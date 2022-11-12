- Home
Cunningham's Journal - On The Lake
610 Talmadge St.
PO Box 1266
Kearney, NE 68845
Popular Items
FOOD MENU
Cheeseballs
Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.
Journal Bites
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.
Pork Belly Bites
Bite-sized brown sugar seared pork belly.
"The Works" Nachos
Freshly fried chips, queso, beef, black olives, tomatoes and onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Roulette Peppers
Sauteed and served with wasabi ranch
Hummus Plate
Homemade hummus with fresh baked pita bread. Served with carrots and bell pepper slices.
Pretzel Bites
Quesadilla
Click to see several varieties, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pub Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb ground chuck with colby jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Double Cheese Bypass
1 pound ground chuck in two patties with colby jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Bacon CheeseBurger
1/2 lb ground chuck with colby jack and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips
Guinness Burger
1/2 lb Guinness marinated ground chuck, infused with bacon and swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Journal Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck infused with onions and cilantro, topped with swiss. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Swiss & Shroom
1/2 lb ground chuck, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Ole' Bleu Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Rajun Cajun Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck, cajun seasoning, sparky's sauce, sauteed onions and pepperjack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Prairie Burger
1/2 lb ground chuck topped with smoked BBQ brisket, onion strips, and colby jack. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Feisty Feta
1/2 lb ground chuck topped with feta and shishito pepper sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Big Hog
1/2 lb ground chuck, topped with pork belly strips, bacon, BBQ sauce, and colby jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Juicy Lucy
3/4 lb colby jack stuffed patty, infused with bacon. Topped with colby jack and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Juicy Jack
3/4 lb pepperjack stuffed patty, infused with onions and cilantro, topped with pepperjack. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Juicy Jameson
3/4 lb bleu cheese stuffed patty. Topped with Jameson whiskey sauce, onion strips, and beer cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
French Club
Shaved prime rib, smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a hoagie. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
French Dip
Shaved prime rib and provolone on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Loaded French Dip
Shaved prime rib, sauteed onions and mushrooms with provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Ribeye Sandwich
Grilled ribeye with fried onion strips and monterrey jack cheese on a hoagie. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Prime Rib Sandwich
6 oz prime rib on a hoagie, served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Hot N Spicy Prime Rib
6 oz prime rib with jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Spicy Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with XXX sauce. Served with onion, tomato and lettuce. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Dijon Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, spicy dijon sweet mustard, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Drunken Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms and onions, bacon, swiss cheese. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, house made buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice fries or onion strips.
Shrimp Tacos
3 open faced tacos on flour tortillas. Sauteed garlic lime shrimp, coleslaw, cilantro lime sauce, mango avocado salsa.
Grilled Salmon Tacos
3 open faced tacos on flour tortillas, sauteed garlic lime salmon, coleslaw, cilantro lime sauce, mango avocado salsa.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, grilled veggies and shredded cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grilled veggies, shredded cheese
Firecracker Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, grilled firecracker salmon, grilled veggies, shredded cheese
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, 3 bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled veggies, shredded cheese
Strawberry Feta & Spinach
Grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, strawberry vinaigrette
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
2 skewers of bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp served on a bed of rice.
Firecracker Salmon
2 grilled salmon skewers with a spicy firecracker marinate and mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.
Hawaiian Chicken
3 chicken skewers grilled and basted with house BBQ sauce with mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.
Tequila Lime Shrimp
2 skewers of jumbo shrimp with a tequila lime shrimp marinate and mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.
Jameson Steak Medallions
2 skewers of bleu cheese sirloin medallions, sauteed onions, Jameson sauce, served on a bed of rice.
Build A Trio
Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.
Grilled Fillet Skewers
Chicken Mac N Cheese
Baked house mac n cheese topped with grilled chicken, served with salad and choice of one side.
Apple Cider Pork Medallions
Apple cider sauce over tender pork medallions, served with salad and choice of one side.
Raspberry Habanero 1/4 Chickens
Roasted 1/4 chickens with raspberry habenero marinate, served with salad and choice of one side.