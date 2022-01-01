A map showing the location of Cure Portsmouth View gallery

Cure Portsmouth

725 High Street

Portsmouth, VA 23704

Popular Items

Signature Latte
Morning Cure
Smoked Rosemary Club

Espresso Beverages

From cortados to lattes and more, all of our espresso-based beverages come with a standard double shot base of Counter Culture's Big Trouble espresso
Signature Latte

Signature Latte

$5.50

Espresso, signature flavor of choice, milk of choice

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.75

espresso, choice of milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso, 6 oz choice of steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

espresso, 2 oz choice of steamed milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

espresso with a dot of milk foam

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

double shot

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

espresso, tonic, house seasonal syrup

Witches Brew
$6.00

$6.00
Americano

Americano

$3.75

espresso with water

Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.00

drip coffee with a single shot of espresso

Black Eye

Black Eye

$6.00

Drip coffee with two shots of espresso

Coffee Beverages

Brewed coffees
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Counter Culture's Hologram - medium bodied blend featuring notes of milk chocolate & currants

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

Counter Culture's 46 year-round blend, cold steeped for 17 hours for a robust and powerful flavor

Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.50

rotating single origin coffees hand-brewed using a kalita wave pour over method

Nitro

Nitro

$5.00 Out of stock

Japanese style brewed iced coffee on draft with nitrogen for a lighter-than-air texture

Tea Latte's

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

tiger-spiced sweetened chai with your choice of milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Powdered green matcha tea with your choice of milk

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75

Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup & your choice of steamed milk

Iced Tea

freshly brewed Harney & Sons english teas in a variety of delightful flavors. All come unsweetened unless added
Peach

Peach

$3.25

Black tea base with subtle peach notes (caffeinated)

Blood Orange

Blood Orange

$3.25

Herbal iced tea with citrus notes (caffeine-free)

Tropical Green

Tropical Green

$3.25

Bright green tea with pineapple and tropical flavors (caffeinated)

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$3.25 Out of stock

Black tea with passionfruit flavor notes (caffeinated)

Black Currant
$3.25

$3.25

Hot Tea

Loose leaf Harney & Sons English imported teas
Mint Verbena

Mint Verbena

decaf, herbal

Chamomile

Chamomile

caffeine-free, herbal

Citron Green

Citron Green

caffeinated, green

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

caffeinated, black

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

caffeinated, black

Paris Decaf

Paris

Strawberry Kiwi

Darjeeling

Out of stock

Oolong

Out of stock

Non Tea

Beet Root Latte
$5.00

$5.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

house vegan dark chocolate sauce, vanilla, choice of steamed milk

Kids 10 oz Hot Chocolate

Kids 10 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

mini version of our house hot chocolate, served at a slightly cooler temperature for kids

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh-squeezed to order with the right balance of sour and sweet

Milk

$2.00

ice cold glass of your choice of milk

Cascara Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Steamer 10 oz
$3.50

$3.50

Arnold Palmer
$4.50

$4.50

Bourbon Caramel Hot Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Morning Cure

Morning Cure

$8.75+

crispy bacon, melted cheddar, fried egg on a toasted bagel

Hangover Helper

Hangover Helper

$9.75

House-smoked pastrami, swiss, fried egg, house russian dressing on toasted bagel

Southwest Breakfast Sandwich
$9.25+

$9.25+

Fried egg, chipotle aioli, avocado mash, bacon, red onion, cilantro on toasted bagel

Lunch Sandwiches/Salads

Pimento BLT

Pimento BLT

$11.50

House-made pimento spread, crispy bacon, roma tomato, leafy greens, garlic basil aioli on toased baguette

Turkey & Fig

Turkey & Fig

$11.75

Roasted turkey, goat cheese, avocado spread, house fig jam, leafy greens on toasted wheat

Smoked Rosemary Club

Smoked Rosemary Club

$11.75

roasted turkey, cured ham, crispy bacon, leafy greens, red onion, house smoked rosemaryl aioli on toasted rosemary ciabatta

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$12.50

House-smoked pastrami, house kraut + russian dressing, melted swiss on toasted rye

Classic Chef Salad
$11.00

$11.00

All Day Favorites

Bagel

Bagel

$3.50

Locally-made vegan plain or everything bagels with your choice of topping

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$7.00

Greek yogurt, honey, house Freemason granola, seasonal fruits, orange twist

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Frehsly made avocado mash on toasted wheat topped with house "everything" seasoning

Lox & Cream Cheese

Lox & Cream Cheese

$12.50

Cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion, briney capers, lemon twist on toasted everything bagel

Route 11 chips
$2.50

$2.50

Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Tacos
$10.00

$10.00

LIMITED SPECIALS

Bowl of soup
$5.50

$5.50

Gingerbread French Toast
$11.75

$11.75

Bottled Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Trop. Orange Juice
$3.50

$3.50

San Pellegrino
$3.00

$3.00

Trop. Apple Juice
$3.50

$3.50

Aquava

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Maine Root Beer
$3.50

$3.50

Maine Ginger Beer
$3.50

$3.50

Maine Blueberry
$3.50

$3.50

Route 11 Chips

Lightly Salted
$2.50

$2.50

Barbecue

$2.50

Salt & Vinegar
$2.50

$2.50

Dill Pickle chips
$2.50

$2.50

Sour Cream & Chives
$2.50

$2.50
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

725 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
