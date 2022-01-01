Cultura imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Cultura Carmel by The Sea

review star

No reviews yet

Dolores Street

Carmel by The Sea, CA 93921

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Barbacoa Taco
Chips & Guacamole
Chicken Tinga Burrito

Cocktails

Little Margaret-Classic Margarita 12oz

$16.00

Tequilla Blanco, Lime, Orange Curaçao Served over ice, in cup - for home consumption (1 - 1.5 Servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD

Little Margaret - Classic Margarita 375ml

$22.00Out of stock

Tequilla Blanco, Lime, Orange Curaçao (2 - 3 Servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD

Little Margaret - Classic Margarita 750ml

$44.00

Tequila Blanco, Lime, Orange Curaçao (5 - 6 servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST ORDER WITH FOOD

MezcalRita “Mezzy” 12oz

$16.00

Mezcal, Lime, Orange Curaçao Served over ice, in cup - for home consumption (1 - 1.5 Servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOO

MezcalRita "Mezzy" 375ml

$24.00Out of stock

Cultura Classic! Mezcal, Lime, Orange Curaçao (2 - 3 servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD

MezcalRita "Mezzy" 750ml

$48.00

CULTURA Classic! Mezcal, Lime, Orange Curaçao (5 - 6 servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST ORDER WITH FOOD

Salsas & Botanas

Chips All Three

$17.00

Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Jalapeño Salsa & Tomatillo Verde Salsa - each served in 8oz cups, with house made corn tortilla chips

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

served in a 8oz cup & with house made corn tortilla chips

Chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa

$5.00

served in 8oz cups, with house made corn tortilla chips

Chips & Tomatillo Salsa

$5.00

served in 8oz cups, with house made corn tortilla chips

Just Chips

$2.00

bag of house made corn tortilla chips

Chapulines

$4.00

Toasted and Seasoned Grasshoppers. Traditional Oaxacan snack. Enjoy by themselves or sprinkle on your tacos, nachos, salads, buddha bowl or anything you would like to add a little protein crunch to! 3 oz portion per serving

Oaxacan Roasted Peanuts

$6.00

Oven Roasted Peanuts, Garlic, Red Pepper, Salt

Street Tacos

All Tacos Garnished with Chopped Onions, Cilantro, Sides of Roasted Tomato & Tomatillo Salsa

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Corn tortilla, Beef Barbacoa (smoked on the big green egg), Cilantro, Onions * served with salsa on the side

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

Corn tortilla, Chicken with Garlic, Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Chipotle, Cilantro, Onions * served with salsa on the side

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Mushroom Taco

$5.00

Corn tortilla, Roasted Mushrooms, Cilantro, Onions * served with salsa on the side

Plantain Taco

$5.00

Corn tortilla, Fried Plantain, Chipotle Cashew Sauce, Repollo * vegan * served with salsa on the side

CULTURA Classic Veg. Taco

$5.00

Corn tortilla, Black Beans, Guacamole, Repollo * vegan * served with salsa on the side

Burritos - Tortillas used for burritos contain Dairy

Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Crema, with Sides Roasted Tomato & Tomatillo Salsa

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Beef Barbacoa (smoked on the Big Green Egg), Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema * served with side of salsa

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken Tinga, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema * served with side of salsa

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

Mushroom Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Roasted Mushrooms, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, MontereyJack Cheese, Crema * served with side of salsa

Plantain Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla (tortilla contains dairy), Fried Plantain, Repollo, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese & Chipotle Cashew Crema * Vegetarian * served with salsa on the side

Rice & Bean Burrito

$9.00

Flour Tortilla *contains dairy, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema * Vegetarian * served with salsa on the side

Appetizers

Butter Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Butter Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, Citrus, Radish, Sliced Avocado, Creamy Jalapeño Dressing * contains dairy

Calabacitas To Go

Calabacitas To Go

$16.00

Grilled Zucchini Ribbons, Cauliflower Purée, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro

Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Monterey Jack Cheese * served with a side of house salsa

Queso Fundido

$17.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, Quesillo, Crema, Red Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Shallots, Guajillo Sauce * Served with Three Corn Tortillas

Elote

$6.00

Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder

Cultura Especialidades

Cultura Pork Mole

$27.00

Smoked Pork Cheeks, Sesame, Orange, Pickled Veggies, Cabbage, Tortillas ** Prepared Menu Item **

Smoked Mushroom Mole

$26.00

Smoked Mushroom Mole *gf *vegan Sesame, Orange, Pickled Veggies, Cabbage, Saffron Tortillas

Spring Chile Relleno

$24.00Out of stock

Pasilla Chile, Peas, Corn, Red Bell Pepper, Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Chive, Tyme, Oregano, Monterey Jack & Goat Cheese, Pipian Mole *vegetarian - contains eggs & dairy (no modifications available for this dish)

Chicken Enchiladas

$22.00

Corn Tortillas, Chicken, Tomatillo Verde Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Puréed Oaxacan Black Beans ** Prepared Menu Item **

Grilled NY Steak Entrée

$38.00

Grilled NY Steak, Guajillo Sauce, Oaxacan Black Beans with Cotija Cheese, Fingerling Potatoes, Smoked Onion *Steak Cooked Medium-Rare (automatically) ** Prepared Menu Item **

Tres Tacos

$22.00

Your Choice of Tacos, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Cotija Cheese

CULTURA Vegan Bowl

$19.00

Cilantro Rice, Oaxacan Black Beans, Yams, Guacamole, Repollo, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro & Greens

Nachos Locos - Ready to Eat

$22.00

Chef Michelle's Nachos Locos - Ready to Eat House Corn Tortilla Chips, Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema, Cabbage, Cherry Tomatoes, Tomatillo Salsa, Guajillo

Sides

Grilled Whole Jalapeños

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Simmered with Epazote, Garlic, Onion Topped with Cotija Cheese

Side Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Lime, Mojo de Ajo, Tomatillo

Side Plain White Rice

$3.00

Escabeches (House Pickles)

$4.00

Side of Three Corn Tortillas

$4.00

CULTURA Chile Arbol Hot Sauce

$2.00

Side of Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Side of Crema

$2.00

Side of Chipotle Cashew Crema (vegan)

$3.00

Side Two Large Flour Tortillas

$3.00

These are the Flour Tortillas used for our Burritos *Flour Tortillas contain dairy

Postre / Dessert

Churros & Fondue

$15.00

Made from Scratch & in Free Form Cinnamon-Sugar, Dark Chocolate Fondue *contains gluten ** Prepared Menu Item **

Oat Milk "Flan"

$9.00

Orange Supremes, Piloncillo Syrup Serving Size; for one to two people *Vegan

Take & Bake at Home

Comfort food available for pick up to cook at home

Nachos Locos - Take & Bake Item

$21.00

Nachos Locos to Bake at Home — Monterey Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Black Beans, Crema, Cabbage, Cherry Tomatoes, Tomatillo Salsa & Guajillo Salsa ** Serves two to four people

To Go Utensils

To Go Utensils For One Guest

To Go Utensils for Two Guests

To Go Utensils for Three Guests

To Go Utensils for Four Guests

To Go Utensils for Five Guests

To Go Utensils for Six Guests

Cerveza / Beer

Maestro Mezcalero Saison 750ml

Maestro Mezcalero Saison 750ml

$40.00Out of stock

750 ml Bottle. Partnership of La Luna Mezcal in Michoacan, Mexico and local brewery, Yeast of Eden, this ultra rare Saison style beer is brewed for 3 1/2 months with Roasted Agave Hearts

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Hibiscus Agua Fresca (house made)

