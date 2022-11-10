Cumin - Wicker Park
1414 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Popular Items
Nepalese Appetizers
Chicken Chilli
Boneless chicken sauteed with green chili, bell peppers, onions, ginger, tomatoes and spicy garlic-chili paste I served with cumin signature flattened rice [chewra]
Chicken Choela
Diced and boneless chicken marinated in Nepalese spices and herbs | grilled in tandoor and flash-cooked with flavorful Nepalese spices | served with cumin signature flattened rice [chewra]
Chicken Momo [8]
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | served with delicious tomato sauce
Chicken Momo Chilli Fry [8]
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | fried | sautéed with green chili, bell peppers, onions, ginger, tomatoes and spicy garlic-chili paste.
Soup Chicken Momo [6]
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | dipped in tomato soup mixed with Nepalese spices and sesame powder.
Nepalese Entrees - Rice Not Included
Pokhareli Kukhura
Bone-in chicken cooked in flavorful Nepalese spices | a delicious spice forward sauce with tomatoes, onions and Nepalese spices
Gorkhali Khasi
Chunks of bone-in goat meat stewed in flavorful Nepalese spices | a delicious spice forward sauce with tomatoes, onions and Nepalese spices
Aalu Tama Bodi
Potatoes, bamboo shoots and black eyed peas cooked in flavorful Nepalese spices
Aalu Ra Simi
Potatoes and green beans sauteed with tomatoes and onions in Nepalese spices
Jhaneko Dal
Lentils soaked overnight | cooked with Nepalese spices | tempered with onion, cumin seeds, garlic
Bhuteko Cauli
Out of Stock for now. Please order Aalu Gobhi from Indian Entree section. Cauliflower florets deliciously sauteed in Nepalese spices with tomatoes and ginger-garlic paste
Indian Appetizers
Chicken 65
Small chunks of chicken tikka flash-cooked in makhani sauce with mustard seed, ginger, garlic, curry leaves | garnished with cilantro | served with cumin signature flattened rice [chewra]
Vegetable Samosa
Potatoes and peas in a mild fragrant spice blend
Lamb Keema Samosa
Minced lamb in a flavorful spice blend
A Mosaic Pakora
Mildly seasoned cauliflower, broccoli, potato, onion & bell peppers
Paneer Pakora
Flavor-fully seasoned grated home-made cottage cheese with seasoned mashed potatoes, chopped onions, bell peppers & cilantro
Aalu Tikka Pakora
Seasoned mashed potato cakes
Onion Bhaji
Seasoned onion shreds with cilantro and ajwain seeds
Chicken Pakora
Spice-marinated boneless white chicken dipped in chef’s special blend batter
Shrimp Pakora
Spice-marinated shrimp dipped in chef’s special blend batter
Samosa Chaat
Vegetable samosa
Aalu Namkeen Chaat
Boiled, diced and fried potato cubes
Aalu Tikka Chaat
Seasoned mashed potato cakes
Indian Entrees - Rice Not Included
Chicken Tikka Masala
Spice-marinated diced boneless white meat chicken cooked to perfection in tandoor I simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Makhani / Butter Chicken
Spice-marinated boneless dark meat chicken cooked in tandoor | simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Vindaalu (Spicy)
Boneless dark chicken and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy curry sauce
Chicken Chilli Masala
Boneless dark chicken and green chilli flavorfully cooked in rich Indian spices and curry sauce
Chicken Shahi Korma
Boneless dark chicken deliciously cooked in Indian spices and creamy CASHEW curry sauce
Chicken Curry
Boneless dark chicken delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Chicken Jalfreizi
Chicken and assorted vegetables deliciously cooked in mild Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce
Chicken Madras
Boneless dark chicken cooked in a savory and exotic COCONUT-flavored creamy curry sauce with delicious Indian spices and curry leaves
Chicken Saag
Boneless dark chicken and creamed spinach cooked in rich curry sauce with Indian spices
Lamb Boti Kabab Masala
Spice-marinated diced boneless chunks of lamb cooked to perfection in tandoor | simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
Lamb Chilli Masala
Boneless lamb and green chilli flavorfully cooked in Indian spices and rich curry sauce
Lamb Curry
Boneless lamb delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Lamb Jalfreizie
Boneless lamb and assorted vegetables deliciously cooked in mild Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce
Lamb Keema Matar
Minced lamb and green peas cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Lamb Madras
Boneless lamb cooked in a savory and exotic COCONUT-flavored creamy curry sauce with delicious Indian spices and curry leaves
Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb and creamed spinach cooked in rich curry sauce with Indian spices
Lamb Shahi Korma
Boneless lamb deliciously cooked in Indian spices and creamy curry sauce
Lamb Vindaalu (Spicy)
Boneless lamb and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy curry sauce
Palak Paneer
Spinach and cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce with a touch of fresh cream
Dal Makhani
Overnight soaked black lentils cooked in makhani sauce with Indian spices
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and rich creamy tomato sauce
Paneer Makhani
Cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and rich creamy tomato makhani sauce
Dal Tadka
Overnight soaked lentils cooked in Indian spices | tempered with cumin, whole dried red chili, fresh garlic clove, onion and spice mix
Aalu Gobhi
Potatoes and cauliflower florets sauteed with Indian spices | garnished with ginger and cilantro
Aalu Matar
Potatoes and peas cooked in Indian spices and tomtato-curry sauce
Baingan Bharta
Eggplant roasted in tandoor and pureed | sauteed with onions, tomatoes, Indian spices and creamy sauce | garnished with ginger-cilantro
Bhindi Masala
Baby okra sauteed with cumin seeds, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic, amchur [dried mango powder] and Indian spices
Chana Masala
Overnight soaked garbanzo cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Malai Kofta
Cottage cheese dumplings cooked in Indian spices and rich creamy sauce
Matar Paneer
Green peas and cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce
Navaratan Korma
Nine assorted vegetables cooked in Indian spices and rich creamy CASHEW curry sauce
Paneer Chilli Fry
Cottage cheese sauteed with diced bell peppers, onions and tomatoes in chef’s special blend of Indian spices
Vegetable Jalfreizi
Assorted vegetables deliciously cooked with mild Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce
Veggie Vindaalu (Spicy)
Seasonal vegetables and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy sauce
Shrimp Masala
Shrimp cooked in savory Indian spices and simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
Shrimp Vindaalu (Spicy)
Shrimp and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy curry sauce
Shrimp Curry
Shrimp delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Fish Curry
Filet of catfish delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce
Fish Vindaalu
Filet of catfish and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy sauce
Soup / Salad
Sambhar Soup
South Indian flavored toor lentil with assorted vegetables | tempered with mustard seed, curry leaves, asafetida and tamarind
Mulligatawny Soup
Lentil with diced boneless chicken and vegetables in mild Indian spices | a classic Indian soup
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, carrot, cucumber | onion-cilantro vinaigrette
Tandoori (served with masala sauce)
Chicken Tandoori
Whole chicken marinated in yogurt blended with ginger-garlic paste and Indian spice mix
Chicken Tikka
Diced boneless white meat chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices
Chicken Malai Tikka
Diced boneless white meat chicken marinated in mild Indian spices, sour cream and yogurt
Boti Kabab
Diced boneless lamb marinated in yogurt, ginger-garlic paste and Indian spice mix
Rice / Pulau
Biryanis
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with vegetables in Indian biryani spice mix
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless chicken in Indian biryani spice mix
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless lamb chunks in Indian biryani spice mix
Goat Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated bone-in goat meat in Indian biryani spice mix
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated shrimp in Indian biryani spice mix
Flatbread / Roti
Naan / Butter Naan
Oversized white flour dough leavened | cooked in tandoor
Garlic Naan
Fluffy naan with a hint of garlic
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor
Alu Paratha
Paratha stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes, green peas and Indian spices
Onion Kulchha
Naan stuffed with onion and ajwain seeds
Paneer Kulchha
Naan stuffed with cottage cheese
Paratha
Whole wheat flatbread layered with butter
Peshwari Naan
Naan stuffed with raisins, cashews, cherries and coconut
Mirchi Masala Naan
Naan with green chili
Lamb Keema Naan
Naan stuffed with minced and spice-infused boneless lamb
Accompaniments
Mint Cucumber Raaita
Yogurt with mint, cucumber and roasted cumin powder
Yogurt
Plain curd
Mango Chutney
Sweet mango pickle
Pancharanga Achar
Mixed spicy Indian pickle
Mint Cilantro Chutney
Tamarind Chutney
Papadum
Masala Sauce 8 oz
Rich creamy tomato sauce
Masala Sauce 16 oz
Rich creamy tomato sauce
Desserts
Gulaab Jaamun
Rounds of white flour infused with reduced milk [mawa] | soaked in rosewater syrup
Mango Kulfi
Home made ice cream
Pistacio Kulfi
Home made ice cream
Kheer
Rice emulsion with sweetened milk
Rasmalai
Classic Indian dessert - soft cheese patties soaked in sweetened creamy milk sauce. Contains gluten and nuts.
Drinks
Imported Beers (must show ID)
Mustang Lager - Nepal 330 ML (1)
Mustang Lager - Nepal 330 ML (3)
Mustang Lager - Nepal 330 ML (6)
Kingfisher Lager - India 355 ML (1)
Kingfisher Lager - India 355 ML (3)
Kingfisher Lager - India 355 ML (6)
Taj Mahal Lager - India 330 ML (1)
Taj Mahal Lager - India 330 ML (3)
Taj Mahal Lager - India 330 ML (6)
Maharaja - Pilsner - India 330 ML (1)
Maharaja - Pilsner - India 330 ML (3)
Maharaja - Pilsner - India 330 ML (6)
Flying Horse Lager - India 650 ML (1)
Flying Horse Lager - India 650 ML (3)
Taj Mahal Lager - India 650 ML (1)
Taj Mahal Lager - India 650 ML (3)
Red Wines (must show ID)
White Wines (must show ID)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Michelin Bib Gourmand Awarded Nepalese | Indian Restaurant
1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622