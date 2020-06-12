Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curated F&B Leucadia

review star

No reviews yet

542 N coast hwy

Encinitas, CA 92024

Order Again

Starters

Cauliflower Ceviche

$10.00

lime marinated cauliflower, pico de gallo, avocado mousse, crispy plantain chips (GF, Vegan)

Cuban "Cigars"

$12.00

barbacoa lamb, avocado mousse, radish, cotija

Fried Onions & Squash

$10.00

a crispy nest of yellow onion, and green zucchini with house made “old bay” aioli (GF, Vegetarian)

Cured Salmon

$13.00

ora king salmon, herbed cream cheese, caper relish, house everything spiced crackers (can be GF)

Roasted Carrot Hummus

$11.00

seasonal vegetables, house corn chips, toasted pine nuts, house green “sriracha” (GF, Vegan)

Grilled Peaches & Burrata

$14.00

aged rum vinagrette, arugula, mint, spiced walnuts (GF, Vegetarian)

Harvest Salad

$11.00

purple kale, butternut squash, pomegranate seeds, crispy garbanzo, white cucumber, pomegranate vinaigrette (GF, Vegan)

Pacific Fried Oysters

$14.00

jumbo pacific oyster, tartar, citrus zest, pickled onion

Mains

Prime NY Strip Loin

$28.00

grass fed beef, shaved brussels sprouts, brown butter sweet potato, pepita chimichurri, pepita cognac demi glace (GF)

Mushroom "Short Ribs"

$24.00

piquillo pepper purée, street corn, chickpea aioli, pickled baby corn, cashew cotija cheese (GF, Vegan)

Double Cheeseburger

$16.00

grass fed beef, aged cheddar, house “Curated Sauce”, caramelized onion, lettuce, pretzel bun, house cut chips gluten free bun & vegan substitute available

Scallops

$25.00

Fresh scallops, hoja santa, charred broccolini, whole grain mustard, seared oyster mushrooms, vadouvan reduction (GF)

The "Cure" Burger

$16.00

House made veg patty, avocado, smoked chile aioli

Sweet Treats

Fig Blondie

$8.00

fresh figs, salted whip cream, caramel, mint (Vegetarian)

Chocolate Custard

$10.00

Sides

Side House Chips (GF, VG)

$5.00

Side of Our House Cut Thick Fries, Choice of Dipping Sauce (GF)

Side Sautéed Fresh Veggies (GF)

$5.00

Side of Fresh Sautéed Seasonal Veggies (GF)

Side Fall Salad

$5.00

Side Portion of Our Fall Salad (GF, Vegan)

Side Cool Ranch Chips (GF, VG)

$5.00

To-Go Wine

BTL Verichon & Clerc Sparkling

$44.00

BTL Pol Clément Sparkling Rosé

$44.00

BTL CRU UnOaked Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Di Bruno Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Curran Grenache Blanc

$52.00

BTL Vina Robles Cab

$52.00

BTL Complicated Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Morgan Cote Du Crow's GST

$52.00

BTL Fallbrook Vineyards BDX

$60.00

To-Go Cocktails

Garden Grove To-Go

$14.00

Gluten Free Vodka, Mint Bell Pepper Syrup, Soda

Tequila Traveler To-Go

$14.00

Tequila, Aloe Liq., Lemon, Honey

Mask Order`To-Go

$14.00

Silver and Barrel Aged Rum, Lime, Orgeat, Falernum, Amaro

Drew Huckle-Berrymore To-Go

$14.00

Gin, Huckleberries, Lemon, Sugar, Blackstrap Bitters

Cantaloupe Spritzer To-Go

$14.00

Cantaloupe, Aperol, French Sparkling Wine

House Punch To-Go

$14.00

Bourbon, Black Tea, Lemon, Citrus Sugar

Carruth Cellars

Carruth Cellars Pairing (11-15-2020)

$95.00

Exclusive wine pairing and prix-fixe menu with Adam Carruth and Chef Alec Vasquez. The menu will include 5 courses paired with 4 wines and a digestif. Celebrate this local vintner by treating yourself to an incredibly Curated dining experience.

Savor Leucadia

Savor Prix-Fixe Experience (12-6-2020)

$69.00

Savor Leucadia 101 presents a Curated gastronomic collaboration! Five course guided tour of Leucadia’s newest dining spot. Price includes donation to Leucadia 101. Alcohol sold separately. Will be a truly exceptional affair.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
YOU MUST ORDER FOOD WITH THE DRINKS.

Website

Location

542 N coast hwy, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

