Cup and Cone 15420 S 2nd St

Order Again

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Caramel Sauce (C&C) Latte

$5.50+

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Iced Turtle Latte

$5.75+

Iced White Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$5.75+

Iced Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$5.75+

Iced Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$5.75+

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$5.00+

Hot Caramel Sauce (C&C) Latte

$5.50+

Hot Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Hot White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Hot Turtle Latte

$5.75+

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$5.75+

White Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$5.75+

Hot Oatmeal Cookie latte

$5.75+

Cappuccino

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.50+

Flavored Cappuccino

$5.00+

Mocha Cappuccino

$5.50+

White Chocolate Mocha Cappuccino

$5.50+

Caramel Cappuccino

$5.50+

Espresso

Hot Espresso

$3.00

Iced Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Hot Americano

$3.25+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cold Brew Latte

$5.00+

Hot Brew

Hot Brew Benchmark

$2.75+

Hot Brew FDC

$2.75+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Matcha

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Hot Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$5.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+

Hot Tea

Black Hot Tea

$4.50

Earl Grey Tea

$4.50

Herbal Tea

$4.50

Green/White Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea Latte

Black Hot Tea Latte

$5.75

White/Green Hot Tea Latte

$5.75

Herbal Hot Tea Latte

$5.75

Earl Grey Latte

$5.75

Dirty Chai Latte

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$6.25+

Hot Dirty Chai Latte

$6.25+

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$5.00

Italian Cream Soda

$5.75

Other

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Ice Water

Blended Latte

Blended Flavored Latte

$7.30

Blended Original Latte

$6.50

Fruit Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Peach Smoothie

$6.50

Fruit & Matcha Smoothie

Strawberry Matcha Smoothie

$7.50

Mango Matcha Smoothie

$7.50

Peach Matcha Smoothie

$7.50

Matcha Smoothie

Blended Original Matcha

$6.50

Blended Flavored Matcha

$7.30

Cones

Vanilla Cone

$3.00+

Chocolate Cone

$3.00+

Twist Cone

$3.00+

Dishes

Chocolate Dish

$3.00+

Vanilla Dish

$3.00+

Twist Dish

$3.00+

Fusions

Vanilla Fushion

Chocolate Fushion

$0.00+

Affogato

Affogato

$4.00+

Burritos

Vegan Burrito

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00

Muffins

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Toffee Muffin

$3.75

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.75

Oatmeal

PB Banana Oatmeal

$4.75

Fruit Melody Oatmeal

$4.75

Other Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Monster Cookies

$2.50

Brownie

$2.75

Rice Crispy

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Energy Bites

Vanilla Espresso Energy Bites

$4.25

Cranberry Pistachio Energy Bites

$4.25

Cherry Oat Energy Bites

$4.25

Steeped Coffee Bags

Regular Steeped Coffee Bag

$2.50

Decaf Steeped Coffee Bag

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Happiness

Location

15420 S 2nd St, Bennington, NE 68007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

