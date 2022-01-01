Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Cuñada

review star

No reviews yet

833 Conti St

New Orleans, LA 70112

Popular Items

Mix & Match
Double Taco
Single Taco

Starters

Ceviche Vegano

Ceviche Vegano

$7.00

cauliflower + lentils + tomato + onion + chile serrano + cucumber + avocado + cilantro

Chips con Salsa

Chips con Salsa

$5.00

house-made chips and chunky salsa casera

Colache de Calabacitas

Colache de Calabacitas

$10.00

zucchini + chile poblano + corn + onion + queso Panela + Chihuahua cheese + side of tortillas

Dip de Frijol

Dip de Frijol

$10.00

Pinto beans + bacon + Chihuahua cheese + chorizo + queso fresco + onion + cilantro + side of homemade corn tortilla chips

Elotes

Elotes

$7.00

corn on the cob + butter + mayo + crema + cotija cheese + seasoning + cilantro

Esquites

Esquites

$9.00

two shaved corn cobs + butter + mayo + crema + cotija cheese + Adobo + cilantro

Guacamole Especial

Guacamole Especial

$10.00

avocado + nopal (cactus) + chile serrano + pico de gallo + queso fresco + side of chips

Guacamole Tropical

Guacamole Tropical

$10.00

avocado + mango + jicama (semi-sweet turnip) + chile serrano + tomato + cilantro + side of chips

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.00

melted blend of cheeses (Chihuahua + Oaxaca + queso blanco + Monterrey Jack + asadero queso fresco) + chile poblano + pork chorizo + cilantro + side of chips

Soups

Sopa de Tortilla

Sopa de Tortilla

$8.00

tortilla strips + avocado + crema+ onions + cilantro + radish

Combo Plate

Fiesta del Rancho

Fiesta del Rancho

$17.00

your choice of taco + cheese quesadilla + rice + beans + fresh avocado & side garnishes

Fiesta Vegetariana

Fiesta Vegetariana

$17.00

rajas poblanas taco + quesadilla + colache de calabacitas + rice + beans + avocado

Fiesta Vegana

Fiesta Vegana

$17.00

nopal taco + portobello taco + side of ceviche de coliflor + rice + beans + fresh avocado

Ladas

Enchilada Verde

Enchilada Verde

$20.00

tomatillo salsa verde + Chihuahua cheese + pickled red onions + radishes + cilantro

Enchilada Roja

Enchilada Roja

$22.00

chile salsa roja + crema + queso fresco + lettuce + cucumber + pickled red onions + cilantro + avocado

Antojitos

Nachos Tradicionales

Nachos Tradicionales

$11.00

house-made chips + nacho cheese sauce + jalapeños + queso fresco + crema + pickled red onions + radish + cilantro

Nachos w/ Topping

Nachos w/ Topping

$18.00

house-made chips + nacho cheese sauce + jalapeños + queso fresco + crema + pickled red onions + radish + cilantro

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

your choice of protein filling + Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes

Quesadilla Pequeña

Quesadilla Pequeña

$6.00

Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes

Tacos

Mix & Match

Mix & Match

$16.00

your choice of three tacos (can substitute one for cheese quesadilla)

Double Taco

Double Taco

$12.00

your choice of two tacos

Single Taco

$6.00

your choice of one tacos

Sides

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Chips

$3.00
$3.00

Rice

$3.00
$3.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Extras

Avocado Slices

$2.50
$3.00

Cheese Mix

$3.00

Chiles Serranos

$2.00

Crema

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00
$3.00

Guacamole (side)

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.00

Pickled Onions

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Queso Fresco

$3.00

Queso Oaxaca

$3.00

Radishes

$1.00

Salsa Casera

$3.00

Salsa Habanero

$1.00

Salsa Negra

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

lechuga

$1.50

Flavored Frozen Margaritas

Mango

$10.00

Blackberry

$10.00

Guava

$10.00

Tamarind

$10.00

Pineapple

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00

Passion Fruit

$10.00

Soursop

$10.00
Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Restaurant info

La Doña of Mexican Flavor. Experience our traditional Agave Bar & Mexican Grill in the French Quarter. 💃 Kitchen open 'til 12am. Vegetarian, Vegan, and Gluten-Free friendly. All are welcome 🌈

Website

Location

833 Conti St, New Orleans, LA 70112

Directions

