Curbs

119 A Racetrack Rd Northeast

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESESTEAK
CHICKEN FRIES
RUEBEN

SANDWICH

ALL SANDWICHES COME WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HOUSE MADE CHIPS OR PASTA SALAD. PICKLE ON REQUEST UPGRADE TO FRIES FOR $3.00
CLASSIC ITALIAN

CLASSIC ITALIAN

$12.00

SALAMI, CAPICOLA, PROSCUITTO, PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, PEPPERONCINI, TOMATO, ONION, ITALIAN DRESSING ON A ROLL

PASTRAMI

$14.00

PASTRAMI, SWISS, MUSTARD ON MARBLE RYE

MILE HIGH PASTRAMI

MILE HIGH PASTRAMI

$17.00

SAME AS PASTRAMI BUT HUGE!

CORNED BEEF AND PASTRAMI

$14.00

WITH SWISS AND MUSTARD ON MARBLE RYE

RUEBEN

RUEBEN

$14.00

CORNED BEEF, SWISS, SAUERKRAUT, HOUSEMADE RUSSIAN DRESSING ON MARBLE RYE

CURBS TURKEY

CURBS TURKEY

$13.00

OVEN ROASTED TURKEY,BACON,PROVOLONE, HONEY MUSTARD,LETTUCE AND TOMATO ON ROLL

CHICKEN PARM

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, MARINARA, MOZZERELLA AND PARM ON A ROLL

CHICKEN ITALIANO

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, PROVOLONE, GARLIC MAYO ON ROLL

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

SECRET RECIPE OF FINELY CHOPPED CHICKEN MIXED IN MAYO, BIB LETUCE ON A CROISSANT

CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

SLICED RIBEYE BEEF, PROVOLONE, GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED ROASTED RED AND GREEN PEPPERS ON ROLL

CHOPPED CHEESE

CHOPPED CHEESE

$13.00

SEASONED GROUND BEEF AND CHEDDAR CHEESE ON ROLL

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$14.00

GRILLED ONIONS, WITH ONE HOT AND ONE SWEET PORK SAUSAGE AND BELL PEPPER ON ROLL

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

PROVOLONE, MOZZERELA, CHEDDAR. ADD GORGONZOLA FOR A UNIQUE TASTE EXPLOSION

PORTABELLO

$12.00Out of stock

BALSAMIC MARINATED MUSHROOM, ROASTED RED PEPPER PROSCIUTTO, GORGONZOLA AND PROVOLONE ON ROLL

HOT BEEF

$13.00Out of stock

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, ROMAINE LETTUCE, CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN CHEESE IN A FLOUR WRAP

CHICKEN FINGER HOAGIE

$10.00

BUTTERMILK BATTERED IN HOUSE FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS WITH MAYO, LETTUCE TOMATO AND ONION

HOT HONEY CHICKEN

HOT HONEY CHICKEN

$11.00

HOT (SPICY) HONEY, BACON AND CHEDDAR CHEESE ON 6OZ. GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED ON A POTATO BUN

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

ROAST BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS AND SIDE OF AU JOUS ON A ROLL

APPETIZERS/SIDES

WINGS

WINGS

$15.00

10 BUFFALO OR LEMON PEPPER'

CHICKEN STRIPS 6

$10.00

(4-6) butter milk battered, and breaded strips served with BBQ

PASTA SALAD

PASTA SALAD

ZITI PASTA, MOZZERELLA TOMATO OLIVES PARMESAN ONION GREEN PEPPERS

FRIES

FRIES

$5.00+Out of stock
HOMEMADE CHIPS

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$5.00
CHICKEN FRIES

CHICKEN FRIES

$8.00

10 CHICKEN FRIES SERVED WITH HONEY ADD FRIES OR PASTA SALAD FOR $2 MORE

POPCORN

$3.00

Bag of fresh popped popcorn

CHICKEN SKEWERS (3)

CHICKEN SKEWERS (3)

$7.25

3 PIRI PIRI SEASONED CHICKEN SKEWERS

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$7.00

10 INCH FLOUR TORTILLA FOLDED WITH MELTED CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

Fresh Half Pound All Beef cooked in butter with Cheddar Lettuce Tomato Onion

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.50

Fresh Half Pound All Beef cooked in butter with Bacon Cheddar Lettuce Tomato Onion

ENTREE

MEATBALL ENTREE

$15.00

3 MEATBALLS OVER ZITI MARINARA AND GARLIC BREAD ON SIDE

PIZZA

PIZZA

$10.00Out of stock

THIN CRUST 11 INCH ADD ANY TOPPING

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$12.00Out of stock

11 INCH THIN CRUST WITH FRESH MOZZERELA, GARLIC, TOMATO AND BASIL

CURBS SPECIAL PIZZA

$19.00Out of stock

THIN CRUST 11 INCH WITH GORGONZOLA MOZZERELLA BLACK OLIVES PROSCIUTO ROASTED RED PEPPERS

OLD FORGE PIZZA HALF TRAY

OLD FORGE PIZZA HALF TRAY

$15.00Out of stock

9x13 tray SICILIAN LIKE PIZZA. SWEET ONION SAUCE, THICK CRUST, BLEND OF MOZZERELLA AND CHEDDAR. This item takes at least 20 minutes.

SPECIALS

Philly Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Our amazing Grilled Cheese kicked up a notch with thin sliced ribeye, peppers and onions on Sour Dough served with chips

BREAKFAST CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

IT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE BREAKFAST TO ENJOY THIS! OUR STEAK CHEESESTEAK WITH EGG AND BACON! YUM!

2 EGG PEPPERONI AND CHEDDAR WRAP

$10.00

2 EGG PEPPERONI AND CHEDDAR WRAP

GameDay

$35.00Out of stock

10 wings Ribeye Cheesesteak and 11 inch thin crust cheese pizza

MEATBALL AND SAUSAGE HOAGIE

$14.00Out of stock

SOUP OF THE DAY

Out of stock
SOUP AND GRILLED CHEESE

SOUP AND GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00Out of stock

CUP OF STUFFED PEPPER SOUP AND 1/2 PIMENTO GRILLED CHEESE

HOT HAM N CHEESE

$10.00

SMOKED BLACK FOREST HAM AND CHADDAR CHEESE ON YOUR CHOICE OF POTATO BUN OR SOUR DOUGH WHITE

FRENCH FRY POBOY

$12.00Out of stock

FRENCH FRIES, BEEF AND BROWN GRAVY, SWISS CHEESE ON HOAGIE ROLL

BLT Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Macaroni bacon romaine hearts cherry tomato and bbq ranch dressing

Grilled chicken Florida wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, strawberries mandarin oranges gorgonzola cheese spinach and romaine raspberry vinaigrette dressing in spinach wrap

Buffalo chicken wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce tomato ranch and pepper jack cheese in flour wrap

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00Out of stock

Shredded Sazon Chicken, Cheese, Green Peppers and Onion served with corn tortilla chips and medium salsa

DESSERT

PISTASCHIO ICE CREAM 8 OZ. CUP

$3.00Out of stock
ITALIAN ICE

ITALIAN ICE

$2.50Out of stock
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (2)

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (2)

$1.00Out of stock
Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

Cheesecake with choice of caramel or strawberry topping

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE DELIGHT

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE DELIGHT

$5.00

CHEESECAKE BITES, CHOCOLATE AND VANILLA PUDDING, OREO COOKIE CRUMBLES, WHIPPED TOPPING IN A CUP

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE DELIGHT

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE DELIGHT

$5.00

CHEESECAKE BITES, STRAWBERRY REDUCTION, FRESH STRAWBERRIES AND VANILLA PUDDING IN A CUP

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE DELIGHT FOR 2

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE DELIGHT FOR 2

$8.00

SHAREABLE SIZE OF CHEESECAKE BITES, STRAWBERRY REDUCTION, FRESH STRAWBERRIES AND VANILLA PUDDING IN A CUP

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS (3)

$6.00

3 HAND BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS served with chips

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.60

Served with chips

SALAD

FLORIDA SALAD

FLORIDA SALAD

$10.00

MIXED GREENS MANDARIN ORANGES STRAWBERRIES CANDIED WALNUTS GORGONZOLA CHEESE SERVED WITH RASPBERRY VINIGARETTE

BLT Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Macaroni bacon romaine hearts cherry tomato and bbq ranch dressing

CAESAR

$7.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE, HOUSE MADE CROUTONS

THERMAL BAG

Add thermal bag

$2.00

HALF SANDWICH

SAME GREAT SANDWICH CRESTIONS JUST IN HLF THE SIZE!

CLASSIC ITALIAN-HALF

$8.00

PASTRAMI-HALF

$9.95

CORNED BEEF AND PASTRAMI-HALF

$9.00

RUEBEN-HALF

$9.00

CURBS TURKEY-HALF

$9.00

MEATBALL-HALF

$9.95

CHICKEN PARMESAN-HALF

$8.00

CHICKEN ITALIANO-HALF

$9.00

CHICKEN SALAD-HALF

$8.00

CHEESESTEAK-HALF

$9.95

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK-HALF

$8.00

STEAK AU POIVRE-HALF

$9.95

CHOPPED CHEESE-HALF

$9.00

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS-HALF

$9.95

GRILLED CHEEESE-HALF

$6.00

PORTOBELLO-HALF

$8.00Out of stock

LUNCHBOXES

CLASSIC ITALIAN

$15.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00
COKE CAN

COKE CAN

$1.25
DIET COKE CAN

DIET COKE CAN

$1.25Out of stock

SPRITE CAN

$1.25

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.50

Dasani

$2.50

Core water

$4.00

Powerade fruit punch

$3.50

Powerade Mountain Berry

$3.50

Dunkin Vanilla

$4.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

New York style delicatessen serving freshly made, in-house ingredients. Sandwiches, Pasta, Wings, Burgers, and more! Open til midnight Wed-Sunday

Website

Location

119 A Racetrack Rd Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

Directions

