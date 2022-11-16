Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Culture Coffee Co.

review star

No reviews yet

610 Georgia Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Popular Items

Honey & Oats
Chai Latte
The Scooter

Lattes

Our lattes come hot, iced or frozen. If you get the smaller size (12oz hot or 16oz cold) it will come with a 2oz shot of espresso, If you get the larger size (16oz hot or 24oz cold) it will come with two 2oz shots of espresso. Each latte comes with whole or skim milk but you can always use a milk alternative for a slight upcharge.

Hot Latte

$5.00+

Espresso with steamed milk of your choice.

Iced Latte

$5.25+

Espresso with your choice of milk over ice

Frozen Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, choice of milk, and ice blended to a perfection.

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$5.00+

UJ Espresso (28 oz holder)DONT CHARGE TAX FOR THEM AND KEEP A RECIPET OF TRANSACTION

$32.20

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25

Organic Thunderhead Espresso - Rich Medium Roast with notes of Toasted Marshmallow extracted to perfection.

Doppio

$3.25

Americano

$3.75+

Cortado

$3.75

Traditional Macchiato

$3.75

Red Eye

$4.00+

Black Eye

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.25

Con Panna

$4.25

Affogato

$4.75

Black Razz Carbonated Coffee 16oz ONLY

$4.25

Coffee Drinks

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Iced Coffee House

$3.50+

TO GO BOX of Coffee

$23.50

Specialty

Irish Jig

$6.00+

Espresso, Cinnamon, Maple, Nutmeg, Irish Cream, white Mocha, and your Milk of choice

The Scooter

$6.00+

Served in a 12 oz cup: 2 shots of our Organic Thunderhead espresso, two pumps of Ghiradelli caramel sauce and whole milk steamed to perfection.

Honey & Oats

$6.00+

Organic Thunderhead Espresso, Local Honey, Maple Cinnamon, and Oat Milk over ice.

London Fog

$4.25+

Steeped Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, Lavender, and Steamed Milk of your Choice

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00+

16 oz Filtered Coffee and Condensed Milk

Turkish Coffee

$3.75+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

Hot / ICED Chocolate

$2.50+

Electric Scooter

$6.50+

Frozen

Smoothie

$5.75+

Frozen Latte

$6.00+

Tea

12oz

$3.75

16oz

$4.25

Iced 16oz

$3.75

Iced 24oz

$4.25

Tea for 2

$7.75

DAILY SPECIAL

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50+Out of stock

Other Drinks

Milk

$1.50+

Iced Tap Water

Iced to go Tap Water

$0.40

Seasonal

King Cake Latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Patch Latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Spice syrup, espresso, milk, topped with whip and pumpkin spice sprinkle

Caramel Apple Butter Latte

$6.00+

Caramel apple butter, espresso, milk, topped with cinnamon spice, nutmeg spice, cardamom spice, and a caramel drizzle

Pumpkin Chai

$6.00+

Local chai mix, pumpkin spice syrup, milk, topped with out chai spice

Mango Peach Green Tea Refresher

$5.50+

Autumn Brew

$6.00+

Cold Brew, Irish cream syrup, caramel syrup, topped with cold foam, cinnamon and nutmeg spice, and a caramel drizzle

Deadly Night Shade

$6.00+

Lavender syrup, vanilla syrup, espresso, milk, and topped with cinnamon spice

EXTRAS

Extras

$0.75+

Tie dye/ Bleached/ Vintage Pieces

$10 piece

$10.00

$12 piece

$12.00

$15 piece

$15.00

$18 piece

$18.00

$20 piece

$20.00

$25 piece

$25.00

$30 Piece

$30.00

$35 Piece

$35.00

$40 Piece

$40.00

$45 Piece

$45.00

$50 Piece

$50.00

$55 Piece

$55.00

$5 piece

$5.00

frames

$24.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Culture in every cup!

Location

610 Georgia Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Directions

