Cultura Taphouse 120 W. Cityline Drive, Suite 600

120 W. Cityline Drive, Suite 600

Richardson, TX 75082

Order Again

Canned Beer To Go

AleSmith Tower of Flower

AleSmith Tower of Flower

$5.50

We teamed up once again with our good friends at Beachwood Brewing to make this behemoth west coast style India Pale Ale that has been double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Cashmere and Nelson hops. This monstrous hop blend gives this beer intense notes of passion fruit, citrus, peach and melon.

Altstadt Amber

Altstadt Amber

$3.50

A customary ale of Dusseldorf. A full-bodied yet smooth, flavorful brew with a brilliant amber color from a mix of German Pilsner, Munich, and Crystal malts, and balanced out with Saphir and Spalt hops.

Armadillo Brunch Money Double Maple

Armadillo Brunch Money Double Maple

$5.50

Imperial Golden Stout with natural vanilla and maple flavors.

Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider

Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider

$3.00Out of stock

Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider is a bright semi-sweet cider made with tropical pineapple and heirloom bittersweet apples. Additional Notes: European bittersweet apples & American dessert apples are blended with golden ripe pineapples for a refreshingly tropical experience ! -Flavor: Tropical, Pulpy, Pineapple -Aroma: Tropical fruit, Ripe -Food Pairings: Al Pastor tacos, Spicy Indian dishes, and Caramel desserts

Bell's Official Hazy

Bell's Official Hazy

$3.00

Two of our favorite ingredients come together in the brewhouse; pungent American hops and delicious wheat malt. This Hazy IPA is double dry-hopped (a combination of Mosaic, Citra, Azacca, Amarillo and El Dorado hops) resulting in complex peach, stone fruit and tropical notes with a dry finish and balanced bitterness. A refined beer for those who love hops and for those who prefer wheat beers. Go ahead and make it Official.

Boulevard Hibiscus Gose

Boulevard Hibiscus Gose

$3.00

Our version of an unusual, yet resurgent, beer style. It pays tribute to the pleasantly sour, slightly salty wheat beers that originated in Goslar and became popular in Leipzig, Germany around the late 1800’s. A great introductory sour beer, Hibiscus Gose receives coriander and sea salt during boiling, then we steep dried hibiscus flowers at the end to create a vibrant pink hue (really, though, it’s pink!). The result is a tangy, sweet and sour ale with a refreshing citrus character.

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat

$3.25

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat Beer is a lively, refreshing ale with a natural citrusy flavor and distinctive cloudy appearance. This easy drinking American-style wheat beer has become our most popular offering, and the best-selling craft beer in the Midwest.

Brewdog Elvis Juice

Brewdog Elvis Juice

$4.25

An American IPA with a bitter edge that will push your citrus tolerance to the brink and back; Elvis Juice is loaded with tart pithy grapefruit peel. This IPA has a caramel malt base, supporting a full frontal citrus overload - grapefruit peel piled on top of intense U.S. aroma hops. Waves of crashing pine, orange and grapefruit round out this citrus infused IPA.

Brewdog Hazy Jane

Brewdog Hazy Jane

$4.25

EMBRACE THE OPAQUE The lower strength version of Hazy Jane which is now called Hazy O-G.

Brewdog Light Speed

Brewdog Light Speed

$4.00

Light Speed is a super session hazy IPA coming in at 4% ABV and only 95 calories. This beer packs a hoppy punch and depth of flavor that belies its modest stature. Packed with new wave hops from the Pacific north west of America this pocket rocket of a beer hits you hard with a fruity, citrusy and piney onslaught.

Firestone Union Jack

Firestone Union Jack

$3.00

Huge flavor that packs a punch. This is Union Jack — an icon of the West Coast IPA style, for those who like their beer loud and proud.

Manhattan Particles Collide Zeta

Manhattan Particles Collide Zeta

$6.50

This is the sixth of our Hazy IPA small batch series. We change the hops with each iteration, and this one stars wine forward hops, Nelson Sauvin and Hallertau Blanc. Zeta is juicy upfront and dry on the back. In true hazy form, it has low bitterness and a delicious aroma that makes it much too easy to drink.

MH Dream Technology

MH Dream Technology

$4.00

Dream Technology is a hybrid half hazy, tropical IPA. The flavor is out of this world. It’s packed full of fruity, juicy hops - Citra, Mosaic, and El Dorado. Dream Technology is unlike any IPA we’ve released before and is truly the best yet.

MH Mi Abuelita

MH Mi Abuelita

$5.75

Hot Chocolate Stout with Cinnamon, Lactose, Chocolate, and Chiles.

MH The Statement of Purpose

MH The Statement of Purpose

$4.25

Peanut Butter Golden Stout.

Modern Times Black House

$6.75
New Belgium Voodoo Agent IPA

New Belgium Voodoo Agent IPA

$3.50

IPA. Not shaken. Not stirred. This tactically refined IPA is brewed with International Nelson Sauvin and Galaxy hops to create a floral and fruity IPA.

OHB Allgood

OHB Allgood

$3.00

German Kolsch style ale. Golden in color, light in body, and full in flavor.

OHB DFDub

OHB DFDub

$3.00

German Dunkelweizen (dark wheat) style ale. Heavy banana and clove aromas. A dark, slightly cloudy beer with a fresh crisp taste.

Revolver Blood N Honey

Revolver Blood N Honey

$180.00

YIPPIE – KI – IPA! Our second limited release in our Research and Development Series. This bright and juicy IPA brewed with Blood Orange is a tasty tribute to our Texas pride and spirit.

Trinity Cider Mother Smucker

Trinity Cider Mother Smucker

$3.00

PB&J Cider from Trinity Ciders

Crowlers to Go

Odell Peach

$8.00

AUSTIN Passionfruit Cider

$8.25

Bitter Sisters Irish Red

$8.25

Bock to the Future

$9.00

Gritty Matador Crowler

$6.00

Cunning Rogue

$9.00

Cowtown Cabra Dorada

$8.25

Blood and Honey Crowler

$8.25

Half Life Crowler

$8.50

Oak Cliff Vienna Lager

$7.50

Rollertown Crowler

$7.50

Mosaic IPA

$8.75

Austin Pineapple Crowler

$8.25

Never Drink Alone

$9.25

OC Limeade Crowler

$10.00

Golden Opportunity Crowler

$7.50

Odell Peach Blonde Ale

$8.00

Royal Scandal Crowler

$8.50

Peticolas Hefe Crowler

$8.50

Last Day Crowler

$6.00

MP IPA Crowler

$9.75

Trinity Feeling Thorny Cider

$8.25

What Limes with Cucumber Crowler

$8.25

Velvet Hammer Crowler

$8.25

Glasses

5 oz Cultura Glass

$3.50

Cultura Tulip Glass

$6.00

Cultura Pint Glass

$5.00

Cultura Sticker

$2.00

Miscellaneous

$250.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Craft Beer Taphouse. Salud to the good life!

120 W. Cityline Drive, Suite 600, Richardson, TX 75082

