Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cultivate Food + Coffee

1,158 Reviews

$$

1952 Howell Mill Rd

#200

Atlanta, GA 30318

Order Again

Popular Items

Brunch Sandwich
Westside Plate
Cultivate a Bowl

BITES

Vegan Avocado Flatbread

Vegan Avocado Flatbread

$15.00

toasted vegan naan bread, topped with fresh avocado mash, citrus picked onions, red bell pepper, crispy garlic, herb salad, and drizzled with balsamic reduction and extra virgin olive oil. • gluten-free option +2 • add sunny side up egg + 2 • add fried chicken + 7

Sausage Balls

Sausage Balls

$12.00

Four round of Bear Creek's pork sausage blend, shredded cheddar cheese, and Mom's Place GF Beignet Mix, fried to perfection. Served with peach pepper jelly and blueberry compote.

Vegan Sausage Balls

Vegan Sausage Balls

$15.00

Four rounds of Impossible Meat Vegan sausage blend, Chao Cheese, and Mom's Place Vegan + GF Beignet Mix, fried to perfection. Served with peach pepper jelly and blueberry compote

Goat Cheese Croquettes

Goat Cheese Croquettes

$11.00

four farm fresh goat cheese balls battered in breadcrumbs and flash fried, topped with honey and served with house blueberry compote and peach pepper jelly

Gluten Free + Vegan Beignets

Gluten Free + Vegan Beignets

$12.00

flash fried gf & vegan dough, generously topped with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup and our seasonal dipping sauces

Buttermilk Biscuit Box

Buttermilk Biscuit Box

$8.00

three fluffy biscuits served with a variety of jellies and fresh butter. add pimento cheese scoop +3

MEALS

Westside Plate

Westside Plate

$19.00

your choice of breakfast meat, eggs your way, fruit, one johnny cake and a bread choice • gluten-free +2

Vegan Westside Plate

Vegan Westside Plate

$26.00

vegan sausage, vegan eggs, seasonal fruit, one johnny cake and vegan/gf bread

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

pan seared garlic buttered gulf shrimp smothered in a cajun style cream sauce over grits

Veggie & Egg Scramble

Veggie & Egg Scramble

$18.00

bed of sauteed roasted garlic kale and onions topped with a two egg scramble of fire roasted tomatoes, red and green bell pepper, mushrooms and whipped goat cheese. drizzled with vegan green goddess avocado dressing, herb salad and a fresh cherry tomato garnish

Cultivate a Bowl

Cultivate a Bowl

$15.00
Vegan Hash

Vegan Hash

$22.00

crispy potatoes, sauteed peppers and onions mixed with vegan sausage, chao cheese blend, vegan scrambled eggs, garnished with avocado and green goddess dressing (no modifications, please)

Vegan Grit Bowl

Vegan Grit Bowl

$19.00

grits topped with vegan sausage, vegan eggs, vegan cheese, scallions, sauteed peppers and onions, splashed with hoff's hot sauce

Salmon Hash

Salmon Hash

$22.00

crispy potatoes, sauteed peppers and onions mixed with fresh salmon, melted cheddar cheese, topped with scrambled eggs and garnished with avocado, capers, fresh dill and cream cheese sauce (no modifications please)

French Toast with Lemon Whipped Ricotta

French Toast with Lemon Whipped Ricotta

$16.00

Four half-slices of multi-grain bread dipped in a rich egg batter and grilled to a golden brown. topped with lemon whipped ricotta, powdered sugar and blueberry basil compote

HANDHELDS

Cultivate Chicken Biscuit

Cultivate Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

huge serving of fried chicken topped with a scoop of pimento cheese and served with peach pepper jelly on the side.

Nashville Chicken Biscuit

Nashville Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

huge serving of fried chicken served with our signature nashville hot sauce and topped with a scoop of pimento cheese. comes with a side of house ranch (nashville sauce can be served on the side - just ask!)

Brunch Sandwich

Brunch Sandwich

$11.00

choice of bread: house biscuit, fresh bagel or croissant, choice of meat: local farm fresh bacon, local farm fresh pork sausage patty, topped with a farm fresh free-range egg served any style

Vegan Brunch Sandwich

Vegan Brunch Sandwich

$18.00

vegan sausage patty, chao cheese, and vegan egg piled on vegan/gf bread

Cultivate Chicken Sandwich

Cultivate Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

toasted and buttered fresh brioche bun with grilled, plain breaded, or Nashville hot breaded chicken breast, served with house pickles.

