Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cuppa Tosa 418 N. Mayfair Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned craft coffee shop located on the NE corner of Hwy 100 & Bluemound Rd. Featuring a craft espresso bar, light breakfast sandwiches, lunch paninis, soups and salads. Dine In and Curbside Pick Up available.
Location
418 N. Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53045
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
4.8 • 215
135 East National Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53204
View restaurant