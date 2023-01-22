Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cup of Hope Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3236 Perry Highway

Sheakleyville, PA 16151

Order Again

Pay It Forward

$4.50

Hot Drinks

Latte

Latte

$3.30+

Daily Brew

$1.79+

Americanos

$2.80+

London Fog

$3.30+

Chai Tea

$3.30+

Hot Tea

$1.79+

Hot Cocoa

$3.30+

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.89

Iced Americanos

$3.10

Iced Latte

$3.95

Italian Refresher

$4.95

Whipped Coffee

$4.75

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.50

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

Coffee Cake Muffins

$2.50

Poppy Seed Muffin

$2.50

Scones

Raspberry W/ White Chocolate Scone

$2.50

Blueberry W/ Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.50

Orange Scone

$2.95

Cookies

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

M&M Cookie

$1.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Brownie Cookie

$1.50

Donuts

Bavarian Creme

$2.50

Creme Filled

$2.50

Glazed

$2.50

Peanut Butter Filled

$2.50

Raspberry Filled

$2.50

Baked Chocolate Donut

$2.50

Baked Blueberry Donut

$2.50

4 Pack

$8.00

Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.00

Turnovers

Apple Turnover

$2.50

Danish

Strawberry Danish

$2.50

Cheese Danish

$2.50

Bread

Loaf of Bread

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy a hot or cold cup of coffee!

3236 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville, PA 16151

Directions

