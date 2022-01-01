Cultura Carmel by The Sea

Real Minero Espadín - 2oz / 53.77% ABV

$24.00

Real Minero Espadin is clay pot distilled in Santa Catarina Minas. It's fruity with plum and banana notes, smoke, touches of leafy mint, and sweet chocolate. Most batches of Real Minero Espadin are aged in glass before being bottled and distributed. A very large amount was produced in 2008 with a limited amount of bottles being released every few years. Some of this mezcal from 2008 is still aging at the Real Minero palenque and will be bottled in the future. Real Minero is considered by many to be one of the world's finest Mezcal producers. The family has been making mezcal for several generations in Santa Catarina Minas, and they're known both in Mexico and abroad for creating some of the best bottles available. All of their mezcal is made in small clay pot stills, and almost all of it is rested in glass for several months before bottle