$5.00
Mexican Formula Coca-Cola

Mexican Formula Coca-Cola

$5.00

355ml (12oz) glass bottle Soda

Mexican Formula Sprite

Mexican Formula Sprite

$5.00

355ml (12oz) glass bottle - Lemon/Lime Soda

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

8oz small glass bottle

Topo Chico Sparkling (750ml) To Go

$8.00Out of stock

1 Liter Glass Bottle / Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

Mezcales / Destilado de Agave - Collectors Series

CULTURA Carmel is internationally recognized for a specially curated selection of Mezcales / Destilado de Agave Expressions. Education, Preservation & Sustainability is at the forefront CULTURA's Bar program philosophy. This unique Mezcal Collectors Series is comprised of hand-selected expressions from the Cultura Carmel Mezcal collection. Only one - six, 2oz bottles, will be offered at any given time. Many expressions will not be re-offered, in this format again. We will add new expressions every week. Collect and further your education & appreciation, while sipping at home. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD
CUISH Ensamble (Espadín-Cuishe) - 2oz / 47% ABV

CUISH Ensamble (Espadín-Cuishe) - 2oz / 47% ABV

$22.00Out of stock

This exported release of Mezcales Cuish Ensamble was produced in September 2017 by José Santiago using maguey Espadin and maguey Cuish in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca. The agaves are cooked in an underground over and then crushed using a horse-drawn tahona. Next, it is fermented with well water in and native wild yeast in Montezuma cypress vats. Lastly, it is distilled twice in a copper still. The final distillate is adjusted using twice puntas and colas. ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Mezcales Cuish is made up of rural producers that are dedicated to the production and commercialization of traditional Oaxacan mezcal from different regions and agave varieties. For many years, Mezcales Cuish has operated a mezcaleria in Oaxaca City a few blocks southwest of Mercado Benito Juarez. A second location was opened in Centro, Oaxaca. In 2019, the brand began exporting to the United States

Lalocura Tobasiche - 2oz / 48.9% ABV

Lalocura Tobasiche - 2oz / 48.9% ABV

$26.00

Lalocura Tobasiche is made with the maguey Tobasiche, which is a Karwinskii agave with it’s tall slender form. Lalo cooks the agave in an underground pit oven with Encino wood, mashes the cooked agave by hand with wooden mallets, ferments the agave in cypress tubs in the open air for nine days, and double distills this mezcal in small clay pots. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Before starting Lalocura in 2014, Eduardo "Lalo" Ángeles spent years working as the fourth generation master mezcalero of his family’s brand Real Minero, where he combined a lifetime of working under his father, the late, great Don Lorenzo with a collegiate degree in agricultural engineering. Many Real Minero bottles from several years ago actually have Eduardo listed alongside his father as the master distiller. Lalocura's clay pot distilled mezcals have built a steady cult following.

La Luna Chino - 2oz / 51.42% ABV

La Luna Chino - 2oz / 51.42% ABV

$22.00

La Luna Chino is made with wild agave Cupreata. The agave used in this mezcal are all capon, meaning that they were castrated and left in the field for an extended period of time before being harvested. The agave cooked for 168 hours, rested for 144 hours after cooking, and fermented for 240 hours. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD La Luna Mezcal is made in Etucuaro, Michoacan. Tucked away in this mountainous region is the municipality of Villa Madero, which is the home to the Perez Escot family and Destiladora Las Azucenas. The family has been traditionally crafting mezcal on the same property since 1910 and is currently on their 4th generation of mezcaleros with Isidro Perez Escot training his son Amador at the moment.