Salmon BLTA Wrap

Salmon BLTA Wrap

$18.00

fresh pan seared salmon, bed of kale, candied sriracha bacon, avocado, tomatoes, capers, sour cream cheese sauce all served in a wrap with green goddess dressing on the side • gluten-free wrap option +2

WAFFLES

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

crispy fried chicken breast tossed in sriracha infused chili oil and served with waffles; excellent flavor, mild heat (sauce can be served on the side)

Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$11.00

one buttermilk waffle topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of fresh strawberries, a side of house made strawberry glaze and a side of our house made bourbon maple syrup (fresh whipped cream can be added upon request)

Pimento Cheese with Bacon Waffle

$15.00

a delicious buttermilk waffle sandwich stuffed with melted pimento cheese and farm fresh bacon

Strawberry Cream Cheese Waffle

$13.00

open-faced buttermilk waffle topped with house made cream cheese icing and strawberry glaze. garnished with strawberries and powdered sugar. **No extra modifications please!**

Blueberry Cream Cheese Waffle

$13.00

open-faced buttermilk waffle topped with house made cream cheese icing and blueberry compote. garnished with blueberries and powdered sugar. **No extra modifications please!**

SIDES

Fruit

Fruit

$6.00
Heirloom Tomatoes & Avocado

Heirloom Tomatoes & Avocado

$7.00
Potato Johnny Cakes

Potato Johnny Cakes

$6.00
Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$5.00
Vegan Speckled Grits (Nora Mill)

Vegan Speckled Grits (Nora Mill)

$5.00
Scoop of Pimento Cheese

Scoop of Pimento Cheese

$6.00
Avocado Slices

Avocado Slices

$6.00
Add Protein

Add Protein

$5.00
Chicken Sausage Links

Chicken Sausage Links

$7.00
Pork Sausage Patties

Pork Sausage Patties

$6.00
Farm Fresh Bacon

Farm Fresh Bacon

$6.00
Sriracha Candied Bacon

Sriracha Candied Bacon

$7.00
Egg - Free Range

Egg - Free Range

$3.00
Roasted Garlic & Kale

Roasted Garlic & Kale

$6.00
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00
Half Order French Toast

Half Order French Toast

$8.00
Toast/Bread/Biscuit

Toast/Bread/Biscuit

$2.00
Add Cream Cheese

Add Cream Cheese

$0.50
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.25
Side Of Cajun Cream

Side Of Cajun Cream

$0.25

VEGAN MENU

GLUTEN-FREE MENU

COFFEE BAR

Drip/Bottomless Coffee

Drip/Bottomless Coffee

$3.50

Organic, Fair-Trade, Specialty Grade, in-house roasted Coffee. You're truly drinking some of the worlds best coffee. We only source the top 3% beans in the world and small batch roast them here at Cultivate. Enjoy!

Americano

Americano

$4.50
Single Espresso Shot

Single Espresso Shot

$1.50
Double Espresso Shot

Double Espresso Shot

$3.50
Triple Espresso Shot

Triple Espresso Shot

$4.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Plain Latte

Plain Latte

$5.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.99
Organic Cold Brew

Organic Cold Brew

$4.50
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

COLD DRINKS

Cooler Grab & Go Drinks

Cooler Grab & Go Drinks

$3.50
Orange Juice (8oz)

Orange Juice (8oz)

$4.50
Pomegranate Lemonade

Pomegranate Lemonade

$4.00
Basil Lemonade Tea

Basil Lemonade Tea

$4.50
Pomegranate Green Tea

Pomegranate Green Tea

$4.50
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$4.00
Passion Fruit Lemonade

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Lemonade (8oz)

Lemonade (8oz)

$3.50
Strawberries n Cream Smoothie

Strawberries n Cream Smoothie

$6.50

organic strawberries and creme blended with ice to perfection

Creamsicle Smoothie

Creamsicle Smoothie

$7.50

whole milk, orange juice & organic vanilla syrup blended with ice.

Pomegranate Acai Smoothie

Pomegranate Acai Smoothie

$6.50

organic pomegranate and acai berries blended with ice to perfection

Cold Brew Sweet Cream Frap

Cold Brew Sweet Cream Frap

$6.00

organic cold brew mixed with cream and simple syrup blended with ice to perfection

Lavender Raw Matcha Green Tea Frap

Lavender Raw Matcha Green Tea Frap

$8.50

organic raw matcha green tea & lavender syrup mixed with your choice of milk and blended with ice to perfection

Chocolate Frap

Chocolate Frap

$6.50

organic cacao chocolate with choice of milk and blended with ice to perfection (no caffeine)

Vanilla Frap

Vanilla Frap

$6.50

organic vanilla with choice of milk and blended with ice to perfection (no caffeine)

Milk

Milk

$4.00
Blueberry Mint Shrub

Blueberry Mint Shrub

$8.00

What we like to call... A healthy soda. Blueberry, Mint, Sugar, and Vinegar, topped with sparkling water.

