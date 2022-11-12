Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cultivate Plant-Based Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

220 St Georges Ave

Rahway, NJ 07065

Order Again

Popular Items

Not A Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Shrooms
Classic Burger

Snacks

Sheet Pan Nachos

Sheet Pan Nachos

$15.00

topped with chile sin carne, queso, onions, tomato, sweet corn salsa, jalapeño, cilantro, and crema

Crispy Fried Shrooms

Crispy Fried Shrooms

$14.00

oyster mushrooms battered and fried crisp with garlic mustard sauce and hot maple dip

Mains

Buffalo Not a Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Our traditional chicken sandwich done up with house-made zingy buffalo sauce and creamy ranch; served with fries

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$16.00

fresh noodles in golden coconut curry topped with crispy wontons, coriander, and green onions

Not A Chicken Sandwich

Not A Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy Tindle patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house-made aioli; served with fries

Eggplant Napoleon

Eggplant Napoleon

$14.00

crispy eggplant layered with plant-based ricotta cream over vibrant tomato sauce

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$17.00

Two smashed Impossible patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and our secret sauce. Served with fries

Lentils and Rice

$14.00

red lentils cooked in a traditional Indian style with flavors of cumin and coriander served with pickled vegetables and jasmine rice

Wild Mushroom Linguine

$16.00

an aromatic, hearty mushroom pasta in a velvety cream sauce

Roasted Pepper Rigatoni

$16.00

flavors of roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onion, and garlic with spicy Beyond sausage

(I Did It All For The) Gnocchi

$14.00

Tender mini gnocchi in a fresh tomato with dollops of our house-made cashew ricotta cream

Sides

Peri Peri Fries

Peri Peri Fries

$7.00

crispy fries tossed in our signature spice blend

Regular Fries

$6.00

traditional crispy, salted shoestring fries

Corn Succotash

$7.00

locally grown fresh roasted corn tossed with zucchini and red peppers

Sesame Broccolini

$7.00

Steamed stalks of fresh broccolini in a savory sesame soy sauce

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies

$6.00

half dozen baked-to-order cookies; takes 15 minutes

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$8.00

Made-from-scratch creamy pumpkin spice cheesecake with a nutty graham crust, topped with gooey caramel and toasted brown sugar pecans

Drinks

Berry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00

sweetened with agave

Green Iced Tea

$3.00

unsweetened

Boylan bottled soda

$4.00

choice of cola, ginger ale, or diet cola

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

House-made, fresh lemon juice, blackberries, and cane sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Plant-Based Eatery

Website

Location

220 St Georges Ave, Rahway, NJ 07065

Directions

