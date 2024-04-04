Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curfew Bar 350 West 5th St.

350 West 5th St.

Fort Worth, TX 76109

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Red bull

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Mochtail

$10.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Pizza

Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$16.00

Baby Arugula, Fresh Prosciutto, Mozzerella, Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Oregano Blend

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Mozzerella, Shaved Parmesan, Oregano Blend, Garlic-infused Olive Oil

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Fresh Prosciutto, Blistered Jalapeno, Pineapple, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze, Garlic Infused Olive Oil

Meatlovers Pizza

$14.00

House Seasoned Sausage, Pepperoni, Fresh Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan, Mozzerella, Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Oregano Blend

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Sliced Pepperoni, Shaved Parmesan, Chipotle Ancho Sauce, Orgeano Blend, Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Baslmigc Glaze

Saucy Lines Pizza

$10.00

Mozzerella Fresca, shaved Parmesan, oregano Blend, Chipotle Ancho, Balsamic Glaze, Garlic Infused Olive Oil

Dessert

Table Side Smores

$25.00

Marshmellos, Hershey's Chocolate bars, Graham Crackers, and your tableside Camp Fire!

All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Selected as the best dance floor in Fort Worth!

350 West 5th St., Fort Worth, TX 76109

