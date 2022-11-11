Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cups in St Dominics

969 Lakeland Dr.

Jackson, MS 39216

Popular Items

Blondie
Blondie Latte
Brewed Coffee

Coffee based

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee in a variety of roasts, blends and flavors.
Blondie

Blondie

$4.00+

Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.

Brunette

Brunette

$3.75+

Café au lait flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut; topped with whipped cream.

Café au lait

Café au lait

$3.25+

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.

Capitol Street Caramel

Capitol Street Caramel

$3.75+

Café au lait flavored with caramel & topped with whipped cream.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Cold brewed Cups coffee. We brew these cold over many hours to bring out the smooth delicious flavors of our coffees.

Diablo

Diablo

$4.00+

Café au lait flavored with Ghirardelli chocolate & topped with whipped cream.

MS Honey Cold Brew

$4.75+

Salted Blondie AuLait

$4.25+
Turtle

Turtle

$3.75+

Café au lait flavored with caramel and chocolate; topped with whipped cream.

Espresso

A selection of drinks made with Cups' custom blended and locally roasted house espresso.
Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Cups' espresso with hot water: all the richness of Cups' espresso blend in a milder option.

Blondie Latte

Blondie Latte

$4.50+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Breve

Breve

$4.25+

Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.

Brunette Latte

Brunette Latte

$4.25+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Topped with whipped cream.

Capitol Street Caramel Latte

Capitol Street Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel. Topped with whipped cream.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.

Caramel "Macchiato"

Caramel "Macchiato"

$4.50+

The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.

Con Panna

Con Panna

$2.75+

Cups' espresso shots topped with whipped cream.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Cups' custom blended and locally roasted house espresso.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Salted Blondie Latte

$4.75+
Turtle Latte

Turtle Latte

$4.25+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Lotus Energy

Other flavor combo

$6.00+

Morticia Addams

$6.00+

Lotus tea flavored with strawberry, coconut and watermelon. Topped with grenadine.

Candy Man

$7.00+

Lotus tea flavored with passionfruit and strawberry. Topped with Nerds.

Beetlejuice

$8.00+

Lotus tea flavored with toasted marshmallow, strawberry and blue raspberry. Tumbled with blueberry bobas.

Polyjuice Potion

$8.00+

Lotus tea flavored with white peach and blood orange. Tumbled with blueberry bobas.

Hocus Pocus

$6.00+

Lotus tea flavored with grapefruit, dragonfruit and lime

Frankenstein

$6.00+

Lotus tea flavored with lemon, lime and green apple

Frappes

Blondie Frappe

Blondie Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.

Brunette Frappe

Brunette Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Made with espresso, milk or water.

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel & made with espresso, milk or water.

Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

$4.00+

Blended chai tea concentrate based drink.

Flavor Frappe

Flavor Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with your favorite syrup, and made with espresso, milk or water.

Latte Frappe

Latte Frappe

$4.00+

Frozen coffee based drink made with espresso, milk or water.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with dark or white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.

Oreo Frappe

Oreo Frappe

$5.00+

The classic summer Oreo Frappe blended with your choice of milk or Cups’ Espresso.

Protein Shake

Protein Shake

$4.75+

Cupcake flavored protein frappe with 20g of protein per scoop and topped with sprinkles

Turtle Frappe

Turtle Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with vanilla made with espresso, milk or water.

Tea

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75+

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea served hot or over ice and steeped with milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50+

Loose leaf tea made prepared from the cured leaves of the tea plant. Served hot or over ice

Non-Coffee Drinks

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

Fruit smoothie made with 100% delicious crushed fruit and your choice of yogurt, milk or milk alternatives

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Classic hot chocolate made with Ghirardelli powdered chocolate

Refreshers

Refreshers

$3.75+

Natural Energy Drink crafted from fruit juice, pure cane sugar and Stevia; lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract.

Milk

$2.50+

Yum, milk :)

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00+

Refreshing, creamy sparkling flavored soda with your choice of flavor and half and half.

Spritzer

$3.50+

Refreshing sparkling beverage made with club soda or ginger ale and your choice of flavor

Steamer

$4.00+

Steamed milk flavored with your choice of delicious flavors

Seasonal Drinks

Butterscotch white mocha

$4.75+

Almond & chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.

Christmas cookie latte

$4.75+

A delicious combo of huckleberry and white chocolate!

