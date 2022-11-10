Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Cumin - Wicker Park

review star

No reviews yet

1414 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

Basmati Rice
Garlic Naan
Naan / Butter Naan

Nepalese Appetizers

Chicken Chilli

$11.00

Boneless chicken sauteed with green chili, bell peppers, onions, ginger, tomatoes and spicy garlic-chili paste I served with cumin signature flattened rice [chewra]

Chicken Choela

$11.00

Diced and boneless chicken marinated in Nepalese spices and herbs | grilled in tandoor and flash-cooked with flavorful Nepalese spices | served with cumin signature flattened rice [chewra]

Chicken Momo [8]

$12.00

Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | served with delicious tomato sauce

Chicken Momo Chilli Fry [8]

$15.00

Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | fried | sautéed with green chili, bell peppers, onions, ginger, tomatoes and spicy garlic-chili paste.

Soup Chicken Momo [6]

$12.00

Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | dipped in tomato soup mixed with Nepalese spices and sesame powder.

Nepalese Entrees - Rice Not Included

Rice Not Included

Pokhareli Kukhura

$18.00

Bone-in chicken cooked in flavorful Nepalese spices | a delicious spice forward sauce with tomatoes, onions and Nepalese spices

Gorkhali Khasi

$19.00

Chunks of bone-in goat meat stewed in flavorful Nepalese spices | a delicious spice forward sauce with tomatoes, onions and Nepalese spices

Aalu Tama Bodi

$17.00

Potatoes, bamboo shoots and black eyed peas cooked in flavorful Nepalese spices

Aalu Ra Simi

$17.00

Potatoes and green beans sauteed with tomatoes and onions in Nepalese spices

Jhaneko Dal

$16.00

Lentils soaked overnight | cooked with Nepalese spices | tempered with onion, cumin seeds, garlic

Bhuteko Cauli

$17.50Out of stock

Out of Stock for now. Please order Aalu Gobhi from Indian Entree section. Cauliflower florets deliciously sauteed in Nepalese spices with tomatoes and ginger-garlic paste

Indian Appetizers

Chicken 65

$11.00

Small chunks of chicken tikka flash-cooked in makhani sauce with mustard seed, ginger, garlic, curry leaves | garnished with cilantro | served with cumin signature flattened rice [chewra]

Vegetable Samosa

$6.50

Potatoes and peas in a mild fragrant spice blend

Lamb Keema Samosa

$8.00

Minced lamb in a flavorful spice blend

A Mosaic Pakora

$7.25

Mildly seasoned cauliflower, broccoli, potato, onion & bell peppers

Paneer Pakora

$8.00

Flavor-fully seasoned grated home-made cottage cheese with seasoned mashed potatoes, chopped onions, bell peppers & cilantro

Aalu Tikka Pakora

$6.50

Seasoned mashed potato cakes

Onion Bhaji

$7.00

Seasoned onion shreds with cilantro and ajwain seeds

Chicken Pakora

$9.00

Spice-marinated boneless white chicken dipped in chef’s special blend batter

Shrimp Pakora

$11.00

Spice-marinated shrimp dipped in chef’s special blend batter

Samosa Chaat

$7.75

Vegetable samosa

Aalu Namkeen Chaat

$7.75

Boiled, diced and fried potato cubes

Aalu Tikka Chaat

$7.75

Seasoned mashed potato cakes

Indian Entrees - Rice Not Included

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Spice-marinated diced boneless white meat chicken cooked to perfection in tandoor I simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce

Chicken Makhani / Butter Chicken

$18.00

Spice-marinated boneless dark meat chicken cooked in tandoor | simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce

Chicken Vindaalu (Spicy)

$18.00

Boneless dark chicken and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy curry sauce

Chicken Chilli Masala

$18.00

Boneless dark chicken and green chilli flavorfully cooked in rich Indian spices and curry sauce

Chicken Shahi Korma

$18.00

Boneless dark chicken deliciously cooked in Indian spices and creamy CASHEW curry sauce

Chicken Curry

$18.00

Boneless dark chicken delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce

Chicken Jalfreizi

$18.00

Chicken and assorted vegetables deliciously cooked in mild Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce

Chicken Madras

$18.00

Boneless dark chicken cooked in a savory and exotic COCONUT-flavored creamy curry sauce with delicious Indian spices and curry leaves

Chicken Saag

$18.00

Boneless dark chicken and creamed spinach cooked in rich curry sauce with Indian spices

Lamb Boti Kabab Masala

$19.00

Spice-marinated diced boneless chunks of lamb cooked to perfection in tandoor | simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce

Lamb Chilli Masala

$19.00

Boneless lamb and green chilli flavorfully cooked in Indian spices and rich curry sauce

Lamb Curry

$19.00

Boneless lamb delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce

Lamb Jalfreizie

$19.00

Boneless lamb and assorted vegetables deliciously cooked in mild Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce

Lamb Keema Matar

$19.00Out of stock

Minced lamb and green peas cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce

Lamb Madras

$19.00

Boneless lamb cooked in a savory and exotic COCONUT-flavored creamy curry sauce with delicious Indian spices and curry leaves

Lamb Saag

$19.00

Boneless lamb and creamed spinach cooked in rich curry sauce with Indian spices

Lamb Shahi Korma

$19.00

Boneless lamb deliciously cooked in Indian spices and creamy curry sauce

Lamb Vindaalu (Spicy)

$19.00

Boneless lamb and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy curry sauce

Palak Paneer

$17.00

Spinach and cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce with a touch of fresh cream

Dal Makhani

$17.00

Overnight soaked black lentils cooked in makhani sauce with Indian spices

Paneer Tikka Masala

$18.00

Cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and rich creamy tomato sauce

Paneer Makhani

$18.00

Cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and rich creamy tomato makhani sauce

Dal Tadka

$16.00

Overnight soaked lentils cooked in Indian spices | tempered with cumin, whole dried red chili, fresh garlic clove, onion and spice mix

Aalu Gobhi

$17.00

Potatoes and cauliflower florets sauteed with Indian spices | garnished with ginger and cilantro

Aalu Matar

$17.00

Potatoes and peas cooked in Indian spices and tomtato-curry sauce

Baingan Bharta

$18.00

Eggplant roasted in tandoor and pureed | sauteed with onions, tomatoes, Indian spices and creamy sauce | garnished with ginger-cilantro

Bhindi Masala

$18.00

Baby okra sauteed with cumin seeds, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic, amchur [dried mango powder] and Indian spices

Chana Masala

$16.00

Overnight soaked garbanzo cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Cottage cheese dumplings cooked in Indian spices and rich creamy sauce

Matar Paneer

$18.00

Green peas and cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce

Navaratan Korma

$17.00

Nine assorted vegetables cooked in Indian spices and rich creamy CASHEW curry sauce

Paneer Chilli Fry

$18.00

Cottage cheese sauteed with diced bell peppers, onions and tomatoes in chef’s special blend of Indian spices

Vegetable Jalfreizi

$17.00

Assorted vegetables deliciously cooked with mild Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce

Veggie Vindaalu (Spicy)

$17.00

Seasonal vegetables and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy sauce

Shrimp Masala

$19.00

Shrimp cooked in savory Indian spices and simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce

Shrimp Vindaalu (Spicy)

$19.00

Shrimp and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy curry sauce

Shrimp Curry

$19.00

Shrimp delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce

Fish Curry

$19.00

Filet of catfish delectably cooked in Indian spices and curry sauce

Fish Vindaalu

$19.00

Filet of catfish and potato cubes cooked in Indian spices and hot-tangy sauce

Soup / Salad

Sambhar Soup

$7.75

South Indian flavored toor lentil with assorted vegetables | tempered with mustard seed, curry leaves, asafetida and tamarind

Mulligatawny Soup

$8.50

Lentil with diced boneless chicken and vegetables in mild Indian spices | a classic Indian soup

Garden Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, carrot, cucumber | onion-cilantro vinaigrette

Tandoori (served with masala sauce)

A barrel shaped clay oven used to cook flatbreads & meats to perfection at the temperature of about 600 degrees

Chicken Tandoori

$15.00+

Whole chicken marinated in yogurt blended with ginger-garlic paste and Indian spice mix

Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Diced boneless white meat chicken marinated in yogurt and Indian spices

Chicken Malai Tikka

$19.00

Diced boneless white meat chicken marinated in mild Indian spices, sour cream and yogurt

Boti Kabab

$22.00Out of stock

Diced boneless lamb marinated in yogurt, ginger-garlic paste and Indian spice mix

Rice / Pulau

Basmati Rice

$3.50

Basmati rice perfectly steamed

Cumin Rice

$5.50

Basmati rice | roasted cumin seeds | green peas

Kashmiri Pulau

$9.50

Basmati rice cooked and strewn with CASHEWS and RAISINS

Biryanis

Vegetable Biryani

$16.75

Basmati rice cooked with vegetables in Indian biryani spice mix

Chicken Biryani

$17.50

Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless chicken in Indian biryani spice mix

