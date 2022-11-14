Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
American

Curbside Creations food truck

No reviews yet

Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA 23116

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket
Shrimp Tacos
Funnel Fries

Po Boys

Served on a toasted hoagie with your choice of lettuce, Tomato and topped with our signature Chipotle sauce.
Fried Shrimp Po Boy

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$10.95

Hand breaded extra large shrimp on a toasted hoagie with lettuce,tomato and topped with our signature Chipotle sauce

Fried Oyster Po Boy

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$10.95

Breaded oysters on a toasted hoagie with lettuce,tomato and topped with our signature chipotle sauce.

Fried Gator Po Boy

Fried Gator Po Boy

$12.95Out of stock

Hand breaded farm raised gator on a toasted hoagie served with lettuce tomato and topped with our signature Chipotle sauce

Catfish PO boy

Catfish PO boy

$10.95

Hand breaded catfish nuggets on a toasted hoagie served with lettuce, tomato and topped with our signature Chipotle sauce.

Falafel Po Boy

Falafel Po Boy

$10.95

Falafel on a toasted hogie with choice of lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, sweet peppers and pickles. Topped with our signature chipotle sauce .

Mahi Mahi Po Boy

Mahi Mahi Po Boy

$10.95Out of stock

Hand breaded Mahi Mahi on a toasted hoagie with lettuce,tomato and topped with our signature chipotle sauce.

Tacos

Taco is served on a 6 inch flour tortilla. 🌮
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$10.95

Hand breaded fried shrimp taco on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce!

Oyster Tacos

Oyster Tacos

$10.95

Fried Oyster taco on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce.

Catfish Tacos

Catfish Tacos

$10.95

Hand breaded fried Catfish bite tacos on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce.

Gator Tacos

Gator Tacos

$10.95Out of stock

Hand breaded fried Mahi Mahi bite tacos on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce.

Falafel Tacos

Falafel Tacos

$10.95

Fried Falafel bite tacos on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 2 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce.

Crispy Chicken Tacos

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$10.95Out of stock

grilled chicken taco on a 6 inch flour tortilla (comes with 3 tacos) with your choice of Lettuce, tomato, Monterey Jack cheese, and Chipotle sauce! Yes

Baskets

Served with your choice of seasoned fries or our sweet corn hush puppies.
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Hand breaded extra large shrimp served with your choice of seasoned fries or our sweet corn hush puppies.

Fried Catfish Basket

Fried Catfish Basket

$12.95

Hand breaded catfish nuggets served with your choice of seasoned fries or our sweet corn hush puppies.

Fried Oyster Basket

Fried Oyster Basket

$12.95

Breaded oysters served with your choice of seasoned fries or our sweet corn hush puppies.

Fried Gator Basket

Fried Gator Basket

$14.95Out of stock

Hand breaded farm raised gator served with your choice of seasoned fries or sweet corn hush puppies.

Mahi Mahi Basket

Mahi Mahi Basket

$12.95Out of stock
12oz Signature Chipotle Sauce (take home Bottle)

12oz Signature Chipotle Sauce (take home Bottle)

$9.00

Dessert

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Cotton candy

$5.00

Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Kettle Korn Small

$5.00Out of stock

Kettle Corn Large

$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

$2.00

Signature Creations

Chicken and Cheese Philly

Chicken and Cheese Philly

$9.95

Served on a toasted hoagoe bun with choice of lettuce, tomatoes and grilled peppers and onion. Topped with our house made cheese sauce.

Steak & cheese Philly

$9.95
Blt Crab Cake Sandwich

Blt Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.95

4 ounce crab cake (the real stuff) maple bacon pork belly served with lettuce and tomato topped with our signature Chipotle sauce on a toasted brioche roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.95

4 ounce crab cake.(the real stuff) served with lettuce, tomato topped with our signature Chipotle sauce on a toasted brioche roll.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.95

1/3 pound pattie with american cheese . Your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

BBQ

$7.95Out of stock
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup 160z Bowl

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup 160z Bowl

$5.95Out of stock

Broccoli &Cheddar soup 16oz

Drinks

$2.00

Corn dog Nugget Basket

Corn Dog Nugget Basket

Corn Dog Nugget Basket

$10.95

9 breaded corn dog nuggets served with choice of seasoned fries or our sweet corn hush puppies

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.95

Crispy Chicken tenders fried and served over your choice of fries or sweet corn hush puppies.

Curb Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Fries topped with our house made cheese sauce and finished with our signature spice.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Fries topped with our house made cheese sauce and maple bacon and finished with our signature spice.

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$7.00
Fried Mac & Cheese (6)

Fried Mac & Cheese (6)

$6.00

Six breaded mac and cheese wedges fried to a golden brown served with our signature Chipotle dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles (5)

Fried Pickles (5)

$6.00

Five breaded dill pickle spears served with a side of ranch.

Hush Puppies (6)

Hush Puppies (6)

$4.00

Drinks

Bottled soda and water..choices change daily
Drink

Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Sample

Shrimp

$3.00Out of stock
Curbside Creations image
Curbside Creations image
Curbside Creations image