Mal Bien Tobalá - 2oz / 47.92% ABV

Mal Bien Tobalá - 2oz / 47.92% ABV

$28.00

Felipe and his son Ageo are the 3rd & 4th generations of the Cortes to produce Mezcal in the Miahuatlán district of Oaxaca, an area famous for its abundance and diversity of A. Karwinskii sub-species (Madrecuixe, Tobaxiche, etc.) The community of Mengoli de Morelos where they live and work has a population of just under 200 people and 400 + dogs. They are related to the neighboring Ramos family via Felipe's wife (Ageo's mother) Cesila, who's sister Cleotilde is married to Victor Ramos. Father & son Ramos also produce Mezcal under the Mal Bien label. This special limited batch of Tobalá (A. Potatorum) is 47.92% ABV and was distilled in copper alambiques with refrescadera - in April of 2018. Only 264 (750ml) bottles were produced of this batch: 0418AC ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD

NETA Bicuixe - 2oz / 46.40% ABV

NETA Bicuixe - 2oz / 46.40% ABV

$28.00

NETA Bicuixe was distilled by Mezcalero Hermógenes Vasquez in April 2016 (Batch HB-001). The 280 Karwinskii agaves were harvested under a full moon at peak maturity from red and rocky tierra colorada at about 4,600 feet above sea level. These Bicuixe piñas were pit-roasted with mesquite wood, rested for a week, and then chopped with a machete. The fibrous chunks, carefully selected for their sugars, were run through a mechanical mill and then dry fermented for two days in two separate 1,000 liter Montezuma cypress wood tanks. Then well water was added, beginning the wet fermentation process which ran for an additional eight days. After adjusting the alcohol levels with común macizo, the 25-40% ABV liquid from the first round of distillation, Hermógenes was left with a total of 200 liters of Bicuixe at 46.40% ABV. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD

Real Minero Espadín - 2oz / 53.77% ABV

Real Minero Espadín - 2oz / 53.77% ABV

$24.00

Real Minero Espadin is clay pot distilled in Santa Catarina Minas. It’s fruity with plum and banana notes, smoke, touches of leafy mint, and sweet chocolate. Most batches of Real Minero Espadin are aged in glass before being bottled and distributed. A very large amount was produced in 2008 with a limited amount of bottles being released every few years. Some of this mezcal from 2008 is still aging at the Real Minero palenque and will be bottled in the future. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Real Minero is considered by many to be one of the world's finest Mezcal producers. The family has been making mezcal for several generations in Santa Catarina Minas, and they're known both in Mexico and abroad for creating some of the best bottles available. All of their mezcal is made in small clay pot stills, and almost all of it is rested in glass for several months before bottle

Real Minero Pechuga - 2oz / 47.07% ABV

Real Minero Pechuga - 2oz / 47.07% ABV

$32.00

Real Minero Pechuga is made with agave Espadin. It is triple distilled, and during the third distillation, the mezcalero adds fresh fruit to the mix. He then suspends a raw chicken breast in the still so that all of the vapor must pass over the raw chicken before becoming the Mezcal that is bottled as the final product. This type of Mezcal is traditionally imbibed at celebrations. The Real Minero Pechuga was the favorite of the late mezcalero Don Lorenzo. This is now made by his son, Edgar Angeles, and it is rumored that batch #4 was actually produced by Don Lorenzo’s daughter Graciela. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Real Minero is considered by many to be one of the world's finest Mezcal producers. The family has been making mezcal for several generations in Santa Catarina Minas, Oaxaca.

Rezpiral Arroqueño - 2oz / 48.4% ABV

Rezpiral Arroqueño - 2oz / 48.4% ABV

$28.00

2019, series #4 / This mezcal was made by the renowned Reina Sanchez at her palenque in San Luis Amatlan, which is located at the end of a long dirt road, about an hour outside the town of Miahuatlan, Oaxaca. Reina’s mezcal is showcased at the finest mezcalerias in Oaxaca. This mezcal was made with agave that were cooked in a pit oven, mashed by hand with mallets, and double distilled in a copper still. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rezpiral’s small scale allows for the advocacy of diversity on different levels, from supporting the autonomy of producers & their continued production of artisanal mezcals to the preservation of local land control. Rezpiral actively supports master artisan’s proactive planting and management of agave; recollecting and incubating seeds, transplanting and farming diverse species of endemic agave in sustainable ways.

