Curb Side Bistro - Midland 607 North Colorado Street

Sliders

Sliders

Single Slider NO FRIES

$5.50

Mix And Match

$13.50

A mic and match of any slider on our menu

Tenant Borracho

$13.50

Hot Chick

$11.50

Bacon Bomb

$11.50

The bacon is inside the patty

The Califas

$11.50

El Jefe

$11.50

Swine Slider

$10.50

Bad Mamma Jamma

$12.50

Motherclucker

$10.50

Homer Simpson

$11.50

The O.G

$10.50

All beef slider,cheese,lettuce,tomato,pickles ,ranch

Fries

1/2 Swine Fries

$9.20

1/2 Buffalo Fries

$9.20

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

French Fries

$5.50

Buffalo Fries

$12.50

Swine Fries

$13.50

Split Decision

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meal One Beef & Cheese Slider

$7.50

Kids Meal 3 Chicken Tender

$8.50

Kids Meal Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Sandwiches

Baby Got Mac Griller

$10.50

Swine Devine Toaster

$10.50

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Desserts

Funfettti Fritters

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Wings

8 Traditional w/ Fries

$18.50

8 Boneless w/ Fries

$18.50

12 Traditional w/ Fries

$20.50

12 Boneless w/ Fries

$20.50

8 Traditional Wings

$13.50

8 Boneless Wings

$13.50

12 Traditional Wings

$15.50

12 Boneless Wings

$15.50

Appetizer

Corn Fritters

$6.50

Sides

Side of Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Scoop of El Jefe Mix

$1.50

2oz Ranch Cup on Side

$0.50

2oz Buffalo Sauce Cup on Side

$0.50

2oz BBQ Sauce on Side

$0.50

2oz Spicy Ketchup on Side

$0.50

Single Chicken Tender on Side

$2.50

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Pinnacle Whipped Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$8.50

Well Vodka

$6.00

WS Cucumber

$8.00

WS Prickly Pear

$8.00

WS Watermelon

$8.00

Gin

Blue Whale Gin

$8.00

Henderick’s

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Jack Daniel’s

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyer's Dark Rum

$8.00

Well Coconut Rum

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Liqueur/Misc

Bailey’s

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

DeKeuyper Watermelon

$6.00

DeKuyper Blue Curacao

$6.00

DeKuyper Melon

$6.00

DeKuyper Razzmatazz

$6.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tuaca

$8.50

Cognac

Courvoiseir

$10.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Small (16oz)

$2.00

Medium (20oz)

$3.00

Large (32 oz)

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:11 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:11 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:11 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:11 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:11 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

607 North Colorado Street, Midland, TX 79701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