Blueberry Mint Shrub with Agave

Blueberry Mint Shrub with Agave

$8.00

What we like to call... A healthy soda. Blueberry, Mint, Agave, and Vinegar, topped with sparkling water.

Sunshine Shrub

Sunshine Shrub

$8.00

What we like to call... A healthy soda. Orange, Strawberry, Lemon, Basil, Sugar, and Vinegar, topped with sparkling water.

Sunshine Shrub with Agave

Sunshine Shrub with Agave

$8.00

What we like to call... A healthy soda. Orange, Strawberry, Lemon, Basil, Agave, and Vinegar, topped with sparkling water.

ORGANIC TEA

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$4.00
Turmeric Ginger

Turmeric Ginger

$4.00
Green Tea

Green Tea

$4.00
Chamomile

Chamomile

$4.00
Loose Chai

Loose Chai

$4.00
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.00
Butterfly Pea Flower

Butterfly Pea Flower

$4.00
Cosmic Haze

Cosmic Haze

$8.00

delta 8, vanilla, lavender, lemonade and butterfly pea tea

SIGNATURE DRINKS

Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Latte

$6.50Out of stock

Peppermint Latte

$6.50

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$7.50
Peppermint Matcha Latte

Peppermint Matcha Latte

$7.50
Ice Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Ice Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.50

organic cold brew coffee, fresh cream and simple syrup over ice

CBD Iced Sweet Vanilla Cold Brew

CBD Iced Sweet Vanilla Cold Brew

$8.50

Must be 21+ organic cold brew coffee, 10mg CBD, fresh cream and simple syrup over ice

Buckshot

Buckshot

$6.50

(typically iced) three shots of espresso with 2% milk, cream, and organic simple syrup - also delicious served hot!

Oat Milk & Honey Iced Espresso

Oat Milk & Honey Iced Espresso

$6.50

espresso with oat milk, organic vanilla, and local honey (made with oat milk unless another option is selected)

Honey Pot

Honey Pot

$6.50

espresso with almond milk, organic vanilla, and local honey (made with almond milk unless another option is chosen)

Cinn Fall Latte

Cinn Fall Latte

$6.50

espresso with milk, organic vanilla, local honey, and fresh cinnamon

Raw Matcha Green Tea Latte

Raw Matcha Green Tea Latte

$7.50

organic raw ceremonial grade matcha green tea powder, milk, organic simple syrup and honey, served either hot or over ice.

Lavender Matcha Green Latte

Lavender Matcha Green Latte

$7.50

organic raw ceremonial grade matcha green tea powder, milk, organic simple syrup and lavender syrup, served either steamed or shaken iced for a foamy treat

Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$7.00

organic turmeric powder, your choice of steamed milk, local honey, topped with organic fresh cinnamon • add espresso + 1

Dirty Chaga

Dirty Chaga

$8.50

espresso, milk, superfood reishi powder & chaga powder, honey, cinnamon

Mocha Chaga

Mocha Chaga

$7.50

organic super-food reishi powder & chaga powder, milk, organic chocolate syrup, honey and cinnamon (no espresso)

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.50

made with organic + all natural chocolate sauce

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.50

made with local organic chai concentrate made by The Chai Box! Make it a "dirty chai" by adding espresso

Blue Nectar Latte

Blue Nectar Latte

$7.00

Butterfly pea flower tea, milk, and organic vanilla sweetener. Great with an added espresso shot!

FRESH ROASTED COFFEE BEANS!

Organic, Select-Grade, Fair-Trade, Small-batch roasted Cultivate COFFEE!
1 lb. Organic Domnican

1 lb. Organic Domnican

$16.99
1 lb. Organic Guatamalan

1 lb. Organic Guatamalan

$16.99
1 lb. Organic Haitan Blue

1 lb. Organic Haitan Blue

$24.99
1 lb. Organic Tanzanian

1 lb. Organic Tanzanian

$16.99
1 lb. Organic Cultivate Blend

1 lb. Organic Cultivate Blend

$16.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simple & Modern Served from the Heart! CULTIVATE is a trend forward brunch & coffee concept & experience built on a foundation of farm-to-table culinary principles, truly world class customer service, and an aesthetically positive atmosphere for all customers. We are a made fresh from scratch southern kitchen... Start Cultivating. #CLTV8kindness. Cultivate all started with the desire to combine the best Brunch Spot with the best Coffeehouse in Atlanta. When we looked at the Brunch market in Atlanta we saw many restaurants serving great food but average coffee. We just thought the 2 should go together. So we assembled the talents of our core group of teammates and came up with the Cultivate concept & experience.

Website

Location

1952 Howell Mill Rd, #200, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

