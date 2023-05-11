Restaurant header imageView gallery

Culture 18031 Dixie Highway

review star

No reviews yet

18031 Dixie Highway

Homewood, IL 60430

Lunch

Sandwiches

Smoked Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Our marinated chicken, pulled and tossed in our BBQ Sauce on a toasted bun with Crunchy Slaw. Served with a side of French Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries.

California Club

$12.99

Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Wheat Bread. Served with a side of French Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries.

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Corned Beef & yellow mustard on Rye Bread with Pickle Spear. Served with a side of French Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries.

Ultimate Ham Sandwich

$12.99

Ham topped with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Wheat Bread. Served with a side of French Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries.

Veggie Sandwich

$11.99

Spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, house-roasted multicolored peppers, avocado, mayo, salt and pepper on multi-grain bread. Served with a side of French Fries, Onion Rings or Sweet Potato Fries.

SSS Special

$14.99

A Sandwich, Soup, & Salad. Any 1/2 Sandwich or Wrap, Cup of Soup, and a small Garden Salad.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, and ranch dressing. Served with a side of chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.49

Grilled Chicken Breast with romaine, lettuce, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing. Served with a side of chips.

Tuna Wrap

$13.49

Tuna Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Jack Cheese. Served with a side of Chips.

Crab Salad Wrap

$16.99

Creamy Crab Salad, Parsley Sprigs and Avocado combined in a spinach tortilla. Served with a side of Chips.

Veggie Wrap

$13.49

Spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, house-roasted multicolored peppers, avocado, mayo, salt and pepper. Served with a side of Chips.

Culture Specialties

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Made with fresh Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons with Caesar Dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.99

Made with fresh Spinach, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges and Mango Chunks.

Garden Salad

$10.99

Made with fresh Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese and Choice of Salad Dressing.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Culture Beef Burger

$17.99

Soup

Broccoli Cheddar

$4.99+

Chicken Noodle

$4.99+

Minestrone

$4.99+

Beef Vegetable

$4.99+

Onsite Catering Menu

VIP/Appetizer Platters

Culture Famous Sliders

A choice of Chicken, Beef, or Salmon sliders.

Culture's Famous Wingette Platters

$8.95

Choice up to 3 Flavors

Taste of Culture Platters

$20.95+

Chicken or Beef Sliders, Culture’s Famous Wingettes, Nacho Supreme or Loaded Fries $20.95 per person Wings, Rings & Things (Whole Wings, Onion Rings, & French Fries) $18.95 per person

Entrees

Chicken

$22.95

All Wings +$3.00 per person

Roast Beef with Gravy

$22.95

Catfish

$22.95

Fried or Baked. All Filets are additional $3.00 per person.

Meatballs with Gravy

$22.95

Turkey or Beef.

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Salmon filet grilled to perfection, served with two sides.

BBQ Rib Tips

$22.95

+$2.00 per person.

Sides

Salads

Mixed Green Salad, Spinach Salad, Caesar Salad, Cole Slaw, Pasta Salad, or Potato Salad.

Starch

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Rice Pilaf, Mostaccioli, and Penne Fettuccine Alfredo.

Vegetables

Green Beans, Corn on the Cob, and Mixed Vegetable

Soup

Cream of Potato and Chicken Noddle

Soul Food Sides

$3.00

Additional $3.00 per person per side.

Desserts

Cheesecake

Peach Cobbler

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$2.00

Brownie

Soul Food Buffet

All You Can Eat

Adult (Breakfast)

$34.99

BREAKFAST ITEMS Pork Sausage Patties Pork Bacon Turkey Sausage Links Turkey Bacon Fried Chicken Wings Fried Fish Scrambled Eggs Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Potatoes Grits Shrimp N' Grits Waffles Chefs Breakfast Dessert Cornbread Muffins Biscuits

Adult (Lunch/Dinner)

$34.99

Fried Chicken Baked Chicken Smothered Pork Chops Pot Roast Fried Fish Salmon Mixed Greens Green Beans Corn on the Cob Macaroni & Cheese Garlic Mashed Potatoes Red Beans & Rice Sweet Potatoes Cornbread Dressing Spaghetti

Single Trip

$22.99

BREAKFAST ITEMS: Pork Sausage Patties, Pork Bacon, Turkey Sausage Links, Turkey Bacon, Fried, Chicken Wings, Fried Fish, Scrambled Eggs, Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheddar Cheese, Breakfast Potatoes, Grits, Shrimp N' Grits, Waffles, Chefs Breakfast Dessert, Cornbread Muffins, and Biscuits. LUNCH/DINNER ITEMS: Fried Chicken, Baked Chicken, Smothered Pork Chops, Pot Roast, Fried Fish, Salmon, Mixed Greens, Green Beans, Corn on the Cob, Macaroni & Cheese, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Red Beans & Rice, Sweet Potatoes, Cornbread Dressing, and Spaghetti.

Kids (6-11)

$15.99

BREAKFAST ITEMS: Pork Sausage Patties, Pork Bacon, Turkey Sausage Links, Turkey Bacon, Fried, Chicken Wings, Fried Fish, Scrambled Eggs, Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheddar Cheese, Breakfast Potatoes, Grits, Shrimp N' Grits, Waffles, Chefs Breakfast Dessert, Cornbread Muffins, and Biscuits. LUNCH/DINNER ITEMS: Fried Chicken, Baked Chicken, Smothered Pork Chops, Pot Roast, Fried Fish, Salmon, Mixed Greens, Green Beans, Corn on the Cob, Macaroni & Cheese, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Red Beans & Rice, Sweet Potatoes, Cornbread Dressing, and Spaghetti.

Kids (3-5)

$7.99

BREAKFAST ITEMS: Pork Sausage Patties, Pork Bacon, Turkey Sausage Links, Turkey Bacon, Fried, Chicken Wings, Fried Fish, Scrambled Eggs, Scrambled Eggs w/ Cheddar Cheese, Breakfast Potatoes, Grits, Shrimp N' Grits, Waffles, Chefs Breakfast Dessert, Cornbread Muffins, and Biscuits. LUNCH/DINNER ITEMS: Fried Chicken, Baked Chicken, Smothered Pork Chops, Pot Roast, Fried Fish, Salmon, Mixed Greens, Green Beans, Corn on the Cob, Macaroni & Cheese, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Red Beans & Rice, Sweet Potatoes, Cornbread Dressing, and Spaghetti.

Soul Food Sunday Premium Add-Ons

3 Lamb Chops

$10.95

Lobster Mac

$10.95

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$2.00

Cake

$5.95

Cheesecake

Brownie Delight

$5.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Culture is a new restaurant concept that combines best-in class food, drinks, and entertainment aimed at helping folks escape for a while. Culture is community and dalliance. It's expression and art. Simply put, Culture is the place to be. American comfort food. Good vibes.

18031 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL 60430

