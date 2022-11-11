A map showing the location of Cure Newport News View gallery

Cure Newport News

review star

No reviews yet

706 Town Center Dr, Ste. 104

Newport News, VA 23606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Latte
Chai Latte
Cold Brew

Espresso Beverages

From cortados to lattes and more, all of our espresso-based beverages come with a standard double shot base of Counter Culture's Big Trouble espresso
Signature Latte

Signature Latte

$5.75

Espresso, signature flavor of choice, milk of choice

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$5.00

espresso, choice of milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

espresso, 6 oz choice of steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

espresso, 2 oz choice of steamed milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

espresso with a dot of milk foam

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

double shot

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

espresso, tonic, house seasonal syrup

Wiches Brew

$6.00
Americano

Americano

$3.75

espresso with water

Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.00

drip coffee with a single shot of espresso

Black Eye

Black Eye

$6.00

Drip coffee with two shots of espresso

Coffee Beverages

Brewed coffees
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Counter Culture's Hologram - medium bodied blend featuring notes of milk chocolate & currants

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

Counter Culture's 46 year-round blend, cold steeped for 17 hours for a robust and powerful flavor

Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.50

rotating single origin coffees hand-brewed using a kalita wave pour over method

Nitro

Nitro

$5.00Out of stock

Japanese style brewed iced coffee on draft with nitrogen for a lighter-than-air texture

Sugar Plum Cold Brew Lem.

$5.75Out of stock

Tea Latte's

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

tiger-spiced sweetened chai with your choice of milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Powdered green matcha tea with your choice of milk

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75

Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup & your choice of steamed milk

Iced Tea

freshly brewed Harney & Sons english teas in a variety of delightful flavors. All come unsweetened unless added
Peach

Peach

$3.25

Black tea base with subtle peach notes (caffeinated)

Blood Orange

Blood Orange

$3.25

Herbal iced tea with citrus notes (caffeine-free)

Tropical Green

Tropical Green

$3.25

Bright green tea with pineapple and tropical flavors (caffeinated)

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$3.25Out of stock

Black tea with passionfruit flavor notes (caffeinated)

Black Currant

$3.25

Hot Tea

Loose leaf Harney & Sons English imported teas
Mint Verbena

Mint Verbena

$3.75

decaf, herbal

Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.75

caffeine-free, herbal

Citron Green

Citron Green

$3.75

caffeinated, green

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.75

caffeinated, black

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.75

caffeinated, black

Paris Decaf

$3.75

Paris

$3.75

Strawberry Kiwi

$3.75

Darjeeling

$3.75

Oolong

$3.75Out of stock

Non Tea

Beet Root Latte

$5.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

house vegan dark chocolate sauce, vanilla, choice of steamed milk

Kids 10 oz Hot Chocolate

Kids 10 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

mini version of our house hot chocolate, served at a slightly cooler temperature for kids

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75

Fresh-squeezed to order with the right balance of sour and sweet

Milk

$2.00

ice cold glass of your choice of milk

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Bottled Drinks

MEXI-Coca-Cola

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Purity Orange Juice

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Purity Apple Juice

$3.50

Maine Ginger Beer

$3.50

Maine Root Beer

$3.50

Maine Blueberry

$3.50

Aquava water

$2.50

Route 11 Chips

Lightly Salted

$2.50

Barbecue

$2.50

Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Dill Pickle

$2.50

Sour Cream & Chives

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

706 Town Center Dr, Ste. 104, Newport News, VA 23606

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cove Tavern - City Center Newport News
orange starNo Reviews
711 Lakefront Commons Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Food truck
orange starNo Reviews
744 City Center Blvd. Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Good Vibes
orange starNo Reviews
11800 Merchants Walk Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
VEDeat
orange star4.4 • 408
694 Town Center Dr Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
SATÉ
orange starNo Reviews
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurantnext
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport News

Seafood Shack - Newport News
orange star4.5 • 3,490
11710 jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23606
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Newmarket
orange star4.4 • 3,285
605 Newmarket dr N Newport News, VA 23605
View restaurantnext
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Denbigh
orange star4.6 • 2,579
13175 Jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23608
View restaurantnext
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
orange star4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Peninsula VA
orange star4.7 • 1,168
12233 Jefferson Ave Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport News
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston