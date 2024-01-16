Cultivate Food & Coffee - Battery Legends Place
455 Legends Place
Atlanta, GA 30339
CULTIVATE MENU
BITES
- Sausage Balls
four 2 oz. rounds of Bear Creek's pork sausage blend, shredded cheddar cheese, and Mom's Place GF Beignet Mix, fried to perfection. Served with peach pepper jelly and blueberry compote.$8.00
- Vegan Sausage Balls
three large rounds of Impossible Meat Vegan sausage blend and house spices, fried to perfection. Served with peach pepper jelly and blueberry compote$11.00
- Goat Cheese Croquettes
four 2 oz. farm fresh goat cheese rounds battered in breadcrumbs and flash fried, topped with honey and served with house blueberry compote and peach pepper jelly$8.00
- Gluten Free + Vegan Beignets
flash fried gf & vegan dough, generously topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup and our seasonal dipping sauces$12.00
BUILD YOUR OWN!
- Cultivate a Waffle$8.00
- Cultivate a Bowl$15.00
- Cultivate a Sandwich
choice of bread: house biscuit, fresh bagel or croissant, choice of meat: local farm fresh bacon, local farm fresh pork sausage patty, topped with a farm fresh free-range egg served any style$11.00
- Cultivate a Plate
your choice of breakfast meat, eggs your way, fruit, one johnny cake and a bread choice • gluten-free +2$18.00
MEALS
- Cultivate Kindness Salad
spring mix, grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, cheddar cheese, raw mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, red and green bell pepper, avocado, and choice of dressing: house made ranch, vegan avocado dressing, balsamic dressing$17.00
- Avocado Toast
three half slices of vegan toast, topped with fresh avocado mash, red and green bell pepper, crispy garlic, herb salad, and drizzled with balsamic reduction and vegan avocado mayo. • gluten-free option +2 • add sunny side up egg + 2 • add fried chicken + 7 **Gluten Free option is 2 whole pieces of GF bread**$14.00
- Vegan + GF Westside Plate
vegan sausage, vegan eggs, seasonal fruit, choice of one johnny cake or vegan grits, and vegan/gf bread$22.00
- Salmon Hash
crispy potatoes, sauteed peppers and onions mixed with fresh salmon, melted cheddar cheese, topped with scrambled eggs and garnished with avocado, capers, fresh dill and cream cheese sauce (no modifications please)$22.00
- Vegan Hash
crispy potatoes, sauteed peppers and onions mixed with vegan sausage, chao cheese blend, vegan scrambled eggs, garnished with avocado and avocado mayo (no modifications, please)$20.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
crispy fried chicken breast tossed in sriracha infused chili oil and served with homestyle waffles; excellent flavor, mild heat (sauce can be served on the side)$17.00
- Cultivate French Toast
Four half-slices of multi-grain bread dipped in a rich egg batter and grilled to a golden brown. topped with a sweet cream cheese drizzle, powdered sugar and blueberry basil compote$14.00
- Shrimp & Grits with Toast Points
pan seared garlic buttered gulf shrimp smothered in a cajun style cream sauce over grits served with toast points$20.00
- Veggie & Egg Scramble
bed of sauteed roasted garlic kale and onions topped with a two egg scramble of fire roasted tomatoes, red and green bell pepper, mushrooms and goat cheese crumbles. drizzled with vegan green goddess avocado dressing, herb salad and a fresh cherry tomato garnish$18.00
- Lemon Ricotta French Toast$16.00
HANDHELDS
- Cultivate Chicken Biscuit
huge serving of fried chicken topped with a scoop of pimento cheese and served with peach pepper jelly on the side. -add nashville sauce +1$12.00
- Vegan Brunch Sandwich
vegan sausage patty, chao cheese, and vegan egg piled on vegan/gf bread$16.00
- Cultivate Chicken Sandwich
toasted and buttered fresh brioche bun with grilled, plain breaded, or Nashville hot breaded chicken breast, avocado mayo, served with house pickles.$11.00
- J's Halal Chicken Salad Sandwich
shredded halal chicken breast, dukes mayo, spices, celery, salt & pepper. served on a fresh croissant. Cafe @ Pharr inspired recipe!$11.00
- Sausage Biscuit
bear creek farms sausage patties on a fresh biscuit$8.00
- Egg and Cheese Biscuit
farm fresh, free-range egg topped with your choice of cheese: cheddar, american, swiss, pimento, or vegan$7.00
- Waffle BLT
lettuce, tomato, and farm-fresh bacon piled on a homestyle waffle, served with vegan avocado dressing$9.00
SIDES
- Fruit$6.00
- Heirloom Tomatoes & Avocado$6.00
- Potato Johnny Cakes$6.00
- Crispy Potatoes$5.00
- Vegan Speckled Grits (Nora Mill)$5.00
- Scoop of Pimento Cheese$4.00
- Avocado Slices$4.00
- Chicken Sausage Links$6.00
- Pork Sausage Patties$6.00
- Farm Fresh Bacon$5.00
- Sriracha Candied Bacon$6.00
- Egg - Free Range$3.00
- Black Garlic-Roasted Kale & Onions
roasted black garlic, sauteed onions and kale$5.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$6.00
- Half Order French Toast$6.00
- Side Cream Cheese Sauce$0.50
- Extra Sauce$0.25
- Side Of Cajun Cream$0.50
- Side of Fried Chicken
two fried chicken breasts$7.00
- Side of Grilled Chicken
two grilled chicken breasts$6.50
- Side of Sauteed Cajun Shrimp
6 pieces of sauteed shrimp lightly dusted in cajun seasoning$9.00
- Side of Vegan Sausage Patty
two vegan sausage patties mixed with house seasonings$7.00
- Side of J's Halal Chicken Salad
one scoop of housemade chicken salad$6.00
- Side Biscuit$3.00
- Side Plain Bagel$3.00
- Side Croissant$3.00
- Side GF/Vegan Bread$4.00
- Side Brioche Bun$3.00
- Side Multigrain Toast$2.00
Gameday Menu
- Sliders (Pick 2)
brioche bun, fried chicken, coleslaw$10.00
- Wings (5pc)$10.00
- Loaded Fries
fries, chili, parmesan cheese, sour cheese, scallions$10.00
- Footlong Hot Dog
foot long hot dog, chili, cheese$10.00
- Shredded Chicken Tacos
shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo$10.00
- Philly Cheesesteak Eggroll
side of cheese sauce$10.00
- Shrimp Skewers$10.00
- Plain Fries$6.00
Coffee And Tea
COFFEE BAR
- Drip/Bottomless Coffee
**only served hot** Organic, Fair-Trade, Specialty Grade, in-house roasted Coffee. You're truly drinking some of the worlds best coffee. We only source the top 3% beans in the world and small batch roast them here at Cultivate. Enjoy!$3.50
- Americano$4.50
- Single Espresso Shot$1.50
- Double Espresso Shot$3.50
- Triple Espresso Shot$4.50
- Macchiato$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Plain Latte$5.50
- Flat White$5.50
- Cortado$4.00
- Cafe Au Lait$4.99
- Organic Cold Brew$4.50
Cold Drinks
- Cooler Grab & Go Drinks$3.50
- Matcha Lemonade
house-made lemonade mixed with organic, ceremonial-grade matcha powder$5.00
- Blueberry Mint Shrub with Agave
What we like to call... A healthy soda. Blueberry, Mint, Agave, and Vinegar, topped with sparkling water.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sunshine Shrub with Agave
What we like to call... A healthy soda. Orange, Strawberry, Lemon, Basil, Agave, and Vinegar, topped with sparkling water.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Orange Juice (8oz)$4.50
- Milk$4.00
- Strawberries n Cream Frap
organic strawberries and creme blended with ice to perfection$6.50
- Pomegranate Acai Smoothie
organic pomegranate and acai berries blended with ice to perfection$6.50