Rezpiral Coyote - 2oz / 48% ABV

Rezpiral Coyote - 2oz / 48% ABV

$26.00

This Rezpiral Coyote is made by maestro mezcalero Aureliano Hernandez Martinez in the community of San Baltazar Guélavila, Oaxaca. 2019, series #4, first release: A hand-selected selection of fifteen beautifully complex artisanal small batch agave spirits – by Abel Martinez of Santo Domingo Albarradas, Berta & Mario Vasquez of San Baltazar Chichicapam, Aureliano Hernandez of San Baltazar Guelevila, Reina Sanchez of San Luis Amatlan, Leonardo of San Baltazar Guelevila, and Simeon & Apolonio Ramirez of San Agustin Amatengo. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rezpiral brings selections of high-quality traditional small-batch (non-certified) Mezcals into a handful of places in the USA. At the core of the project is the embrace of an ethos that aims to respect and support the multi-generational knowledge, independence, flavors, lands, and ways of each mezcalero family.

Rey Campero Espadín - 2oz / 48.5% ABV

Rey Campero Espadín - 2oz / 48.5% ABV

$19.00

Rey Campero Espadin uses agave Espadin that is fermented in open air with wild yeasts. In true Rey Campero fashion, only the highest quality agave are used in production. Many batches of Rey Campero Espadin are also aged in glass before bottling, which gives them a much softer feel. Make sure to check the release and bottling information on each bottle as different batches have different flavor notes. Regardless of which release you’re tasting, many consider this to be one of the better Espadin Mezcals on the market. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rey Campero represents the culture, tradition and art of Candelaria Yegolé, a small town in the Southern Highlands of Oaxaca, with a fertile ground on its slopes and canyons. It represents a people dedicated to the production of artisanal Mezcal, so one of its principles is to help producers of maguey, by creating jobs.

Rey Campero Jabalí - 2oz / 49% ABV

Rey Campero Jabalí - 2oz / 49% ABV

$28.00

Rey Campero Jabali is made with maguey Jabali. The flavor of this mezcal has lots of tropical fruit and citrus. It is earthy with a hint of pepper. Its richly textured and the smoke frames the wild flavors of this special agave. Part of what makes the Jabali so seldom used in Mezcal is its history of expanding and foaming during the fermentation and distillation process, which makes this a very high risk, high reward Mezcal. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rey Campero represents the culture, tradition and art of Candelaria Yegolé, a small town in the Southern Highlands of Oaxaca, with a fertile ground on its slopes and canyons. It represents a people dedicated to the production of artisanal Mezcal, so one of its principles is to help producers of maguey, by creating job opportunities, but especially in finding markets for the best Mezcal.

Rey Campero Mexicano - 2oz / 48.2% ABV

Rey Campero Mexicano - 2oz / 48.2% ABV

$22.00

Rey Campero’s Mexicano is produced from maguey Mexicano. This mezcal tastes of smoked wood, dry grass, and cafe espresso. Romulo Sanchez Parada continues to hone his craft, and he seems to improve with every batch. This is traditionally produced and distilled in copper. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rey Campero represents the culture, tradition and art of Candelaria Yegolé, a small town in the Southern Highlands of Oaxaca, with a fertile ground on its slopes and canyons. It represents a people dedicated to the production of artisanal Mezcal, so one of its principles is to help producers of maguey, by creating job opportunities, but especially in finding markets for the best Mezcal.Rey Campero, means "King of the Countryside" and it was founded by the maestro mezcalero Romulo Sanchez Parada. Romulo learned how to make mezcal from his father.

