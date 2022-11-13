Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Salad

CULTURE BREAD & SANDWICH

116 Reviews

$$

75 Mont Vernon St

Milford, NH 03055

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Cheddar
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Havana Slamma'

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$7.00

2 Fried Julie's Happy Hens Egg | Cheddar Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

North Country Smokehouse Bacon | 2 Fried Julie's Happy Hens Egg | American Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Housemade Sausage | 2 Fried Julie's Happy Hens Egg | Cheddar Cheese

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Turkey | 2 Fried Julies Happy Hens Eggs | Cheddar Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Ham | 2 Fried Julie's Happy Hens Egg | Cheddar Cheese

Secretariat

$11.00Out of stock

2 Julie's Happen Hens Eggs, House made Roast Beef, Horseradish Sauce, Cheddar Cheese

Chori Sunrise

$11.00

2 Julie's Happen Hens Eggs, Chorizo, Pickled Jalapenos, Salsa Verde, Cheddar Cheese

Jammin'

$11.00

2 Julie's Happy Hens Eggs, Bacon Apple Jam, House-made Breakfast Sausage, Cheddar Cheese

Salads

All Salads served from 11am - 3pm

Big Fat Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens · Cucumber · Tomato · Shallot · Pickled Pepper · Olives · Feta · Croutons · Lemon Vinaigrette

1/2 Big Fat Greek

$6.00

Basic Batch

$12.00

Mixed Greens • Pickled Shallots • Pumpkin • Squash • Radish • Feta • Pumpkin Spice Vinaigrette • Pumpkin Seeds

1/2 Basic Batch

$6.00

Mixed Greens • Pickled Shallots • Pumpkin • Squash • Radish • Feta • Pumpkin Spice Vinaigrette • Pumpkin Seeds

Sandwiches

Apple Bottom Cheese

$11.00

Bacon apple jam, cheddar, pressed.

B-Real

$13.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, River sauce, Pickles, Garlic roll

BLT

$12.00

North Country Smokehouse Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Herbed Mayo, Choice of White or Honey Wheat

Buffalo Turkey Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Turkey, Buffalo sauce, cheddar, cream cheese.

Caprese Panini

$10.00Out of stock

Pesto, Tomato, Spinach, Mozzarella. Choice of White or Honey Wheat Bread

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar, American, Swiss. Choice of White or Honey Wheat Bread

Ham & Swiss

$10.50

Ham, Swiss, Whole Grain Mustard. Choice of White or Honey Wheat Bread

Havana Slamma'

Havana Slamma'

$14.00

Crispy Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Spicy Pickles, Spicy Dijon Mayo, Sub Roll

La Capra

$13.00

'Nduja, Mortadella, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Cuban Bread

Roast Beef

$14.50Out of stock

House Roast Beef, Provolone, River Sauce, Served on Bulkie Roll

Screamin' Sicilian

$13.50

Turkey Cheddar

$10.50

Turkey, Cheddar, Herb Mayo. Choice of White or Honey Wheat Bread

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$12.50

Black bean burger, charred Broccoli, caramelized onions, tomato & Chili mustard on a Garlic Roll

Soup

Pint~ Butternut Squash

$7.00

Quart ~ Butternut Squash

$10.00

Breakfast Pastries/Cakes

Cranberry & Orange Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Maple Pecan Scone

$4.00Out of stock
Cheddar & Chive Scone

Cheddar & Chive Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Cranberry Scone

$3.75

Cherry & Chocolate Handpie ~ Cherry Filled Pastry w/ Chocolate Topping

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Cookies/Brownies/Bars

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Gluten Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie With Buttercream

$3.00

Blondie

$3.00

Fruity Pebble Rice Krispy ( GF/ Dairy Free )

$3.50Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$3.00

German Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Apple Cider Whoopie Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Day Old Pastries \ Bread

Cinnamon Roll

$1.75Out of stock

Day Old Maple Pecan

$1.75Out of stock

Day Old Cheddar Chive Scone

$1.75Out of stock

Handpie

$2.00Out of stock

Refrigerated Pastries

Pistachio Coconut Cake

$4.50

Butterscotch Crunch Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Food Products

Dozen Julies Happy Hens Eggs

Dozen Julies Happy Hens Eggs

$6.00Out of stock

Farm Fresh Eggs from Julies Happy Hens located right in Mont Vernon NH!

BES- Sheep's Greek Yogurt

$7.00

BES- Sheep's Manchego

$9.50

Ice Cream Sandwich- Choc Chip Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich - Molassis Ginger

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich - Snickerdoodle Rhubarb

$7.00

Deep River

Deep River Original

$2.00

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion

$2.00

Deep River Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$2.00

Deep River Jalapeno

$2.00Out of stock

Cold Beverages

16oz Iced Coffee

16oz Iced Coffee

$2.50

16oz House Made Iced Chai ( Sweetened ) ~ Ginger, Cardamom , Cinnamon, Clove

$2.50

16 oz Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

16Oz Housemade Iced Tea - Black

$2.50

Half & Half ~ Lemonade & Iced Tea Mix

$3.00

Arizona - Half & Half

$1.00

Arizona ~ Cherry Lime

$1.00

Arizona - Green Tea

$1.00
Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.95
Poland Spring - Sparkling Lime

Poland Spring - Sparkling Lime

$1.95Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$2.19
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.19
Boylan - Root Beer

Boylan - Root Beer

$2.75
Boylan - Ginger Ale

Boylan - Ginger Ale

$2.75

Demi- Root Beer

$2.50

Demi- Orange Soda

$2.50

Demi- Ginger Ale

$2.50

Demi- Cola

$2.80Out of stock

Hot Beverages

12oz Medium Roast Union Coffee

12oz Medium Roast Union Coffee

$2.45
16oz Medium Roast Union Coffee

16oz Medium Roast Union Coffee

$2.95
12oz Hot Tea Green~Herbal~Black

12oz Hot Tea Green~Herbal~Black

$2.45
16oz Hot Tea Green~Herbal~Black

16oz Hot Tea Green~Herbal~Black

$2.95

12oz Chai Tea ~ Black

$2.45

16 Oz Chai Tea ~ Black

$2.95

Culture Merchandise

Culture Hat

Culture Hat

$15.00

Infused Oil- Calabrian Chili

$14.00Out of stock

Infused Oil- Rosemary & Garlic

$14.00

Union Coffee 12oz Pack

$16.00

Rocko's Modern Treats

Pumpkin Bacon (LG-1)

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bacon (MD-1)

$3.00

Pumpkin Bacon (SM-2)

$3.00

Treat Bags

$5.00Out of stock
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Culture features housemade breads, pastries, soups, salads and sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients from our neighborhood farms. Take out, Curbside and catering are available.

Website

Location

75 Mont Vernon St, Milford, NH 03055

Directions

Culture image
Culture image

