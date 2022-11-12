Cuppa Tosa 418 N. Mayfair Rd

Cuppa Tosa imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cuppa Tosa

review star

No reviews yet

418 N. Mayfair Rd

Wauwatosa, WI 53045

Popular Items

Breakfast Panini
Boston Latte
Cafe Au Lait

Coffee Bar

Coffee Regular

$2.70+

Cream City Blend

Coffee Decaf

$2.70+

Cream City Decaf

Cafe Au Lait

$3.45+

1/2 Coffee, 1/2 Steamed Milk

Cold Brew

$3.45+

House Cold Brew served over ice

Cold Brew Milk & Honey

$3.95+

Cold Brew, Whole Milk, House Honey Simple Syrup served over ice

96 oz. Coffee Carafe

$19.99

96 oz. Box of Regular, Decaf or Cuppa Today. Serves 6-8 people. Includes cups, lids, stir sticks, half & half

96 oz. Hot Chocolate

$25.99

Serves 6-8 people Includes cups, lids and marshmallows

Espresso Bar

Cappuccino

$4.20

Double Shot Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam

Con Panna

$3.45

Double espresso topped with whip cream

Cortado

$3.70

Double Espresso with 2 oz. of steamed milk

Espresso

$2.95

Double shot of espresso

Espresso Macchiato

$3.70

Double shot of Espresso with a dollop of foam

Flat White

$3.70

Double Espresso topped with a thin layer of micro foam

Americano

$3.20+

Double espresso, water

Cafe Breve

$4.95+

Double espresso, steamed half & half

Latte

$4.20+

Double espresso, steamed milk touch of foam.

Macchiato Latte

$4.20+

Steamed milk, dollop of foam, double espresso

Mocha

$4.95+

Double espresso, steamed milk, choice of white, dark or zebra chocolate, whip cream, chocolate drizzle

Red Eye

$3.45+

Double espresso and brewed coffee

House Specialty

Boston Latte

$4.95+

Double espresso, house made honey syrup, steamed milk, touch of foam

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.95+

Caramel syrup, steamed milk, espresso and caramel sauce drizzle

Classic Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Double espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk, touch of foam

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

$4.95+

Double espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate & raspberry syrup, whip cream, white chocolate drizzle

Other Beverage

Milk 12 oz.

$1.50

Soda

$1.75

Your Choice of Coke Product

Bottle Water

$1.75

16oz Bottle of Dasani

Tropicana OJ

$1.75

Tea & Sweet

Chai Latte

$4.45+

Chai concentrate, & steamed milk

Chai Vanilla-Almond Latte

$5.20+

Chai concentrate, vanilla syrup,& steamed almond milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.70+

Steamed milk, chocolate syrup, cocoa powder, whipped cream, & chocolate drizzle

Iced Tea

$3.20+Out of stock

London Fog

$4.70+

Rishi Earl Grey, steamed milk, & vanilla syrup

Matcha Latte

$4.70+

Organic matcha, & steamed milk

Rishi Hot Tea

$3.20

16 oz. Only. Turmeric-Ginger, Jasmine, Matcha Super Green, Peppermint, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Strawberry Tulsi, & Chamomile Medley

Smoothie

$5.20+

Strawberry Banana, or Four Berry Topped with Whipped Cream

Steamer

$3.70+

Steamed Milk, & Choice of Syrup

Bakery & Dessert

4" Cheesecake

$6.50

Almond Horn

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Persian

$3.50

Brownies

$4.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Cherry Turnover

$3.75

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Energy Bars

$2.00

Muffins

$3.50

Peanut Square

$3.50

Strawberry Bear Claw

$3.50

Tira Mi Su

$5.00

Breakfast

Bagel

$3.00

Choice of Cinnamon-Raisin, Everything, Asiago Cheese or Plain; toasted served with choice of cream cheese, peanut butter & jelly or butter

Breakfast Panini

$8.50

2 Large Scrambled Eggs, Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Pork Sausage Patty, Your Choice of Bagel

Egg Bite

$5.00

2 Scrambled Eggs, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Side of Salsa

Egg & Cheddar

$5.00

Two Large Scrambled Eggs, Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Choice of Large English Muffin or Plain Wrap Add Ham, Bacon, or Pork Sausage Patty 1.00 Croissant or Bagel of Choice 1.25

Egg, Cheddar & Bacon

$6.50

Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Egg, Cheddar & Ham

$6.50

Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Ham

Egg, Cheddar & Sausage

$6.50

Scrambled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Breakfast Sausage

Spinach & Feta Panni

$8.00

2 Large Eggs, Fresh Spinach, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Your Choice of Bagel

Toast

$1.50

Pancake

Out of stock

Salads

Chickpea Avocado Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Chickpea, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with Roll & Butter

Cobb Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Avocado. Served with Roll & Butter Choice of French, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Avocado Ranch Dressing

Chef Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg. Dressing Option: .French, Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Avocado Ranch, Blue Cheese. Served with Roll & Butter

Panini Sandwiches

Caprese Panini

$10.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Pesto Aioli on Sourdough Bread. Served with Chips

Chicken Bacon Avocado Panini

$10.50

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Whole Wheat Bread. Served with Chips

Panini Club

$10.50

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Chipotle Mayo, Sourdough Bread. Served with Chips

Wrap Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Mixed Greens, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Plain Wrap. Side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Served with Chips

Hummus & Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Roasted Garlic Hummus, Spinach, Red Onion, Cucumber, Shredded Carrot, Roasted Bell Peppers, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Gralc Herb Wrap. Served with Chips

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta Vinaigrette, Garlic-Herb Wrap. Served with Chips

Sides

Avocado

$1.00

Ham

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage Patty

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00Out of stock

Chips

$1.00

Soups

Cream Of Chicken Wild Rice

$4.50+Out of stock

Drink Specials

CHAI-DER

$4.25+

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha

$5.20+

White Chocolate & Peppermint Syrups, Espresso, Milk, Whip Cream & Crushed Peppermint Candy

Pies

Pecan Pie

$14.00

Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

Lemon Meringue

$14.00

Banana Cream

$14.00

Coconut Cream

$14.00

French Silk

$14.00

Cherry Pie

$14.00

Apple Pie

$14.00

Single Bomb

Large 3" Round Hot Cocoa Bomb filled with flavored cocoa mixes and loaded with marshmallows *((Chai & Apple Cider: No Marshmallows). Use 1 to 1 1/2 cups hot Milk of choice or water, stir and enjoy. $3 from Every Bomb Sold Thru Christmas to Benefit The MACC Fund

Caramel Macchiato

$8.00

Caramel Salted

$8.00

Dark Chocolate

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Mint (Andies Candies)

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Peppermint

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$8.00

Milk Chocolate

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Peppermint

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Smore

$8.00

White Chocolate

$8.00

White Chocolate Chai

$8.00

White Chocolate Peppermint

$8.00

Triple Bomb

Triple Bomb

$21.00

Retail

Stone Creek Coffee

$17.00Out of stock

Columbia. Light Roast This coffee will jolt your soul and shake your bones with its intense juicy essence.

Gift Card

$5.00

Tumbler

$19.99

Catering

Wrap/Sandwich

$13.00

Cookie

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned craft coffee shop located on the NE corner of Hwy 100 & Bluemound Rd. Featuring a craft espresso bar, light breakfast sandwiches, lunch paninis, soups and salads. Dine In and Curbside Pick Up available.

Location

418 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53045

Directions

Gallery
Cuppa Tosa image

Map