Rey Campero Tepextate - 2oz / 48.7% ABV

Rey Campero Tepextate - 2oz / 48.7% ABV

$26.00

Rey Campero Tepextate is made from wild Tepextate that has matured 15-18 years before harvest. After roasting and crushing, it is fermented with wild yeast in the open air before double distillation and bottling. Rey Campero has a strong commitment to local sustainability. For each maguey harvested for their Mezcal, others are planted. They do this with all of their agave, but it is particularly important for the Tepextate populations given the time needed for each Tepextate plant to reach maturity. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rey Campero represents the culture, tradition and art of Candelaria Yegolé, a small town in the Southern Highlands of Oaxaca, with a fertile ground on its slopes and canyons. It represents a people dedicated to the production of artisanal Mezcal, so one of its principles is to help producers of maguey, by creating job opportunities.

Wahaka Ensamble - 2oz / 40% ABV

Wahaka Ensamble - 2oz / 40% ABV

$22.00

Wahaka Ensamble is one of the most unique members of the Wahaka suite. This mezcal is a blend of maguey Espadín (50%), Madre Cuishe (25%), and Tobalá (25%) that are cooked, fermented, and distilled together. This Ensamble is full-bodied and carries the distinctive floral aroma of the Tobalá. At first sip, it takes on the characteristics of the Tobalá, which then moves into the earth, mineral and citrus notes found in the Madre Cuishe. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Wahaka Mezcal is the result of several childhood friends from Mexico City who turned their passion for Mexico’s oldest distilled spirit into a sustainably produced, community-focused, and internationally recognized brand.

Wahaka Tobalá - 2oz / 42% ABV

Wahaka Tobalá - 2oz / 42% ABV

$24.00

Wahaka Tobala is made with the tiny maguey Tobala. It is a wild plant that grows in the highlands, often on rugged mountain sides and rocky cliffs. Not only is foraging for the Tobalá a challenge, but its smaller size means a significantly larger number of plants are needed to produce this Mezcal. Wahaka Tobalá is rich and full on the palate. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Wahaka Mezcal is the result of several childhood friends from Mexico City who turned their passion for Mexico’s oldest distilled spirit into a sustainably produced, community-focused, and internationally recognized brand. In 2010, they set out to find Mexico’s finest mezcal. After months of intensely researching, travelling, and tasting their way through Oaxaca, they found kindred spirits in maestro mezcalero Alberto “Beto” Morales Mendez and his family.

CULTURA Curated Retail

CULTURA Curated Mercantile is a Oaxacan Artisan Retail Shop, located in Cultura Carmel's "Mezcal Room". All items are made by hand, by amazingly talented artisans from Oaxaca, Mexico. Our goal is to support the culture that has inspired our businesses. All items are ethically sourced, supporting fair trade policies and produced with pre-hispanic techniques/materials. Additional items in Cultura Curated Mercantile, such as literature, are produced with the objective of education for preservation of foreseeable gaps in sustainability.
Understanding Mezcal Book

Understanding Mezcal Book

$25.00

Understanding Mezcal is a life's-work by renowned agave expert Jay Schroeder that, for the first time in print, puts all the pieces of the mezcal puzzle in one place. The groundbreaking book aims to serve as an encyclopedia of the mezcal world, examining the spirit from every angle including tradition, science, economics and biology. The copies of "Understanding Mezcal" book, offered through Cultura Curated Mercantile, are signed by the author - James Schroeder, especially for CULTURA Carmel guests.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for takeout and local delivery.

Website

Location

Dolores Street, Carmel by The Sea, CA 93921

Directions

Gallery
Cultura image

Similar restaurants in your area

Seventh & Dolores
orange star4.2 • 793
SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Stokes Adobe - 500 Hartnell
orange starNo Reviews
500 Hartnell Monterey, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Wedos Food Truck - Monterey
orange starNo Reviews
290 Figueroa St Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
Bear + Flag Roadside - 7152 Carmel Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
7152 Carmel Valley Road Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Wedo’s Food Truck - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
400 River Road Salinas, CA 93908
View restaurantnext
El Frijolito
orange starNo Reviews
11-B Alexander St. Watsonville, CA 95076
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carmel by The Sea

Seventh & Dolores
orange star4.2 • 793
SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carmel by The Sea
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston