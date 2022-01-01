- Home
Cultura Carmel by The Sea
No reviews yet
Dolores Street
Carmel by The Sea, CA 93921
Cocktails
Little Margaret-Classic Margarita 12oz
Tequilla Blanco, Lime, Orange Curaçao Served over ice, in cup - for home consumption (1 - 1.5 Servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD
Little Margaret - Classic Margarita 375ml
Tequilla Blanco, Lime, Orange Curaçao (2 - 3 Servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD
Little Margaret - Classic Margarita 750ml
Tequila Blanco, Lime, Orange Curaçao (5 - 6 servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST ORDER WITH FOOD
MezcalRita “Mezzy” 12oz
Mezcal, Lime, Orange Curaçao Served over ice, in cup - for home consumption (1 - 1.5 Servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOO
MezcalRita "Mezzy" 375ml
Cultura Classic! Mezcal, Lime, Orange Curaçao (2 - 3 servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD
MezcalRita "Mezzy" 750ml
CULTURA Classic! Mezcal, Lime, Orange Curaçao (5 - 6 servings) ID REQUIRED FOR PICKUP BY LAW, MUST ORDER WITH FOOD
Salsas & Botanas
Chips All Three
Guacamole, Roasted Tomato Jalapeño Salsa & Tomatillo Verde Salsa - each served in 8oz cups, with house made corn tortilla chips
Chips & Guacamole
served in a 8oz cup & with house made corn tortilla chips
Chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa
served in 8oz cups, with house made corn tortilla chips
Chips & Tomatillo Salsa
served in 8oz cups, with house made corn tortilla chips
Just Chips
bag of house made corn tortilla chips
Chapulines
Toasted and Seasoned Grasshoppers. Traditional Oaxacan snack. Enjoy by themselves or sprinkle on your tacos, nachos, salads, buddha bowl or anything you would like to add a little protein crunch to! 3 oz portion per serving
Oaxacan Roasted Peanuts
Oven Roasted Peanuts, Garlic, Red Pepper, Salt
Street Tacos
Beef Barbacoa Taco
Corn tortilla, Beef Barbacoa (smoked on the big green egg), Cilantro, Onions * served with salsa on the side
Chicken Tinga Taco
Corn tortilla, Chicken with Garlic, Onion, Sweet Bell Peppers, Chipotle, Cilantro, Onions * served with salsa on the side
Carnitas Taco
Mushroom Taco
Corn tortilla, Roasted Mushrooms, Cilantro, Onions * served with salsa on the side
Plantain Taco
Corn tortilla, Fried Plantain, Chipotle Cashew Sauce, Repollo * vegan * served with salsa on the side
CULTURA Classic Veg. Taco
Corn tortilla, Black Beans, Guacamole, Repollo * vegan * served with salsa on the side
Burritos - Tortillas used for burritos contain Dairy
Beef Barbacoa Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Beef Barbacoa (smoked on the Big Green Egg), Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema * served with side of salsa
Chicken Tinga Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Chicken Tinga, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema * served with side of salsa
Carnitas Burrito
Mushroom Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Roasted Mushrooms, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, MontereyJack Cheese, Crema * served with side of salsa
Plantain Burrito
Flour Tortilla (tortilla contains dairy), Fried Plantain, Repollo, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese & Chipotle Cashew Crema * Vegetarian * served with salsa on the side
Rice & Bean Burrito
Flour Tortilla *contains dairy, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Crema * Vegetarian * served with salsa on the side
Appetizers
Butter Lettuce Salad
Butter Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, Citrus, Radish, Sliced Avocado, Creamy Jalapeño Dressing * contains dairy
Calabacitas To Go
Grilled Zucchini Ribbons, Cauliflower Purée, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Monterey Jack Cheese * served with a side of house salsa
Queso Fundido
Monterey Jack Cheese, Quesillo, Crema, Red Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Shallots, Guajillo Sauce * Served with Three Corn Tortillas
Elote
Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Chili Powder
Cultura Especialidades
Cultura Pork Mole
Smoked Pork Cheeks, Sesame, Orange, Pickled Veggies, Cabbage, Tortillas ** Prepared Menu Item **
Smoked Mushroom Mole
Smoked Mushroom Mole *gf *vegan Sesame, Orange, Pickled Veggies, Cabbage, Saffron Tortillas
Spring Chile Relleno
Pasilla Chile, Peas, Corn, Red Bell Pepper, Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Chive, Tyme, Oregano, Monterey Jack & Goat Cheese, Pipian Mole *vegetarian - contains eggs & dairy (no modifications available for this dish)
Chicken Enchiladas
Corn Tortillas, Chicken, Tomatillo Verde Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Puréed Oaxacan Black Beans ** Prepared Menu Item **
Grilled NY Steak Entrée
Grilled NY Steak, Guajillo Sauce, Oaxacan Black Beans with Cotija Cheese, Fingerling Potatoes, Smoked Onion *Steak Cooked Medium-Rare (automatically) ** Prepared Menu Item **
Tres Tacos
Your Choice of Tacos, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Cotija Cheese
CULTURA Vegan Bowl
Cilantro Rice, Oaxacan Black Beans, Yams, Guacamole, Repollo, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro & Greens
Nachos Locos - Ready to Eat
Chef Michelle's Nachos Locos - Ready to Eat House Corn Tortilla Chips, Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema, Cabbage, Cherry Tomatoes, Tomatillo Salsa, Guajillo
Sides
Grilled Whole Jalapeños
Side Black Beans
Simmered with Epazote, Garlic, Onion Topped with Cotija Cheese
Side Cilantro Rice
Lime, Mojo de Ajo, Tomatillo
Side Plain White Rice
Escabeches (House Pickles)
Side of Three Corn Tortillas
CULTURA Chile Arbol Hot Sauce
Side of Sliced Avocado
Side of Crema
Side of Chipotle Cashew Crema (vegan)
Side Two Large Flour Tortillas
These are the Flour Tortillas used for our Burritos *Flour Tortillas contain dairy
Postre / Dessert
Take & Bake at Home
To Go Utensils
Cerveza / Beer
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Hibiscus Agua Fresca (house made)
Mexican Formula Coca-Cola
355ml (12oz) glass bottle Soda
Mexican Formula Sprite
355ml (12oz) glass bottle - Lemon/Lime Soda
Diet Coke
8oz small glass bottle
Topo Chico Sparkling (750ml) To Go
1 Liter Glass Bottle / Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
Mezcales / Destilado de Agave - Collectors Series
CUISH Ensamble (Espadín-Cuishe) - 2oz / 47% ABV
This exported release of Mezcales Cuish Ensamble was produced in September 2017 by José Santiago using maguey Espadin and maguey Cuish in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca. The agaves are cooked in an underground over and then crushed using a horse-drawn tahona. Next, it is fermented with well water in and native wild yeast in Montezuma cypress vats. Lastly, it is distilled twice in a copper still. The final distillate is adjusted using twice puntas and colas. ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Mezcales Cuish is made up of rural producers that are dedicated to the production and commercialization of traditional Oaxacan mezcal from different regions and agave varieties. For many years, Mezcales Cuish has operated a mezcaleria in Oaxaca City a few blocks southwest of Mercado Benito Juarez. A second location was opened in Centro, Oaxaca. In 2019, the brand began exporting to the United States
Lalocura Tobasiche - 2oz / 48.9% ABV
Lalocura Tobasiche is made with the maguey Tobasiche, which is a Karwinskii agave with it’s tall slender form. Lalo cooks the agave in an underground pit oven with Encino wood, mashes the cooked agave by hand with wooden mallets, ferments the agave in cypress tubs in the open air for nine days, and double distills this mezcal in small clay pots. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Before starting Lalocura in 2014, Eduardo "Lalo" Ángeles spent years working as the fourth generation master mezcalero of his family’s brand Real Minero, where he combined a lifetime of working under his father, the late, great Don Lorenzo with a collegiate degree in agricultural engineering. Many Real Minero bottles from several years ago actually have Eduardo listed alongside his father as the master distiller. Lalocura's clay pot distilled mezcals have built a steady cult following.
La Luna Chino - 2oz / 51.42% ABV
La Luna Chino is made with wild agave Cupreata. The agave used in this mezcal are all capon, meaning that they were castrated and left in the field for an extended period of time before being harvested. The agave cooked for 168 hours, rested for 144 hours after cooking, and fermented for 240 hours. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD La Luna Mezcal is made in Etucuaro, Michoacan. Tucked away in this mountainous region is the municipality of Villa Madero, which is the home to the Perez Escot family and Destiladora Las Azucenas. The family has been traditionally crafting mezcal on the same property since 1910 and is currently on their 4th generation of mezcaleros with Isidro Perez Escot training his son Amador at the moment.
Mal Bien Tobalá - 2oz / 47.92% ABV
Felipe and his son Ageo are the 3rd & 4th generations of the Cortes to produce Mezcal in the Miahuatlán district of Oaxaca, an area famous for its abundance and diversity of A. Karwinskii sub-species (Madrecuixe, Tobaxiche, etc.) The community of Mengoli de Morelos where they live and work has a population of just under 200 people and 400 + dogs. They are related to the neighboring Ramos family via Felipe's wife (Ageo's mother) Cesila, who's sister Cleotilde is married to Victor Ramos. Father & son Ramos also produce Mezcal under the Mal Bien label. This special limited batch of Tobalá (A. Potatorum) is 47.92% ABV and was distilled in copper alambiques with refrescadera - in April of 2018. Only 264 (750ml) bottles were produced of this batch: 0418AC ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD
NETA Bicuixe - 2oz / 46.40% ABV
NETA Bicuixe was distilled by Mezcalero Hermógenes Vasquez in April 2016 (Batch HB-001). The 280 Karwinskii agaves were harvested under a full moon at peak maturity from red and rocky tierra colorada at about 4,600 feet above sea level. These Bicuixe piñas were pit-roasted with mesquite wood, rested for a week, and then chopped with a machete. The fibrous chunks, carefully selected for their sugars, were run through a mechanical mill and then dry fermented for two days in two separate 1,000 liter Montezuma cypress wood tanks. Then well water was added, beginning the wet fermentation process which ran for an additional eight days. After adjusting the alcohol levels with común macizo, the 25-40% ABV liquid from the first round of distillation, Hermógenes was left with a total of 200 liters of Bicuixe at 46.40% ABV. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD
Real Minero Espadín - 2oz / 53.77% ABV
Real Minero Espadin is clay pot distilled in Santa Catarina Minas. It’s fruity with plum and banana notes, smoke, touches of leafy mint, and sweet chocolate. Most batches of Real Minero Espadin are aged in glass before being bottled and distributed. A very large amount was produced in 2008 with a limited amount of bottles being released every few years. Some of this mezcal from 2008 is still aging at the Real Minero palenque and will be bottled in the future. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Real Minero is considered by many to be one of the world's finest Mezcal producers. The family has been making mezcal for several generations in Santa Catarina Minas, and they're known both in Mexico and abroad for creating some of the best bottles available. All of their mezcal is made in small clay pot stills, and almost all of it is rested in glass for several months before bottle
Real Minero Pechuga - 2oz / 47.07% ABV
Real Minero Pechuga is made with agave Espadin. It is triple distilled, and during the third distillation, the mezcalero adds fresh fruit to the mix. He then suspends a raw chicken breast in the still so that all of the vapor must pass over the raw chicken before becoming the Mezcal that is bottled as the final product. This type of Mezcal is traditionally imbibed at celebrations. The Real Minero Pechuga was the favorite of the late mezcalero Don Lorenzo. This is now made by his son, Edgar Angeles, and it is rumored that batch #4 was actually produced by Don Lorenzo’s daughter Graciela. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Real Minero is considered by many to be one of the world's finest Mezcal producers. The family has been making mezcal for several generations in Santa Catarina Minas, Oaxaca.
Rezpiral Arroqueño - 2oz / 48.4% ABV
2019, series #4 / This mezcal was made by the renowned Reina Sanchez at her palenque in San Luis Amatlan, which is located at the end of a long dirt road, about an hour outside the town of Miahuatlan, Oaxaca. Reina’s mezcal is showcased at the finest mezcalerias in Oaxaca. This mezcal was made with agave that were cooked in a pit oven, mashed by hand with mallets, and double distilled in a copper still. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rezpiral’s small scale allows for the advocacy of diversity on different levels, from supporting the autonomy of producers & their continued production of artisanal mezcals to the preservation of local land control. Rezpiral actively supports master artisan’s proactive planting and management of agave; recollecting and incubating seeds, transplanting and farming diverse species of endemic agave in sustainable ways.
Rezpiral Coyote - 2oz / 48% ABV
This Rezpiral Coyote is made by maestro mezcalero Aureliano Hernandez Martinez in the community of San Baltazar Guélavila, Oaxaca. 2019, series #4, first release: A hand-selected selection of fifteen beautifully complex artisanal small batch agave spirits – by Abel Martinez of Santo Domingo Albarradas, Berta & Mario Vasquez of San Baltazar Chichicapam, Aureliano Hernandez of San Baltazar Guelevila, Reina Sanchez of San Luis Amatlan, Leonardo of San Baltazar Guelevila, and Simeon & Apolonio Ramirez of San Agustin Amatengo. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rezpiral brings selections of high-quality traditional small-batch (non-certified) Mezcals into a handful of places in the USA. At the core of the project is the embrace of an ethos that aims to respect and support the multi-generational knowledge, independence, flavors, lands, and ways of each mezcalero family.
Rey Campero Espadín - 2oz / 48.5% ABV
Rey Campero Espadin uses agave Espadin that is fermented in open air with wild yeasts. In true Rey Campero fashion, only the highest quality agave are used in production. Many batches of Rey Campero Espadin are also aged in glass before bottling, which gives them a much softer feel. Make sure to check the release and bottling information on each bottle as different batches have different flavor notes. Regardless of which release you’re tasting, many consider this to be one of the better Espadin Mezcals on the market. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rey Campero represents the culture, tradition and art of Candelaria Yegolé, a small town in the Southern Highlands of Oaxaca, with a fertile ground on its slopes and canyons. It represents a people dedicated to the production of artisanal Mezcal, so one of its principles is to help producers of maguey, by creating jobs.
Rey Campero Jabalí - 2oz / 49% ABV
Rey Campero Jabali is made with maguey Jabali. The flavor of this mezcal has lots of tropical fruit and citrus. It is earthy with a hint of pepper. Its richly textured and the smoke frames the wild flavors of this special agave. Part of what makes the Jabali so seldom used in Mezcal is its history of expanding and foaming during the fermentation and distillation process, which makes this a very high risk, high reward Mezcal. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rey Campero represents the culture, tradition and art of Candelaria Yegolé, a small town in the Southern Highlands of Oaxaca, with a fertile ground on its slopes and canyons. It represents a people dedicated to the production of artisanal Mezcal, so one of its principles is to help producers of maguey, by creating job opportunities, but especially in finding markets for the best Mezcal.
Rey Campero Mexicano - 2oz / 48.2% ABV
Rey Campero’s Mexicano is produced from maguey Mexicano. This mezcal tastes of smoked wood, dry grass, and cafe espresso. Romulo Sanchez Parada continues to hone his craft, and he seems to improve with every batch. This is traditionally produced and distilled in copper. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rey Campero represents the culture, tradition and art of Candelaria Yegolé, a small town in the Southern Highlands of Oaxaca, with a fertile ground on its slopes and canyons. It represents a people dedicated to the production of artisanal Mezcal, so one of its principles is to help producers of maguey, by creating job opportunities, but especially in finding markets for the best Mezcal.Rey Campero, means "King of the Countryside" and it was founded by the maestro mezcalero Romulo Sanchez Parada. Romulo learned how to make mezcal from his father.
Rey Campero Tepextate - 2oz / 48.7% ABV
Rey Campero Tepextate is made from wild Tepextate that has matured 15-18 years before harvest. After roasting and crushing, it is fermented with wild yeast in the open air before double distillation and bottling. Rey Campero has a strong commitment to local sustainability. For each maguey harvested for their Mezcal, others are planted. They do this with all of their agave, but it is particularly important for the Tepextate populations given the time needed for each Tepextate plant to reach maturity. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Rey Campero represents the culture, tradition and art of Candelaria Yegolé, a small town in the Southern Highlands of Oaxaca, with a fertile ground on its slopes and canyons. It represents a people dedicated to the production of artisanal Mezcal, so one of its principles is to help producers of maguey, by creating job opportunities.
Wahaka Ensamble - 2oz / 40% ABV
Wahaka Ensamble is one of the most unique members of the Wahaka suite. This mezcal is a blend of maguey Espadín (50%), Madre Cuishe (25%), and Tobalá (25%) that are cooked, fermented, and distilled together. This Ensamble is full-bodied and carries the distinctive floral aroma of the Tobalá. At first sip, it takes on the characteristics of the Tobalá, which then moves into the earth, mineral and citrus notes found in the Madre Cuishe. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Wahaka Mezcal is the result of several childhood friends from Mexico City who turned their passion for Mexico’s oldest distilled spirit into a sustainably produced, community-focused, and internationally recognized brand.
Wahaka Tobalá - 2oz / 42% ABV
Wahaka Tobala is made with the tiny maguey Tobala. It is a wild plant that grows in the highlands, often on rugged mountain sides and rocky cliffs. Not only is foraging for the Tobalá a challenge, but its smaller size means a significantly larger number of plants are needed to produce this Mezcal. Wahaka Tobalá is rich and full on the palate. ** MEZCAL IS A DISTILLED SPIRIT ** MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO ORDER ** ID REQUIRED FOR PICK UP OR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD Wahaka Mezcal is the result of several childhood friends from Mexico City who turned their passion for Mexico’s oldest distilled spirit into a sustainably produced, community-focused, and internationally recognized brand. In 2010, they set out to find Mexico’s finest mezcal. After months of intensely researching, travelling, and tasting their way through Oaxaca, they found kindred spirits in maestro mezcalero Alberto “Beto” Morales Mendez and his family.
CULTURA Curated Retail
Understanding Mezcal Book
Understanding Mezcal is a life's-work by renowned agave expert Jay Schroeder that, for the first time in print, puts all the pieces of the mezcal puzzle in one place. The groundbreaking book aims to serve as an encyclopedia of the mezcal world, examining the spirit from every angle including tradition, science, economics and biology. The copies of "Understanding Mezcal" book, offered through Cultura Curated Mercantile, are signed by the author - James Schroeder, especially for CULTURA Carmel guests.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Open for takeout and local delivery.
Dolores Street, Carmel by The Sea, CA 93921