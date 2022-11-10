Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Food Trucks

Curbside Burgers

239 Reviews

$$

4158 Government Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Popular Items

Curbside Classic w/ American Cheese
Curbside Classic w/ Bacon + Cheese
Curbside Classic

BURGERS

Barbie 2.0

Barbie 2.0

$10.25

Double Patty, American Cheese, Pork Belly Preserves, Roasted Poblano Mayo, Sweet Heat Pickles

The Big Brett

The Big Brett

$9.75

Pork Belly Preserves, Blue Cheese Sauce, Fried Onion Strings

Curbside Classic

Curbside Classic

$7.25

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles

Curbside Classic w/ American Cheese

Curbside Classic w/ American Cheese

$7.55

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles

Curbside Classic w/ Bacon + Cheese

Curbside Classic w/ Bacon + Cheese

$9.25

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Housemade Pickles

Crispy Chicken

$8.49
Gail's Spicy Chicken

Gail's Spicy Chicken

$10.25

Crispy Chicken, American Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Bread and Butter Pickles

JJ Feel Good

JJ Feel Good

$9.25

Turkey Patty, Crushed Avocado, Red Onion, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Green Goddess

KGB

KGB

$10.25

Praline Bacon, Fried Egg, Sharp Cheddar

Shroomin' + Jammin'

Shroomin' + Jammin'

$9.25

House Patty, Mushrooms, Onion Jam, Swiss, Arugula, Roasted Tomato, Garlic Mayo

Smokin' Joe(L)

Smokin' Joe(L)

$9.25

Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, Smoke Sauce

The Veggie

The Veggie

$12.25

Impossible burger , Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles

Curbside Nuggets

Curbside Nuggets

$6.05+

Comes with small French fry. Flavors: Regular, Korean, Jamaican Jerk. Includes Small Fry *Please specify one flavor and your choice of Ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard dip.

Barbosa Burger

$11.99

SIDES

Small Fry

$2.55

Fry Combo

$4.25

Small Tot

$2.75

Tot Combo

$4.25

Regular Fry

$5.05

Regular Tot

$5.25
Truffle Fry

Truffle Fry

$5.75

White Truffle Oil & Parmesan Cheese

Large GC2 Tot

Large GC2 Tot

$6.75

Pepperjack Fondue, Green Chili Relish + Bacon

Big O-Strings

Big O-Strings

$6.25

Crispy Onion Strings

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.75

Housemade Spicy Pickles + Ranch

SALADS

The Big Blue

The Big Blue

$8.99

Chopped Romaine, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Apple, Pickled Reds, Crunchy Garlic

Side Salad

$4.25

KID'S MEALS

Kids Curbside Classic Slider

$6.49

Curbside Slider with or without American Cheese. Includes Small Fry + 16oz. Drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Crispy Chicken Tenders. Includes Small Fry + 16oz. Drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Grilled Cheese. Includes Small Fry + 16oz. Drink

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

ADD ONS

American Cheese

$0.75

Arugula

$0.75

Bacon

$1.50

Beef

$3.99

Biscuit

$3.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Crushed Avocado

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Fried Jalapeños

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$0.75

Green Goddess

$0.75

Grilled Chicken

$3.49

Grilled Onion

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onion Jam

$1.00

Pablano Mayo

$0.75

Pork Belly Preserves

$2.00

Praline Bacon

$2.00

Ranch

$0.75

Red Onions

Roasted Tomato

$1.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Sharp Cheddar

$1.00

Smoke Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Swiss

$1.50

Turkey

$3.99

Veggie Patty

$5.99

Pepper Jack Fondue

$1.50

CURBSIDE TAILGATE BOX

This Menu is only available for pick up at Saturdays. Orders in by 3 PM Friday, the day before.

24 Sliders with Cheese

$79.99

24 Sliders without Cheese

$79.99

Tot Tray

$34.99

25 Chicken Nugget Platter

$26.50

50 Chicken Nugget Platter

$53.00

100 Chicken Nugget Platter

$106.00

1/2 Gallon Daiquiri

$30.00

4oz Ranch

$2.00

4oz Honey Mustard

$2.00

4oz BBQ

$2.00

Merchandise

'Mmmerica Shirt

'Mmmerica Shirt

$25.00

Please specify Medium, Large, X-Large

PBP Shirt

PBP Shirt

$25.00

Please specify Medium, Large, or X-Large

Geometric Curbside Shirt

Geometric Curbside Shirt

$25.00

Please specify Medium, Large, or X-Large

Gator Shirt

$20.00

Children's sizes only. Please specify XX-Small, X-Small, or Small

Curbside Trucker Hat

Curbside Trucker Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Richardson 115 (M/LG) Snapback hat.

Curbside Southern Marsh Coozie

Curbside Southern Marsh Coozie

$3.00
Curbside Trucker Hat

Curbside Trucker Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Richardson 115 (M/LG) Snapback hat.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

