Cup and Saucer Cafe inc 3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd

portland, OR 97214

Scrambles

Outlaw

$12.00

Three egg scramble with chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, parsley, potatoes and jack cheese.

Migas

$12.00

Three egg scramble with chorizo, green chilies, corn, caramelized onions, and jack cheese. Topped with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa.

Superhero

$11.00

Seasoned tofu scramble with spinach, diced tomatoes, onions, roasted peppers, mushrooms and vegan cheese

Crackeld Omlette

$12.00

Three egg omelette with brie, caramelized honey and cracked pepper

Herblette

$10.00

Three egg omelette with tarragon, oregano, thyme, barely, and crackled pepper

Pancakes and French Toast

Junior Jacks

$5.00

2 pancakes about the size of a plate

French Toast

$4.00

Challah bread French toast

French toast (3 Slices)

$10.00

Gluten Free French Toast 1

$4.00

Gluten Free French toast 2

$7.00

Vivo French toast

$10.00

Sourdough toast with vegan batter

Kickin French

$12.00

2 slices of sourdough French toast topped with bacon bits, candied pecans, and drizzled with peanut butter

Yummy French Toast

$12.00

2 slices of French toast topped with berries, fruit and whipped cream

Chocalot

$12.00

2 slices of sourdough French toast smothered in Nutella, topped with fruit and whipped cream drizzled with chocolate

Benedicts

Ham Benedict

$13.00

English muffin topped with ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise

Florentine Benedict

$12.00

English muffin topped with spinach, grilled tomato, two poached eggs and hollandaise

Bacon Benedict

$12.00

Bacon, poached eggs on English muffin topped with hollandaise served with potatoes

Envy Benedict

$12.00

2 poached eggs on a bed of polenta, covered in holly

JJ Benedict

$13.00

Chorizo with green chilies, onions, on an English muffin topped with holly

Classics

Big Rig Burrito

$12.00

3 scrambled eggs, or tofu, jack cheese, chilis, red peppers, corn and choice of meat. Wrapped in flour tortilla and served with enchilada sauce, salsa and sour cream.

Biscuits and gravy

$9.00

Scratch biscuit topped with vegetarian sausage gravy and green onion

Oats and Milk

$6.00

The Classic

$12.00

The Maj

$12.00

The Squatch

$12.00

Jr Cristo

$12.00

Specials

Omlette

$12.00

Meats

Ham

$4.00

Black Forest ham

Bacon

$4.00

3 slices

Garden sausage

$4.00

Morning star garden sausage

Vegan sausage

$4.00

Beyond breakfast sausage, Vegan

Chicken Apple

$4.00

Breads

Biscuit 1

$3.00

Whole Wheat

$2.00

Sourdough

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Gluten Free toast

$2.00

Rye

$2.00

Sauces

Salsa

$1.00

house made salsa

Sour cream

$1.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Vegetarian Gravy

$3.00

Veg, Fruit and etc

Avocado

$2.00

House salad

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Applesauce

$4.00

Eggs

Scrambled

$2.00

Scrambled +2

$3.00

Over easy

$2.00

Over easy +2

$3.00

Over medium

$2.00

Over medium +2

$3.00

Over hard

$2.00

Over hard +2

$3.00

Poached

$2.00

Poached +2

$3.00

Tofu

$2.00

Sunny up

$2.00

Sunny up +2

$3.00

Over medium +3

$5.00

Kids

Junior Saucer

$6.75

Choice of pancake, Corn cake or French toast Scrambled egg or tofu Ham, Bacon or Garden sausage

Scrambled egg

$2.25

Scrambled egg with cheddar cheese

Ham

$2.00

Black Forest ham

Bacon

$2.00

Bacon

Garden Sausage

$2.00

Morning star garden sausage

Wheat toast

$1.00

Sourdough

$1.00

Fruit cup

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Wheat bread with melted cheddar cheese

Sautéed veggies

$2.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower and broccoli

Potatoes

$2.00

Home fries

Banana

$1.00

Yogurt

$2.00

Kids pancake

$3.00

Coffee and beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot coco

$4.00

Ghiradelli coco with whipped cream

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced tea with lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Small juice

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Chai

$3.00

Sunrise

$5.00

Alcohol

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Monopolowa vodka, house made Bloody Mary mix

Bloody Maria

$8.00

House Mary mix with El Jimador tequila

Santa Fe Mary

$8.00

House Mary mix with Crater lake hatch chili vodka

Greyhound

$7.00

Grapefruit and Monopolowa vodka

Screwdriver

$7.00

Monopolowa vodka and oj

Baileys and coffee

$7.00

Irish coffee

$7.00

Jameson whiskey with sugar and coffee topped with whipped cream

Drink special

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Tecate

$3.00

Incline Cider

$3.00

Deschutes Hazy IPA

$3.00

Red Beer

$5.00

Kids beverages

Milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Hot coco

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd, portland, OR 97214

Directions