- Creamsicle Smoothie
whole milk, orange juice & organic vanilla syrup blended with ice.$7.50
- Iced Green Tea$4.00
- Basil Lemonade Tea$4.50
- Pomegranate Green Tea$4.50
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$4.00
- Pomegranate Lemonade$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Lemonade (8oz)$3.50
- Prickly Pear Lemonade$4.00
- Strawb Limeade$4.00
Organic Tea
Cultivate Signatures
- Ice Sweet Cream Cold Brew
organic cold brew coffee, fresh cream and simple syrup over ice$6.50
- CBD Iced Sweet Vanilla Cold Brew
Must be 21+ organic cold brew coffee, 10mg CBD, fresh cream and simple syrup over ice$8.50
- Buckshot
(typically iced) three shots of espresso with 2% milk, cream, and organic simple syrup - also delicious served hot!$6.50
- Oat Milk & Honey Iced Espresso
espresso with oat milk, organic vanilla, and local honey (made with oat milk unless another option is selected)$6.50
- Honey Pot
espresso with almond milk, organic vanilla, and local honey (made with almond milk unless another option is chosen)$6.50
- Cinn Fall Latte
espresso with milk, organic vanilla, local honey, and fresh cinnamon$6.50
- Raw Matcha Green Tea Latte
organic raw ceremonial grade matcha green tea powder, milk, organic simple syrup and honey, served either hot or over ice.$7.50
- Lavender Matcha Green Latte
organic raw ceremonial grade matcha green tea powder, milk, organic simple syrup and lavender syrup, served either steamed or shaken iced for a foamy treat$7.50
- Golden Latte
organic turmeric powder, your choice of steamed milk, local honey, topped with organic fresh cinnamon • add espresso + 1$7.00
- Dirty Chaga
espresso, milk, superfood reishi powder & chaga powder, honey, cinnamon$8.50
- Mocha Chaga
organic super-food reishi powder & chaga powder, milk, organic chocolate syrup, honey and cinnamon (no espresso)$7.50
- Mocha Latte
made with organic + all natural chocolate sauce$6.50
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Chai Latte
made with local organic chai concentrate made by The Chai Box! Make it a "dirty chai" by adding espresso$6.50
- Blue Nectar Latte
Butterfly pea flower tea, milk, and organic vanilla sweetener. Great with an added espresso shot!$7.00
FRESH ROASTED COFFEE BEANS!
Alcohol
Cultivate Battery Cocktails
Bourbon
Rum
Tequila
- Cazadores Blanco$10.00
- Cazadores Reposado$12.00
- Lalo$14.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$15.00
- Casa Noble Reposado$17.00
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Cuervo Reserva Blanco$21.00
- Cuervo Reserva Reposado$27.00
- Don Julio 70th Anniversary$28.00
- Don Julio 1942$62.00
- Cuerva Reserva Anejo$65.00
Vodka
Beer (Can)
- Coors Lite$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- 3T Daylight$8.00
- 3T Lord Grey$8.00
- Athletic N/A Hazy$5.00
- CC Summer$7.00
- CC Tropicalia$9.50
- FBC Beerfest Stout$11.00
- Juneshine Mango$9.50
- Juneshine Midnight Killer$9.50
- Long Drink Legend 52$12.00
- Long Drink Peach$12.00
- Long Drink Zero$12.00
- Original Sin$8.00
- Victory Golden Monkey$9.00
- Six Bridges$8.00
- New Realm$8.00
- Potter’s Lite$8.00
- Potter’s Passion$10.00
- Truly Tequila$10.00
- Truly Vodka$10.00
- Dogfish 60$8.00
- Dogfish Citrus$8.00
- Samuel Adams BL$8.00
- Samuel Adams SW$8.00
- Stella Artois$8.00
- Stillfire Peach$8.00
- Sweetwater 420 IPA$7.00
- Sweetwater American Lager$6.00
- Sweetwater Trop IPA$8.00
- Blue Moon (Can)$8.00
Misc. Mix Drink
Soda Gun
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 1:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 2:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
