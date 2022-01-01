Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

326 Reviews

$$

4920 Roswell rd

Apt 14

Atlanta, GA 30339

Popular Items

Egg-Meat-Cheese Sandwich
Latte
Shaken Iced Bon Bon

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Americano

$3.00+

Cortado

$3.50

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Pour Over 12oz

$4.00

Espresso (Double)

$2.25

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Frozen Latte

$5.50

Shaken Iced Bon Bon

$5.00

Flat White (12 oz only)

$4.50

Coconut Cream Cold Brew

$5.50+

Tea Drinks

CHAI LATTE

$4.50+

MATCHA LATTE

$4.50+

Hot Tea Bag

$3.30

Tea Latte (12oz)

$3.75

Iced Tea (free refills)

$3.30+

Immunity Boost Tea

$5.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

London Fog Tea Latte (12oz)

$4.50

Oolong Maple Au Lait (12oz)

$4.50

BLACK ROSE ICED TEA LATTE

$5.25Out of stock

Seasonal/Milk

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$3.75

CHOCOLATE MILK, 16 ounces

$4.00

kids milk, 8oz (cortado cup)

$2.50
Blueberry Hibisuc Lemonade

Blueberry Hibisuc Lemonade

$5.00

Lavender Lemonade

$5.25

Caramel Apple Steamer

$5.00

12 Oz Cup Of Milk

$3.00

9oz Cup LEMONADE

$2.75

Juices

Orange Juice Bottle, Tropicana

$3.00

Simply Orange

Plain Lemonade, 16 ounces

$4.50

Freshly Squeezed OJ, 12 ounces

$6.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Soda

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$2.29

COKE ZERO

$2.29

Fingment KOMBUCHA

$5.25

Water/Sparkling

Fiji

$2.50Out of stock

Pellegrino

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50Out of stock

Liquid Death

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Bakery Items

Banana Muffin, GF

Banana Muffin, GF

$4.00

Bluberry Muffin

$4.00

Choc. Muff. G.F.

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Sweet Potato Biscuit

$5.00

Croissant

$4.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

CINNAMON ROLL (SEASONAL)

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Entrees

Egg and Root Hash

Egg and Root Hash

$14.00

Two eggs of choice, roasted root vegetable hash, bacon, kale pesto

Vegan Root Hash

$14.00

Quiche

$15.00

Gluten-free, Spinach and Feta Quiche, Almond Meal Crust, Served with Side Salad

Corn On Avocado Toast

Corn On Avocado Toast

$12.00

Sourdough bread, Fresh Avocado, charred corn and Cojita cheese garnish

Smoked Salmon & Eggs

Smoked Salmon & Eggs

$16.00

Smoked salmon on toast with scrambled egg cream cheese

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$17.00

Sweet Potato Biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, Pimento Cheese Grits

Build Your Own Omelet

$12.00

Choose 3 fillings, served with English Muffin, Butter and Jelly.

Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Egg-Meat-Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

PANCAKES

$5.00+
Cowboy Benedict

Cowboy Benedict

$17.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Corn Bread with Braised Bottom Round, 2 poached eggs, Guajillo Chili Hollandaise sauce

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$14.00Out of stock

condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish

Egg Shakshuka

$14.00

Pancake Combo

$15.00

Kids Pancake and Eggs

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$2.25

2 Eggs of Choice

$4.50

Fruit Cup ($4)

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Bacon

$4.50

Breakfast Greens

$4.50

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Root Vegetable Hash

$4.50

Sliced Avocado ($3)

$3.00

Toasts

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$4.50

Smoked Salmon Side ($8.25)

$8.25

Grilled Tomato ($2)

$2.00

Side Of Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Entrees

Entree Salad

Entree Salad

$12.00

Whole Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pick 2 Duo

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$9.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$7.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$7.00

Chicken Focaccia

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$8.00

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Soups

Veggy Soup CUP /12oz

$7.00

Veg Soup BOWL/16oz

$8.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Side Salad

$8.00

Potato Chips

$1.50

Kids

Kids Meal Fingers

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Classic Deli Salads

8 oz. Apricot Chicken Salad

$7.75

8 oz. Tuna Salad

$7.25

BAG OF COFFEE

$14.00

Snacks

Energy Balls

$4.00

Overnight Oats

$4.00

Chia Seed Pudding

$4.00

Tea Drinks

Hot Tea Bag

$3.30

12oz HOT Rahki's Chai

$4.00

16oz HOT Rakhi's Chai Latte

$4.75
16oz ICED Rakhi's Chai Latte

16oz ICED Rakhi's Chai Latte

$4.75

Matcha Latte 12oz Hot

$4.00
Matcha Latte 16oz

Matcha Latte 16oz

$4.75

Iced Tea (free refills)

$3.30+

Kids Milk

$2.00

London Fog Tea Latte (12oz)

$4.50

Speciality

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$3.75
DARK Hot Chocolate

DARK Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Juices

Orange Juice Bottle, Tropicana

$3.00

Simply Orange

Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.29

Mexican Sprite

$3.95

Water/Soda

Perrier (Green Bottle)

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee, A neighborhood breakfast and lunch café offering hand crafted foods and specialty coffee. We utilize fresh quality ingredients made by passionate people that care about your well-being.

4920 Roswell rd, Apt 14, Atlanta, GA 30339

