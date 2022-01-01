Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curate Kitchen

151 Reviews

$$$

120 West River Street

Dixon, IL 61021

Order Again

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
Latte
Quiche Bacon & Brie

Coffee Bar

Handmade coffee and espresso drinks. Partnering with Intelligentsia Coffee

Cup of Water

DRINK SPECIALS

$4.50+

Tumbler Refill

$1.00

Coffee

$1.50+

Iced Coffee/Cold Brew

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Latte - Vanilla

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.25+

Mocha - Peppermint

$3.75+

Mocha - White Chocolate

$4.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Black Eye

$4.25+

Coffee with 2 shots of espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Cafe Breve

$3.75+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Chai Latte - Tumeric

$3.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.15+

Espresso Double Shot

$2.50

2 long shots of espresso

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Made with Steamed Milk

Hot Tea

$2.15+

Your selection from Steep by Bigelow Organic Teas

Iced Tea

$2.15+

Arnold Palmer

$2.15+

London Fog

$3.25+

Earl Grey Tea steeped in milk with vanilla flavoring.

Macciato

$3.25

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Red Eye

$3.50+

Coffee with a shot of espresso

Steamer

$2.00+

96oz Traveler Box - Regular

$18.00

Includes 8 cups & lids with assorted creamers and sugars. 30 min lead time required

Frozen Fun Stuff

Smoothie: Fruit Juices, Greek Yogurt & Frozen Fruit Freshie: Fruit Juices, Frozen Fruit Dairy Free: Fruit Juice, Silk Soy Yogurt, Frozen Fruit Add Ons: Protein Powder, Super Food Powder, Chia Seeds

Smoothie

$5.95

Freshie

$5.95

Frappe

Frappe
$5.45

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water, Juice & Milk

Bottled Water

$1.00

Perrier

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Milk - Chocolate

$2.50

Milk - White

$2.50

Water Joe (Caffinated Water)

$3.00

Sweet & Savory

Muffins & Tarts

Fresh Made at Curate

Savory

$3.50

Plain Bagel or English Muffin with your choice of spread

Energy Bites

Raspberry Peanut Butter

$2.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.75

Cupcake Quiche

Quiche Veggie

$5.00

Eggs, milk, sauteed onion, roasted red pepper, spinach and shredded potatoes No changes can be made to this item.

Quiche Bacon & Brie

$4.50

Quiche Southwest

Quiche Southwest
$4.50

Yogurt & Oatmeal

Oatmeal Cup

$4.50

Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free Oatmeal 4 Flavors

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Assorted Fruits, Gluten Free Granola, Honey

Gogurt

$0.75

Other Fun Stuff

Tater Tots

$1.75

Side Bacon

$3.00

Breakfast Sides

Tater Tots

$1.75

Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Bacon (3 slices)

$3.00

Eggs (2)

$3.00

Toast-Gluten Free

$1.75

Toast-Sourdough

$1.75

Toast-Wheat Berry

$1.75

English Muffin (GF)

$3.50

Salsa

$0.50

Side Salad

$1.75

Drink Tumblers

2 in 1 Hot/Cold Tumbler

$20.00Out of stock
Hot Travel Tumbler

Hot Travel Tumbler
$12.00

18oz Thermal Tumbler

Cold Travel Tumbler

$12.00

Coffee Mug

$8.00

Coffee Beans

12oz Whole Bean Coffee

House Blend

House Blend
$15.00

Black Cat Expresso

$15.00

El Gato Blemd

$15.00

Dark Roast

Dark Roast
$15.00

Milk, Chai Syrup & Sauces

Monin Syrup

Monin Sauce

Milk

Chai

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Curate Kitchen is a dual- concept establishment. We are both a coffee café and full service breakfast & lunch restaurant. At Curate Kitchen our goal is to create unique and tasty meals focusing on “Mindful Eating". Our dishes are prepared with as many fresh, unprocessed ingredients as possible and designed to have you leave feeling full and energized to take on your day. Beverages and quick-service items are available all day and can be enjoyed on the go in our drive thru. If you have the time, take a seat on the couch or pull up a bean bag chair, open up your laptop and join us in our lounge overlooking the beautiful Rock River.

Website

Location

120 West River Street, Dixon, IL 61021

Directions

