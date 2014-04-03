Cuppys Best Soulful Bistro 1030 Ecorse Rd

Main picView gallery

Cuppys Best Soulful Bistro

2469 Washtenaw Avenue

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Popular Items

Macaroni & Cheese
3pc. Fried Chicken Dinner Combo (Fried)
Wing Combo #1 (Fried)

Start Ups

Angel Eggs

$4.99

Fried Corn on Cob

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Fried Chicken Nuggets w/ Dipping Sauce

$6.99

Catfish Nuggets

$6.99

Fried Okra

$6.99

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99

Fried Green Tomatos (seasonal)

$7.99

Cuppy's Supreme Sampler

$23.99

Choice of any start ups (total of 4)

Salad & Soups

Side Garden Salad

$3.99

Cuppy's Creole Classic Gumbo

$7.99

Delicious Navy Bean Soup (Bowl)

$6.99

Cuppy's Soup of the Day (Cup)

$4.99

Large Salad with Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Large Salad with Grilled Salmon

$13.99

Beef Dinners

Cuppy's BBQ Meatloaf

$14.99

w/ mashed potatoes, gravy, & green beans.

Soulful Spaghetti Plate

$14.99

w/ garden salad & corn on the cob.

New York Strip Steak (8-10oz)

$16.99

w/ mac & cheese & collard greens

Meaty Short Ribs w/ Brown Gravy

$23.99

w/ rice (gravy) & candied yams.

Smoked Beef Ribs (1/2) Rack

$19.99

w/ baked beans & potato salad.

Smoked Beef Ribs Whole Rack

$38.99

w/ baked beans & potato salad.

Chicken Dinners

Wing Combo #1 (Fried)

$14.49

4 wings seasoned with mac and cheese & collard greens

Wing Combo #2 (Baked)

$14.99

4 wings golden baked marianted in our special dressings.

3pc. Fried Chicken Dinner Combo (Fried)

$15.99

Choice of white meat with mac & cheese and collard greens.

3pc. Baked & Marinated Chicken Dinner Combo

$15.99

choice of white meat with candied yams & savory cabbage.

Cuppy's Combination Platters

(5pc) Shrimp & (4pc) Wing Platter

$23.99

Seasoned & fried to perceftion w, mac & cheese & collard greens

(2pc) Fish & (4pc) Wing Platter

$23.99

Fish of your choice, w/ collard greens & candied yams.

(5pc) Jumbo Shrimp & (2pc) Fish

$23.99

Fish of your choice, w/ coleslaw & french fries.

Soulful Surf N' Turf

$23.99

8-10oz centercut steak, & 4 jumbo shrimp, w/ mashed potatoes, gravy & baked beans.

Lamb Platter

$29.99

4 french cut lamb chops grilled to perfection, w/ mashed potatoes gravy & savory cabbage.

The Presidential Obama Platter

$39.99

1/2 Fried Chicken, 1/2 rack of ribs, 1Lg. mac & cheese, 1Lg. collard greens, 1Lg. candied yams, & 1Lg. Cornbread.

Cuppy's Supreme Combo Platter

$49.99

4 wings, 4 shrimp, 2pc of Fish, 1

Seafood Dinners

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Grilled salmon over a bed of rice pilaf w/ pasta salad & yams

Whiting Fillets

$13.99

(2) seasoned fillets, fried to perfection w/ F.F. & coleslaw.

Catfish Fillets

$16.49

(2) seasoned fillets, fried to perfection w/ spaghetti & coleslaw.

Orange Poughy Fillets

$16.99

(3) seasoned fillets to perfection w/ mac & cheese & B.B. w/ C.B.

Salmon Fillet

$17.99

Grilled or Fried w/ black eyed peas/ over rice & cabbage w/ C.B.

Jumbo Shrimp (5pc.)

$14.99

Golden fried to perfection w/ seafoood pasta salad & mac and cheese w/ C.B.

Jumbo Shrimp (8pc.)

$18.99

Golden fried to perfection w/ seafoood pasta salad & mac and cheese w/ C.B.

Perch Dinner

$14.99

Turkey Dinners

Fried Turkey Chops

$15.99Out of stock

2- 6g Turkey chops season & friend to perfection w/ cornbread dressing (gravy) & black eyed peas w/ C.B.

Smothered Turkey Chops

$17.99Out of stock

2 - 6g Turkey chops smothered in brown gravy, white rice & green beans w/ C.B.

