Cunningham's Journal - On The Lake

610 Talmadge St.

PO Box 1266

Kearney, NE 68845

FOOD MENU

Cheeseballs

$10.00

Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.

Journal Bites

$12.00

Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.

Pork Belly Bites

$11.00

Bite-sized brown sugar seared pork belly.

"The Works" Nachos

$13.00

Freshly fried chips, queso, beef, black olives, tomatoes and onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Roulette Peppers

$9.00

Sauteed and served with wasabi ranch

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Homemade hummus with fresh baked pita bread. Served with carrots and bell pepper slices.

Pretzel Bites

$10.00
Quesadilla

Click to see several varieties, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pub Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb ground chuck. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Cheeseburger

$11.00

1/2 lb ground chuck with colby jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Double Cheese Bypass

$16.00

1 pound ground chuck in two patties with colby jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Bacon CheeseBurger

$12.00

1/2 lb ground chuck with colby jack and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips

Guinness Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb Guinness marinated ground chuck, infused with bacon and swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Journal Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb ground chuck infused with onions and cilantro, topped with swiss. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Swiss & Shroom

$12.00

1/2 lb ground chuck, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Ole' Bleu Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb ground chuck. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Rajun Cajun Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb ground chuck, cajun seasoning, sparky's sauce, sauteed onions and pepperjack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Prairie Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb ground chuck topped with smoked BBQ brisket, onion strips, and colby jack. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Feisty Feta

$14.00

1/2 lb ground chuck topped with feta and shishito pepper sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Big Hog

$15.00

1/2 lb ground chuck, topped with pork belly strips, bacon, BBQ sauce, and colby jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Juicy Lucy

$15.00

3/4 lb colby jack stuffed patty, infused with bacon. Topped with colby jack and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Juicy Jack

$15.00

3/4 lb pepperjack stuffed patty, infused with onions and cilantro, topped with pepperjack. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Juicy Jameson

$15.00

3/4 lb bleu cheese stuffed patty. Topped with Jameson whiskey sauce, onion strips, and beer cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

French Club

$15.00

Shaved prime rib, smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a hoagie. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

French Dip

$14.00

Shaved prime rib and provolone on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Loaded French Dip

$15.00

Shaved prime rib, sauteed onions and mushrooms with provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled ribeye with fried onion strips and monterrey jack cheese on a hoagie. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

6 oz prime rib on a hoagie, served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Hot N Spicy Prime Rib

$16.00

6 oz prime rib with jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with XXX sauce. Served with onion, tomato and lettuce. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Dijon Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, spicy dijon sweet mustard, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Drunken Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms and onions, bacon, swiss cheese. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, house made buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

3 open faced tacos on flour tortillas. Sauteed garlic lime shrimp, coleslaw, cilantro lime sauce, mango avocado salsa.

Grilled Salmon Tacos

$10.00

3 open faced tacos on flour tortillas, sauteed garlic lime salmon, coleslaw, cilantro lime sauce, mango avocado salsa.

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, grilled veggies and shredded cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grilled veggies, shredded cheese

Firecracker Salmon Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, grilled firecracker salmon, grilled veggies, shredded cheese

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, 3 bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled veggies, shredded cheese

Strawberry Feta & Spinach

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, strawberry vinaigrette

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00

2 skewers of bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp served on a bed of rice.

Firecracker Salmon

$16.00

2 grilled salmon skewers with a spicy firecracker marinate and mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.

Hawaiian Chicken

$18.00

3 chicken skewers grilled and basted with house BBQ sauce with mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$16.00

2 skewers of jumbo shrimp with a tequila lime shrimp marinate and mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.

Jameson Steak Medallions

$18.00

2 skewers of bleu cheese sirloin medallions, sauteed onions, Jameson sauce, served on a bed of rice.

Build A Trio

Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.

Grilled Fillet Skewers

$19.00
Chicken Mac N Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Baked house mac n cheese topped with grilled chicken, served with salad and choice of one side.

Apple Cider Pork Medallions

$18.00

Apple cider sauce over tender pork medallions, served with salad and choice of one side.

Raspberry Habanero 1/4 Chickens

$17.00

Roasted 1/4 chickens with raspberry habenero marinate, served with salad and choice of one side.