the right amount of spice and floral notes completely draw you into the glass. On the palate this wine is extremely rich, opulent and loaded with the dark fruits your nose captured when you first poured the wine. It is velvety and long on the finish, the tannins are perfectly balanced with all the wonderful fruit.

2017 Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon Coombsville

2017 Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon Coombsville

$72.00

Packed with all the minerality and bold fruit flavors this storied appellation is known for, our Coombsville Cabernet is perfect on its own or with grilled New York Strip.

2018 Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville

2018 Cultivar Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville

$72.00

On the nose, surprising yet delightful fragrances of earth, moss, mushroom and bacon the flavor profile is signature Cabernet. The palate is lush with plum, blackberries, clove, and fresh herbs, the finish is balanced with medium intensity, offering a plush, richness that reveals real maturity for the 2018 vintage. Enjoy with a classic juicy burger, or a Pt. Reyes blue cheese burger, sliders or NY steak.

2021 Caspar Estate Sauvignon Blanc

2021 Caspar Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Elegant, Luscious, and Delicate The complexity of the flavor profile is gorgeous: grapefruit, passion fruit, and a Crème Brûlée mouthfeel. Steel tank fermentation and just a touch of oak round out the finish with lemongrass and savory notes of Herbs de Provence. Smooth and light but with a bold acidity and the signature minerality that comes from our hillside vineyard.

Online Beverages

Coke - Small

Coke - Small

$3.00

7.5 oz

Sprite - Small

Sprite - Small

$3.00

7.5 oz

Topo Chico (1 Liter)

Topo Chico (1 Liter)

$7.00

Mineral Water

Online Specialty Items

Tuscan style extra virgin olive oil has a mature full balance of white pepper and grassy aroma followed by a creamy herbaceous finish. Subtle flavors of tomato leaf and sweet apple pie pair well with salads, poached fish, seared meat or a rustic baguette. The Caspar Estate olive oil is from our heritage grove Mission olive trees planted over 100 years ago and our Frantoio, Leccino, Coratina, Luca, Manzanillo, Picholine, Pendolino and Sevillano varieties.
Caspar Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Caspar Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$26.00

Tuscan style extra virgin olive oil has a mature full balance of white pepper and grassy aroma followed by a creamy herbaceous finish. Pairs well with salads, poached fish, seared meat or a rustic baguette. The Caspar Estate olive oil is from our heritage grove Mission olive trees planted over 100 years ago and our Frantoio, Leccino, Coratina, Luca, Manzanillo, Picholine, Pendolino and Sevillano varieties. (Honey wand not included)

Caspar Estate Wildflower Honey

Caspar Estate Wildflower Honey

$18.00Out of stock

Our wildflower honey is rustic and addictive, with notes of dandelion, apple, artichoke and ripe olive. Ready to spread on toast, add depth to Darjeeling tea, or serve alongside salted meats, piquant marinades and mustards.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Cultivar San Francisco is an intimate restaurant & wine bar by Cultivar Wine, featuring a menu of locally-sourced seasonal ingredients, our wines from Napa and Sonoma offering pick up and delivery of our food & wines. Free Delivery in SF for Cultivar Wine Club members and orders over $50.

Website

Location

2379 Chestnut, San Francisco, CA 94123

Directions

Gallery
Cultivar SF image
Banner pic
BG pic
Cultivar SF image

