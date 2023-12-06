Curiosity by Intrinsic Kearny
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Home style Japanse cooking with beatiful outdoor seatings
Location
161 Midland Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032
Gallery