Lamb Biryani

$19.50

Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated boneless lamb chunks in Indian biryani spice mix

Goat Biryani

$19.50

Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated bone-in goat meat in Indian biryani spice mix

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Basmati rice cooked with spice-marinated shrimp in Indian biryani spice mix

Flatbread / Roti

Naan / Butter Naan

$3.75

Oversized white flour dough leavened | cooked in tandoor

Garlic Naan

$4.75

Fluffy naan with a hint of garlic

Tandoori Roti

$3.75

Whole wheat flatbread cooked in tandoor

Alu Paratha

$5.00

Paratha stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes, green peas and Indian spices

Onion Kulchha

$4.50

Naan stuffed with onion and ajwain seeds

Paneer Kulchha

$5.25

Naan stuffed with cottage cheese

Paratha

$4.50

Whole wheat flatbread layered with butter

Peshwari Naan

$5.75

Naan stuffed with raisins, cashews, cherries and coconut

Mirchi Masala Naan

$5.00

Naan with green chili

Lamb Keema Naan

$5.00

Naan stuffed with minced and spice-infused boneless lamb

Accompaniments

Mint Cucumber Raaita

$4.75

Yogurt with mint, cucumber and roasted cumin powder

Yogurt

$4.25

Plain curd

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Sweet mango pickle

Pancharanga Achar

$3.00

Mixed spicy Indian pickle

Mint Cilantro Chutney

$2.50

Tamarind Chutney

$2.50

Papadum

$3.00

Masala Sauce 8 oz

$6.00

Rich creamy tomato sauce

Masala Sauce 16 oz

$9.00

Rich creamy tomato sauce

Desserts

Gulaab Jaamun

$5.00

Rounds of white flour infused with reduced milk [mawa] | soaked in rosewater syrup

Mango Kulfi

$6.00

Home made ice cream

Pistacio Kulfi

$6.00

Home made ice cream

Kheer

$5.50

Rice emulsion with sweetened milk

Rasmalai

$6.00

Classic Indian dessert - soft cheese patties soaked in sweetened creamy milk sauce. Contains gluten and nuts.

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.25

Coke Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.50

Fanta Orange Can

$2.50

Sparkling Water 500 ML

$5.50

Sparkling Water 750 ML

$9.00

Imported Beers (must show ID)

Mustang Lager - Nepal 330 ML (1)

$5.00Out of stock

Mustang Lager - Nepal 330 ML (3)

$14.00Out of stock

Mustang Lager - Nepal 330 ML (6)

$24.00Out of stock

Kingfisher Lager - India 355 ML (1)

$5.00

Kingfisher Lager - India 355 ML (3)

$14.00

Kingfisher Lager - India 355 ML (6)

$24.00

Taj Mahal Lager - India 330 ML (1)

$5.00

Taj Mahal Lager - India 330 ML (3)

$14.00

Taj Mahal Lager - India 330 ML (6)

$24.00

Maharaja - Pilsner - India 330 ML (1)

$5.00Out of stock

Maharaja - Pilsner - India 330 ML (3)

$14.00Out of stock

Maharaja - Pilsner - India 330 ML (6)

$24.00Out of stock

Flying Horse Lager - India 650 ML (1)

$8.00

Flying Horse Lager - India 650 ML (3)

$22.00

Taj Mahal Lager - India 650 ML (1)

$8.00

Taj Mahal Lager - India 650 ML (3)

$22.00

Red Wines (must show ID)

Malbec - LOS CARDOS

$17.00

Mendoza, Argentina - 750 ml

Caberbet Sauvignon - SEVEN DAUGHTERS

$16.00

California - 750 ml

Pinot Noir - SMOKING LOON

$17.00

Chile - 750 ml

Pinot Noir - RED DIAMOND

$17.00Out of stock

California - 750 ml

Tempranillo - CAMOP VIEJO

$16.00Out of stock

Spain - 750 ml

White Wines (must show ID)

Sauvignon Blanc - SULA from INDIA

$20.00

Nashik, INDIA - 750ml

Chardonnay

$17.00

Washington - 750 ml

Sauvignon Blanc - CUPCAKE

$16.00

Marlborough - 750 ml

Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Delle Venezie - 750 ml

Pinot Grigio - CARTOLINA

$17.00Out of stock

Delle Venezie - 750 ml

Riesling

$16.00Out of stock

California, 750 ml

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Michelin Bib Gourmand Awarded Nepalese | Indian Restaurant

Website

Location

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Cumin image
Cumin image
Cumin image
Cumin image

