Curbside Creations Food Truck 2 10247 Buckeye rd

Food Trucks
American

Curbside Creations Food Truck 2

No reviews yet

10247 Buckeye rd

Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Hours

Order Again

BBQ

BBQ

$8.00

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$11.95

Tacos/Wraps

Taco is served on a 6 inch flour tortilla and it comes with your choice of Fries or sweet corn hush puppies or you can get just the Tacos 🌮
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$10.95

Hand breaded fried shrimp taco on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce!

Alligator Tacos

Alligator Tacos

$12.95

Hand breaded fried Alligator bite tacos on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce.

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Baskets

Served with your choice of seasoned fries or our sweet corn hush puppies.
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Hand breaded extra large shrimp served with your choice of seasoned fries or our sweet corn hush puppies.

Fried Gator Basket

Fried Gator Basket

$14.95

Hand breaded farm raised gator served with your choice of seasoned fries or sweet corn hush puppies.

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Fish Basket

$12.95

Curb Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Fries topped with our house made cheese sauce and finished with our signature spice.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Fries topped with our house made cheese sauce and maple bacon and finished with our signature spice.

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Dessert

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$7.00
Oreo

Oreo

$7.00

Cotton candy

$5.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Water

$2.00

Kettle corn small

$4.00

Kettle Corn Large

$9.00

Drinks

Bottled soda and water..choices change daily
Drink

Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$7.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10247 Buckeye rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Directions

