CURBSIDE SMOOTHIES 313 Glenwood Ave
Juice & Smoothies

CURBSIDE SMOOTHIES 313 Glenwood Ave

review star

No reviews yet

313 Glenwood Ave

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Popular Items

Large Size Smoothie 24'
Regular Size Smoothie 16'
Mega X

Smoothies

Regular Size Smoothie 16'

Regular Size Smoothie 16'

$7.65
Large Size Smoothie 24'

Large Size Smoothie 24'

$9.25
Mega X

Mega X

$11.20

Sandwiches

Butter Roll

$1.00

Ham and Cheese

$4.00

Wrap

$6.49

Beverage

Poland Spring - Bottle Water

Poland Spring - Bottle Water

$1.55
Can of Coca - Cola

Can of Coca - Cola

$1.75
Country Club - Merengue

Country Club - Merengue

$1.50
Snapple - Mango Madness

Snapple - Mango Madness

$2.50
Snapple - Apple

Snapple - Apple

$2.50
Snapple - Kiwi Strawberry

Snapple - Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50
Apple & Eve - Apple Juice

Apple & Eve - Apple Juice

$1.25
Sunkist - Orange

Sunkist - Orange

$1.75
Capri Sun - Strawberry

Capri Sun - Strawberry

$1.20
Capri Sun - Orange

Capri Sun - Orange

$1.20
Capri Sun- Coastal Cooler

Capri Sun- Coastal Cooler

$1.20
Frappacino

Frappacino

$2.00

Pastries

Muffin

Muffin

$2.00
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$3.15

Dominican Cake

$2.50
Flan Slice

Flan Slice

$3.20

Peanuts

$2.00

Peanuts 2/1

$1.75

Cookie

$1.00
Plan Bagel

Plan Bagel

$2.35

Roll

$1.25
Banana

Banana

$1.00
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$3.50
Majarete

Majarete

$2.65

Donut

$1.50

Salad\Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Coffee/Cappuccino

Small Coffee

Small Coffee

$1.35
Large Coffee

Large Coffee

$1.75
Small Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

$3.49
Regular Cappuccino

Regular Cappuccino

$4.69

Espresso Shot

$1.85

Espresso Shot

$1.90

Sweets & Treats

4ct. Chocolate Cover Strawberries

4ct. Chocolate Cover Strawberries

$10.00
Banana Bread - Slice

Banana Bread - Slice

$4.00
Fruity Pebbles CupCake

Fruity Pebbles CupCake

$3.50
Strawberry CupCake

Strawberry CupCake

$3.50
Whole Cake ( Flavor Vanilla & Hershey Chocolate Mousse )

Whole Cake ( Flavor Vanilla & Hershey Chocolate Mousse )

$40.00

Vanilla Hershey Chocolate Mousse - Slice

$5.00
Dulce de Leche - Cupcake

Dulce de Leche - Cupcake

$3.50
Cupcake Bundle

Cupcake Bundle

$5.00

Any Mix Match Cupcake 2 for $5.00

Oreo CupCake

Oreo CupCake

$3.50

Empanada's

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$1.67
Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$1.67
Cheese Empanada

Cheese Empanada

$1.50
Guava & Cheese Empanada

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$1.67

Hot Drinks

Ice Coffee Large

Ice Coffee Large

$6.50

Ice Coffee Reg

$4.50
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

313 Glenwood Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Directions

