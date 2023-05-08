Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cupla Coffee - Salt Lake City 77 West 200 South, SLC

77 200 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Drinks

Coffee

Drip

$2.00+

Americano

$3.00+

8oz Cortado

$3.00

Latte

$3.50+

Flat White

$3.50+

Vanilla Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Lavender Latte

$4.25+

Butterscotch Latte

$4.25+

White Espresso Latte

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Choice of Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, or Strawberry

Test Coffee

$6.00+

Not Coffee

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Ginger Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50+

Watermelon Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Blackberry Basil Lemonade

$4.50+

Cupla Craze

$3.50+

Diet Coke, Coconut flavor & fresh lime

Cupla Crave

$3.50+

Dr.Pepper, vanilla & coconut flavor

Cupla Cream

$3.50+

Coke, vanilla, cherry, cream & whipped cream

16oz Bull-Juice #1

$5.50

Red Bull, OJ, Raspberry & Peach flavoring

16oz Bull-Juice #2

$5.50

Red Bull OJ, Guava flavoring & fresh Lime

12oz Han's Kombucha: Raspberry Rose

$5.50

12oz Han's Kombucha: Pineapple Cactus

$5.50

12oz Han's Kombucha: Ginger Hibiscus

$5.50

LImeaide

$3.50+

Tea

Pistachio Matcha

$5.00+

Powdered green tea. pistachio svrup & milk

Rosemary Honey Matcha

$5.00+

Powdered green tea, rosemary honey syrup & milk

House Chai

$5.50+

Rimini Powdered Chai, EO & milk

Turmeric Chai

$6.00+

Rimini powdered Chai, turmeric. EO & milk

Nothing

$4.50+

Lion's Mana Mushroom. beet powder. rose syrup & milk

16oz Cocoa Brew (french press)

$5.00

Cocoa Beans Brewed just like coffee! Cream & sugar?

Vanilla Barley Cup

$3.50+

Roasted powder barley, vanilla syrup & milk

Black Tea

$3.00+

Green Tea

$3.00+

Berry Herbal Tea

$3.00+

Chamomile Tea

$3.00+

Peppermint Tea

$3.00+

Food

Grab & Go Cups

Oatmeal

$5.50

Hot oats, berry compote, granola & milk

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Plain yogurt, berry compote & granola

Chia Pudding

$6.00

Chia seeds, coconut milk, splenda, vanilla & dried tropical fruit

Overnight Oats

$6.50

Oats, yogurt, milk, maple syrup, cinnamon served chilled with granola

Sharables

Soft Pretzels

$10.50

2 soft pretzels served with yellow and spicy dipping mustards

Taquito Dippers

$13.50

Beef taquito dippers served with a side os sour cream and salsa

BBQ Minis

$15.50

Beef sausage minis smothered in Kinder BBQ sauce and served with a side of baby carrots and celery

Cheese Platter

$19.50

Assorted gourmet cheese, crackers, olives & nuts

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast strips served with 2 dipping sauces of your choice

Bowls

Breakfast Bowl

$7.75

Choice of Hot Oats, Chia Puding or Plain Greek Yogurt, Topped with Berry Compote & Granola

Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

Quioa, sundried tomatos, greek olives, feta, guacamole, pickled onions

The Western Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, cubed grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, guacamole, tomato, cilantro, crispy corn strips, housemade made cilantro lime ranch on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.75

Romaine lettuce, cube grilled chicken, housemade bagel croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in a housemade caesar dressing

Apple Berry Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, slice apples, blueberries, candied almonds, muesli , tossed in our housemade vinaigrette

Eggs & Bagels

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Your choice of bagel toasted with 2oz of your choice of cream cheese

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Choice of bread toasted, fried egg, melty cheddar cheese, house aioli

SEC Sandwich

$11.00

Choice of bagel, sausage patty, fried gooey egg, white cheddar, apricot marmalade and spinach

BEC Sandwich

$11.00

Choice of bagel, crumbled bacon, fried gooey egg, cheddar cheese, maple glaze and greens

HEC Sandwich

$11.00

Choice of bagel, fried gooey egg, ham, cream cheese, jalapeno jelly and greens

Lox Everything Bagel

$13.50

Toasted everything bagel, plain cream cheese, smoked salmon, lemon zest, capers, pickled onions, mixed greens served open faced

Sausage Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, seasoned hashbrowns, scrambled egg, pork sausage, cheddar cheese, served with a side of salsa

Toast

Cali Toast

$8.00

Your choice of toast, mashed avocado, mixed greens, sliced tomato, salt, pepper, red pepper

Medi Toast

$8.00

Your choice of toast, hummus, cucumber, sliced tomato, pickled onions, feta, & red pepper

Salt & Pepper Toast

$6.00

Your choice of toast, olive oil,sliced tomato, salt & pepper

PB & J

$7.50

Your choice of toast, peanut butter, apricot jam, hemp hearts, Sea Salt & Agave Drizzle

NuttyMallow

$7.50

Your choice of toast, nuttella, granola, mini marshmallow & cocoa powder

Apple a Day

$7.50

Your choice of toast, brie, sliced apples, honey drizzle & cinnamon

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$10.50

Toasted Croissant, Juicy sliced ham, meltyn cheese served with your choice of pickles, baby carrots or organic corn chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.50

Toasted white bread, housemade zesty chicken salad, pickled onions, tomato, mixed greens served with your choice of pickles, baby carrots or organic corn chips

Hammy Sammy

$12.50

Toasted white bread, mayo, mustard, ham, cheddar chesse, tomato & greens served with your choice of pickles, baby carrots or organic corn chips

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Toasted white bread, mustard, pesto, melty cheddar cheese, tomato & spinach served withy your choice of pickles, baby carrots or organic corn chips

Cupla Cold Cut

$13.00

Toasted white bread, mayo, mustard, ham, bologna, salami, cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled onions & oregano served with your choice of pickles, baby carrots or organic corn chips

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

See you at The Cup!

Location

77 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

