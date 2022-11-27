Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cultivate Coffee & Tap House

307 North River Street

Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 pm
Cultivate is a community space in Ypsilanti that is obsessed with crafting excellent products and experiences, works to be a safe and inspiring community for all, and invests in causes and people we believe in.

307 North River Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