Frozen Peach Lemonade

$4.75+
Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Cups latte flavored with lavender syrup from Pink House Alchemy

Mocha Chip Frappe

$4.75+
Oreo Frappe

Oreo Frappe

$5.00+

The classic summer Oreo Frappe blended with your choice of milk or Cups’ Espresso.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Seasonal au lait

$4.25+

Seasonal Cold Brew

$4.75+

Seasonal frappe

$4.75+

Seasonal Latte

$4.75+
Snickerdoodle Latte

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.75+

A Christmastime favorite: cinnamon and white chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.

Triple Chocolate Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Pastries

Banana Bread

$3.75

Banana nut muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Muffins

$4.50

Blueberry scones

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate chip cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.75Out of stock

Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.75

White choc raspberry scone

$3.75

Yes Bar

$3.75

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50

Party Bread

$3.75

Peanut Butter Persuasion Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Cake Pops

$3.50

Halloween Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Snacks

Almond biscotti

$3.25

Candied keto walnuts

$12.99

Espresso almonds

$6.50

Maple bourbon almonds

$6.50

Oatmeal

$4.50
Parfait

Parfait

$5.50

Fruit and vanilla yogurt with granola sprinkled throughout.

Gingerbread Biscotti

$3.25

Pretzels

$4.99Out of stock

Pickles

$2.99

Rice Crispie

$5.00Out of stock

Stroopwaffle

$2.25

Single Origin Beans

Brazil Fazenda da Lagoa

Brazil Fazenda da Lagoa

$6.00+

Locally roasted Brazilian coffee. Tasting notes: lime & cocoa with a clean finish

Colombia Supremo

Colombia Supremo

$6.50+

Locally roasted Colombian coffee. Tasting notes: Wildflower honey, pecan and a light mellow finish.

Costa Rica Tarrazu

Costa Rica Tarrazu

$6.50+

Locally roasted Costa Rican coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood, sweet lemon

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$6.50+

Locally roasted Ethiopian coffee. Tasting notes: Chocolate covered cherry, buttery & rich sweet cream.

Guatemala Oriflama

Guatemala Oriflama

$6.00+

Locally roasted Rain Forest Alliance Certified Guatemalan coffee. Tasting notes: chocolate, lemon & sweet blackberry.

Mexico Chiapas Turquesa

Mexico Chiapas Turquesa

$6.00+

Locally roasted Mexican coffee. Tasting notes: Pepper, clove, red wine

Sumatra Lintong

Sumatra Lintong

$6.50+

Locally roasted Sumatran coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood & dark pecan

Darker Blend Beans

After Hours Blend

After Hours Blend

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Ethiopia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: lemon peel, pipe tobacco, deep

Captain Gabriel's Blend

Captain Gabriel's Blend

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Brazil, Costa Rica and Guatemala. Tasting notes: raw sugar, taoasted almond, orange zest, dry finish.

Cups' House Espresso

Cups' House Espresso

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Africa, Indonesia and the Americas. Tasting notes: semisweet chocolate nougat, velvet orange zest.

French Roast

French Roast

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia and Sumatra. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.

Turkish Roast

Turkish Roast

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: mellow, complex spices.

Flavored Coffee Beans

Blueberry Cinnamon

Blueberry Cinnamon

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Chocolate Hazelnut

Chocolate Hazelnut

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Southern Pecan

Southern Pecan

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

White Russian

White Russian

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Decaf Beans

Decaf Colombia

Decaf Colombia

$6.50+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Colombia beans. Tasting notes: Earthy body, whisp of smoke.

Decaf French Roast

Decaf French Roast

$6.50+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated French Roast coffee. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.

Decaf Snickerdoodle

Decaf Snickerdoodle

$6.75+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Snickerdoodle coffee. Tasting notes: brown sugar & cinnamon cookie

Decaf Flavor

Decaf Flavor

$6.75+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.

Decaf Seasonal

Decaf Seasonal

$6.75+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.

Limited Beans

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$6.50+Out of stock

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Breakfast High Five

Breakfast High Five

$6.50+Out of stock

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Ethiopia & Mexico. Tasting notes: toasted almond, dried raspberry & cocoa.

Pumpkin Cream

$6.50+Out of stock

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Vermont Maple Nut

$6.50+Out of stock

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Irish Cream

Irish Cream

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Macadamia Nut

Macadamia Nut

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Almond Biscotti

Almond Biscotti

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Papua New Guinea.

Cup O' Espresso Cubes

Cup O' Espresso Cubes

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

Location

969 Lakeland Dr., Jackson, MS 39216

Directions

Gallery
Cups image
Cups image
Cups image