Grilled Turkey Chops

$16.79Out of stock

2- 6g Turkey chops grilled & marinated in "Cuppy's Special Sauce" w/ baked beans & coleslaw w/ C.B.

Cuppy's Sandwiches

Smoked Beef Sausage

$6.99

100% beef sausage w/ ketchup

Cuppy's Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/2 pound of fresh ground beef with cheese, ketchup, mustard, on a toasted bun.

Cuppy's "The Works" Burger

$8.99

1/2 pound of fresh ground with cheese, mustard, lettuce, tomato,& pickle on a toasted bun.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$7.99

Breaded and seasoned to perfection cheese, house made aioli, lettuce on a toasted bun

Cuppy's Catfish Po' Boy

$7.99

6oz fillet, fried to perfection with lettuce, tomato & our housemade remoulade sauce in a buttery toasted french roll.

Cuppy's Special "Soul" Steak on a Roll

$8.99

100% seasoned beef grilled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, wrapped in tortilla shell & fried to perfection.

Cuppy's Soulful CheeseSteak Hoagie

$8.99

100% seasoned beef, cheese grilled oniions, with peppers, mushrooms, on a toasted philly roll.

Chopped Beef Brisket

$9.99

A heavy serving of smoked beef, lathered in our housemade sweet & spicy BBQ sauce. Topped with a dab of coleslaw on a toasted bun.

Cuppy's "Special" Vegeterian Soul-Roll

$9.99

Your choice of 3 sides, wrapped in tortilla shell and deep fried to perfection.

Cuppy's Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.99

6oz shrimp, fried to perfection with lettuce, tomato & our house-made remoulade sauce in a buttery toasted french roll.

Catfish Sandwich

$8.99

Perch Sandwich

$8.99

Whiting Sandiwch

$8.99

Cuppy's Soulful Vegetarian

Black Bean Burger

$9.99

w/ french fries

Vegan Itailan Sausage

$9.99

w/ french fried, frilled w. sauteed veggies

Vegan Steak Hoagie

$11.99

w/ french fries

Cuppy's Phenomenal Vegan Catfish Dinner

$15.99

w/ coleslaw & baked beans

Cuppy's Vegan BBQ Meatloaf

$15.99

w/ mashed potatoes, greens & cornbread

Veggie Soul Roll

$9.99

w/ cornbread

Veggie Platter

$14.99

w/ 4 sides of your choice & cornbread

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.49Out of stock

Deliciously Unique Bean Pie

$6.49

Pound Cake

$6.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$6.49

Peach Cobbler

$6.49

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mt Dew

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Orange Crush

$2.49

Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Cuppy's Kool-aid

$2.49

Milkshakes

$4.49Out of stock

Milk

$4.49

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.49

Individual Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00+

Black Eyed Peas

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Pinto Beans

$4.00+

Cabbage

$4.00+

Fried Okra

$4.00+

Corn on the Cob (1)

$4.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.00+

Pasta Salad

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Coleslaw

$4.00+

Rice

Rice w/gravy

Premium Sides

Candied Yams

$4.50+

Collard Greens

$4.50+

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$4.50+

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.50+

Pasta Salad w/ Seafood

$4.50+Out of stock

Cornbread Dressing

$4.50+Out of stock

The Lil One's Lunch/Dinner

Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$5.99

w/ french fries

Kids Cheeseburger& French Fries

$5.99

w/ french fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Mac Cheese/ Cornbread

$6.99

w/ mac and cheese & cornbread

Kids Catfish Nuggets & Green Beans /Cornbread

$6.99

w/ green beans & cornbread

Kids Spaghetti & Coleslaw w/Cornbread

$6.99

w/ coleslaw & cornbread

Add Ons

Ranch

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

White Bread

Wheat Bread

Corn Bread

A La' Carte

1 Chicken Wing

$1.50

1 Chicken Thigh

$2.50

1 Chicken Leg

$2.00

1 Chicken Breast

$4.00

1 Turkey Chop

$4.50

1 Whiting Fillet

$4.00

1 Perch Fillet

$4.50

1 Orange Roughy Fillet

$5.00

1 Catfish Fillet

$4.50

1 Salmon Fillet

$12.99

1 Shrimp

$2.00

1 Meatloaf

$8.00

1 Steak Strip

$12.99

1 Serving of Short Ribs (2 Flanks)

$16.99

1 Rib Bone

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you have a Blessed Day!! Now Hiring all positions

Location

2469 Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Directions

