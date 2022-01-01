Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad
Sandwiches

Cure Norfolk

82 Reviews

$$

503 Botetourt St

Norfolk, VA 23510

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
Signature Latte
Chai Latte

Espresso Beverages

From cortados to lattes and more, all of our espresso-based beverages come with a standard double shot base of Counter Culture's Big Trouble espresso
Signature Latte

Signature Latte

$5.50

Espresso, signature flavor of choice, milk of choice

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.75

espresso, choice of milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso, 6 oz choice of steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

espresso, 2 oz choice of steamed milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

espresso with a dot of milk foam

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

double shot

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

espresso, tonic, house seasonal syrup

Witches Brew

$6.00
Americano

Americano

$3.75

espresso with water

Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.00

drip coffee with a single shot of espresso

Black Eye

Black Eye

$6.00

Drip coffee with two shots of espresso

Coffee Beverages

Brewed coffees
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Counter Culture's Hologram - medium bodied blend featuring notes of milk chocolate & currants

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

Counter Culture's 46 year-round blend, cold steeped for 17 hours for a robust and powerful flavor

Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.50

rotating single origin coffees hand-brewed using a kalita wave pour over method

Nitro

Nitro

$5.00Out of stock

Japanese style brewed iced coffee on draft with nitrogen for a lighter-than-air texture

Tea Latte's

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

tiger-spiced sweetened chai with your choice of milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Powdered green matcha tea with your choice of milk

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75

Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup & your choice of steamed milk

Iced Tea

freshly brewed Harney & Sons english teas in a variety of delightful flavors. All come unsweetened unless added
Peach

Peach

$3.25

Black tea base with subtle peach notes (caffeinated)

Blood Orange

Blood Orange

$3.25

Herbal iced tea with citrus notes (caffeine-free)

Tropical Green

Tropical Green

$3.25

Bright green tea with pineapple and tropical flavors (caffeinated)

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$3.25

Black tea with passionfruit flavor notes (caffeinated)

Black Currant

$3.25

Hot Tea

Loose leaf Harney & Sons English imported teas
Mint Verbena

Mint Verbena

$3.75

decaf, herbal

Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.75

caffeine-free, herbal

Citron Green

Citron Green

$3.75

caffeinated, green

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.75

caffeinated, black

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.75

caffeinated, black

Paris Decaf

$3.75

Paris

$3.75

Strawberry Kiwi

$3.75

Darjeeling

$3.75

Oolong

$3.75Out of stock

Non Tea

Beet Root Latte

$5.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

house vegan dark chocolate sauce, vanilla, choice of steamed milk

Kids 10 oz Hot Chocolate

Kids 10 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

mini version of our house hot chocolate, served at a slightly cooler temperature for kids

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh-squeezed to order with the right balance of sour and sweet

Milk

$2.00

ice cold glass of your choice of milk

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$3.50

Maine Ginger Beer

$3.50

Maine Root Beer

$3.50

Maine Blueberry

$3.50

Aquava water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.50Out of stock

Route 11 Chips

Lightly Salted

$2.50

Barbecue

$2.50

Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Dill Pickle

$2.50

Sour Cream & Chives

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We believe that a coffee shop is a place where relationships are built, friendships flourish, and creativity can thrive. We work to ensure that our staff has a working environment that feels exciting and enjoyable to be in, which, in turn harbors a positive experience for each customer. We hope that each person who walks through our doors feels as though they are a part of our family and can enjoy bringing their loved ones along as well.

Location

503 Botetourt St, Norfolk, VA 23510

Directions

Gallery
Cure Coffee - NFK image
Cure Coffee - NFK image
Cure Coffee - NFK image

