Curfew Bar 350 West 5th St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Selected as the best dance floor in Fort Worth!
Location
350 West 5th St., Fort Worth, TX 76109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fort Worth
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurant
More near Fort Worth