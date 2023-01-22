Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Cultura Antojitos Puertorriqunos

review star

No reviews yet

78 Broad Street

New London, CT 06320

Appetizers

Pastelillos

$2.25

Alcapurrias Beef

$2.50

Piononos

$3.00

Canoas

$4.75

Rellenos de papa

$2.50

Pinchos

$3.50

Sorullitos de maíz (6)

$3.50

Pasteles de masa

$3.00

Pasteles de Yuca

$3.00

PASTELES 1 DOCENA

$30.00

Pasteles 1/2 DOCENA

$15.00

Alcapurias 1 DOCENA

$24.00

Entrees

Platos Combinacion 2

$12.00

Platos Combinacion 3

$14.00

Platos Combinacion 4

$16.00

Mofongo

$11.00

Sancocho SM

$7.00

Sancocho LG

$12.00

Cuajito SM

$6.25

Cuajito LG

$11.25

Carne Frita y Tostones

$8.00

Platos Combinacion 1

$9.00

Snapper Special

$19.00

Pulpo & tostones

$13.00

Shrimp & tostones

$13.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich con SODA

$10.50

Sándwich con JUGO

$12.50

Sandwich SOLO

$9.00

Sides

Arroz Amarillo Small

$4.50

Arroz Amarillo Medium

$7.00

Arroz Amarillo Large

$10.00

Arroz Blanco Small

$3.00

Arroz Blanco Médium

$5.50

Arroz Blanco Large

$7.00

Carne

$6.00

Habichuela Large

$4.95

Habichuela Small

$3.50

Maduros

$4.00

Guineos

$2.50

Mofongo Small

$4.50

Mollejas LG

$8.50

Mollejas SM

$5.25

Tostones

$4.00

Salads

Guineos SM

$4.00

Guineos LG

$6.50

Yuca SM

$4.00

Yuca LG

$6.50

Ensalada de Mac SM

$4.00

Ensalada de Mac LG

$6.00

Ensalada verde

$2.50

Ensalada de papa SM

$4.00

Ensalada de papa LG

$6.00

Pulpo salad

$9.00

Shrimp salad

$9.00

Desserts

Flan

$3.25

Tembleque

$2.50

Arroz con Dulce

$4.00

GuavacCheese

$3.00

GuavaCheese

$3.00

3 Leches

$3.25

Lunch Special

Lunch

$7.00

Soup

Soup Sm

$4.50

Soup Lg

$8.00

LECHON

Lechón (1lb)

$11.00

Lechón (1/2lb)

$6.50

Plato combinación 1

$11.00

Plato combinación (1 side)

$13.00

Plato Combinación (2 sides)

$16.00

Morcilla (1lb)

$10.00

Morcilla (1/2lb)

$5.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.25

Malta

$1.50

Juice 32 OZ

$3.50

Juice (sm) 16oz

$2.50

Piña Colada (Sm 16oz)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

78 Broad Street, New London, CT 06320

