Cumin and Curry Indian Kitchen

No reviews yet

4155 Morse Crossing

Columbus, OH 43219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

SAMOSA

$6.99

Flaky, triangular pastry shells filled with mildly seasoned potatoes and baby green peas

CHILI PANEER

$7.99

Freshly made cottage cheese sauteed w/ bell peppers and onion in a tangy sauce.

BHEL POORI

$6.99

Puffed rice mixed with onions, tomatoes and topped with cilantro and tamarind & mint chutneys

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$7.99

Chickpea batter-fried cauliflower sauteed with bell pepper, onions and flavored with chef’s

VEGETABLE PAKORA

$6.99

Chopped mixed vegetables coated in a chickpea batter and fried.

SAMOSA CHAAT

$6.99

One samosa topped with seasoned chickpeas, yogurt, tomatoes, onions, and tamarind & mint

CHICKEN 65

$9.49

Bite-size pieces of chicken marinated in chef’s special sauce and sauteed with curry leaves.

SHRIMP 65

$9.49

Shrimp marinated in chef’s special sauce and sauteed with curry leaves.

SPICY MANGO SHRIMP

$11.49

Shrimp sauteed in a tangy mango sauce.

CHILI CHICKEN

$9.99

Batter-fried chicken sauteed with onions, bell peppers and a tangy sauce

Nuggets and Fries

$6.99

Entree Ch 65

$14.99

Entree Chili Ch

$14.99

Entree Spicy Mango Shrimp

$14.99

Biriyani

CHICKEN BIRIYANI

$14.99

Basmati rice and your chosen meat ( or vegetarian) mixed with various traditional Indian herbs and spices served with raita

VEGETABLE BIRIYANI

$13.99

Basmati rice and your chosen meat ( or vegetarian) mixed with various traditional Indian herbs and spices served with raita

EGG BIRIYANI

$13.99

Basmati rice and your chosen meat ( or vegetarian) mixed with various traditional Indian herbs and spices served with raita

LAMB BIRIYANI

$16.99

Basmati rice and your chosen meat ( or vegetarian) mixed with various traditional Indian herbs and spices served with raita

GOAT BIRIYANI

$16.99

Basmati rice and your chosen meat ( or vegetarian) mixed with various traditional Indian herbs and spices served with raita

SHRIMP BIRIYANI

$16.99

Basmati rice and your chosen meat ( or vegetarian) mixed with various traditional Indian herbs and spices served with raita

Paneer Biriyani

$14.99

Breads

NAAN

$3.49

Flour-based flatbread baked in a tandoori oven

GARLIC NAAN

$4.49

Flour-based flatbread topped with fresh garlic and cilantro

TANDOOI ROTI

$2.99

Whole wheat flatbread

ALOO PARATHA

$4.49

Spiced potato-stuffed flatbread

ONION KULCHA

$4.49

Spiced onion-filled flatbread

KASHMIRI NAAN

$4.99

Flour-based flatbread filled with raisins, coconut, and cashews

CHILI GARLIC NAAN

$4.99

Garlic naan topped with jalapeno spices

BREAD BASKET

$7.99

Includes naan, garlic naan and onion kulcha.

BATURA

$4.99

Paneer Kulcha

$4.99

Ch. Naan

$4.99

Puri

$4.99

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Rice and milk cooked and garnished with cardamom and almonds

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Fried Indian cheese dough balls dipped with honey syrup and garnished with coconut flakes.

Gajar Halwa

$5.99

Fresh carrots and milk cooked and garnished with nuts and cardamom

Ras malai

$5.99

Marble-sized cheese dumpling mixed with a creamy sauce

Mango Fruit Custard

$5.99

Thick, mango flavored custard topped with a fruit cocktail

Malai Kulfi

$5.99

Indian ice cream, flavors include mango, pistachio and malai creamy milk

Mango Kulfi

$5.99

Pistachio Kulfi

$5.99

Fried Rice/Rice

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$14.99

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$13.99

EGG FRIED RICE

$13.99

PLAIN BASMATI

$4.99

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$16.99

Non-Vegetarian Entrees

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$14.99

Cubes of tender white meat blended with a cream, cashew and tomato sauce.

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$15.99

Cubes of tender lamb blended with a cream, cashew and tomato sauce.

CHICKEN ROGAN JOSH

$14.99

Meat stewed in a mild curry sauce and garnished with cilantro.

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$15.99

Meat stewed in a mild curry sauce and garnished with cilantro.

CHICKEN KORMA

$14.99

House specialty creamy, almond sauce.

LAMB KORMA

$15.99

House specialty creamy, almond sauce.

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$14.99

Meat cooked into a hot, tangy sauce.

LAMB VINDALOO

$15.99

Meat cooked into a hot, tangy sauce.

CHICKEN KADAI

$14.99

Chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spices.

LAMB KADAI

$15.99

Lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spices.

CHICKEN METHI

$14.99

Tender meat cooked in a brown onion and tomato sauce.

LAMB METHI

$15.99

Tender meat cooked in a brown onion and tomato sauce.

CHICKEN SAAGWALA

$14.99

Cubes of meat cooked with a creamy, spinach sauce.

LAMB SAAGWALA

$15.99

Cubes of meat cooked with a creamy, spinach sauce.

COCONUT CHICKEN CURRY

$14.99

Marinated chicken cooked in a house-made coconut curry sauce.

