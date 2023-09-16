Ms. Bonnie's Cup of Hope 1301 N Cunningham Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
This will be a coffee shop located at our nonprofit agency. Our children will run the shop for vocational training. They will learn life skills on running a coffee shop that can hopefully be used out in the real world. Our 400+ employees will be the customers.
Location
1301 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802
