Cultivate Coffee & Tap House
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Cultivate is a community space in Ypsilanti that is obsessed with crafting excellent products and experiences, works to be a safe and inspiring community for all, and invests in causes and people we believe in.
307 North River Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