GOAT CURRY

$15.99

A classic bone-in meat cooked in a tomato and onion sauce.

FULL MAKHNI SAUCE

$13.99

Seafood Entrees

SHRIMP SAAGWALA

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with a creamy, spinach sauce

COCONUT FISH CURRY

$15.99

Marinated seafood cooked in a house-made coconut curry sauce.

COCONUT SHRIMP CURRY

$16.99

Marinated seafood cooked in a house-made coconut curry sauce.

SHRIMP KADAI

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spices.

FISH - VINDALOO

$15.99

Seafood mixed into a hot, tangy sauce.

SHRIMP -VINDALOO

$16.99

Seafood mixed into a hot, tangy sauce.

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$16.99

Shrimp blended into a creamy, tomato sauce.

Sides & Salads

GARDEN FRESH GREEN SALAD

$5.99

VEGETABLE RAITA GF

$2.99

PLAIN YOGURT GF

$2.99

PAPPADAM V GF

$2.99

MIXED VEGETABLE PICKLE V GF

$2.99

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.49

ONION AND CHILLI

$1.99

Mint Chutney

$3.99

Tamrind Chutney

$3.99

Both Chutney

$1.99

Seprate Rice

1/2 Rogan Sauce

$5.99

1/2 Korma Sauce

$5.99

1/2 Makhni Sauce

$5.99

X- Samosa

$2.99

Soups

CHICKEN DAL SOUP(MULLIGATAWNY) GF

$6.99

TOMATO SOUP

$5.99

DAL (LENTIL) DHANIYA KA SOUP V GF

$5.99

Tandoori Grill BBQ

CHICKEN MALAI KEBAB

$14.99

Boneless white meat steeped in a marinade of freshly ground herbs and mild spices.

CHICKEN TIKKA KEBAB

$14.99

Boneless white meat chicken marinated in aromatic Indian spices.

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$14.99

House specialty bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic and spices cooked in a clay tandoori oven.

LAMB SEEKH KEBAB

$14.99

Ground lamb flavored with a fresh blend of herbs and spices.

LAMB CHOPS

$19.99

Rack of lamb marinated in fresh ginger, garlic and spices.

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$17.99

Large shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices cooked in a tandoori oven.

TANDOORI FISH TIKKA

$15.99

Mahi-Mahi fish coated with carom seeds and other spices.

MIXED GRILL PLATTER

$19.99

Combination of assorted kebabs including chicken, lamb, and shrimp.

PANEER TIKKA

$14.99

Cubes of cottage cheese blended with chef’s secret sauce and sauteed vegetables.

Vegetarian Entrees

PANEER TAWA MASALA

$13.99

Cubes of cottage cheese cooked in a rich, creamy tomato sauce.

KADAI PANEER

$13.99

Cubes of cottage cheese cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

SAAG PANEER

$13.99

Fresh, creamy spinach sauce cooked with Indian cheese cubes.

ALOO SAAG

$13.99

Seasoned potatoes blended in a creamy, spinach sauce.

ALOO VINDALOO

$13.99

Seasoned potatoes mixed into a hot tangy sauce.

MALAI KOFTA

$13.99

Vegetable dumplings cooked in a creamy, almond-based sauce.

DAL MAKHANI

$13.99

Assorted lentils simmered with spices and herbs.

MATTER MUSHROOM

$13.99

Small pieces of cheese cooked with mushrooms, curry spices and green peas in and onion and tomato-based sauce.

MATTER PANEER

$13.99

Indian cheese cooked in a light creamy, onion-based sauce and green peas.

CHANA MASALA

$13.99

Chickpeas cooked with fresh tomatoes, onions, and spices.

YELLOW DAL

$13.99

Yellow lentils cooked with fresh tomato, onions, and ginger.

ALOO GOBI

$13.99

Yellow lentils cooked with fresh tomato, onions, and ginger.

CRISPY BHINDI MASALA

$13.99

Freshly cut okra sauteed with onions and tomatoes.

BAINGAN BHARTA

$13.99

Grilled eggplant mixed with onions, tomatoes, and green peas.

SAAG CHOLEY

$15.99

Mixed Veg

$13.99

NAVRATNA KORMA

$13.99

ALOO MATTER

$13.99

SHAHI PANEER

$14.99

PANEER BHURJI

$13.99

SAAG ONLY

$13.99

1/2 MIXED VEG

$7.99

PALAK BHUTTA

$13.99

Paneer Methi

$14.99

CHOLEY BATURA

$16.99

Khaju Khoya Paneer

$14.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.99

Drinks (Copy)

MASALA CHAI

$3.50

Hot Indian black tea infused with milk and various aromatic herbs and spices

MANGO LASSI

$4.99

Indian mango smoothie made with mango pulp, homemade yogurt (No refill)

SALTED LASSI

$4.99

Refreshing drink made with salt, cumin seeds and homemade yogurt (No ref)

SWEET LASSI

$4.99

Sweet drink made with homemade yogurt and sugar (No Refills)

SOFT DRINKS

$1.99

JUICE

$3.99

PERRIER

$3.99

HOT TEA (REG/GREEN)

$2.99

REGULAR MILK

$2.99

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.99

BOTTLED WATER

$2.99

Soda

SODA

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Authentic North Indian Food

4155 Morse Crossing, Columbus, OH 43219

